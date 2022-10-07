Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Significant Other review: a scary kind of love
Forests can be scary. Love can be even scarier. Combine the two and throw in a few wild twists for good measure, and you get Significant Other, a uniquely terrifying thriller about a couple whose romantic hike in the woods takes an unexpected turn when they begin to suspect they might not be alone in the wilds.
Unpacking the wild twists, excessive vomit in 'Triangle of Sadness': 'Maybe it was too much'
Now a rarified two-time winner of the Palme D'Or at Cannes, filmmaker Ruben Östlund talks about his savage satire of beauty and privilege, 'Triangle of Sadness.'
Creepy AI is ‘birthing digital humans that talk and look just like us’
ARTIFICIAL intelligence is getting increasingly advanced and has even started 'birthing digital humans'. That's according to Greg Cross, CEO and co-founder of Soul Machines, who spoke to an MIT Technology Review podcast. Cross's AI company makes avatars of real humans and brings them to life in a digital sense. He...
Till review – sensitive Emmett Till drama aims to educate and honor
From the first scene, Till is haunted with grief. Fourteen-year-old Emmett Till (Jalyn Hall) sits in the front seat of a car with his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley (Danielle Deadwyler). The camera swirls up and around the smiling pair – director Chinonye Chukwu’s camera often orbits Mamie, the center of a universe of loss – as an upbeat 50s song blares from the radio. They laugh along, then the music sours and distorts as if in a horror movie, the sound warped by future sadness. It’s 1955, weeks before Emmett’s murder by two white men in Mississippi, and this memory will be one of the last.
People Who Married Their High School Sweethearts Get Honest About How Their Relationships Turned Out
"It wasn't as easy as it would have been if we had waited until we matured as individuals."
2 Out 3 People Got The "Jeopardy" Answer "What Is The Green Book" Wrong And Surprise-Surprise, America Has A Lot Of Work To Do
"...people are just finding out about the Green Book? This is why an expansion of Black history is needed in history books because how are y’all this behind?"
‘A Friend of the Family’ Deconstructs a Sensational True Story to Make It Even More Unsettling
This opening is usually where a disclaimer goes. For a series like “A Friend of the Family,” one that dramatizes the events behind a story that came to public attention through an acclaimed (or at least widely-seen) documentary, it’s almost second nature now to start off any discussion with a acknowledgment that many of the details are an open matter. Anyone who wants to know the story beforehand (particularly those who might want to avoid certain subject matter the story addresses) can easily find a concise summary with a few clicks. Creators will go to great lengths to try to preserve...
pethelpful.com
Moment Rescued Turkey Finally Experiences Love Tugs at Our Heartstrings
There are so many people who rescue animals just from the kindness of their hearts. They don't do it for recognition or a reward. They do it because they realize animals need us sometimes. And we're so lucky to have these people in the world. Take for instance TikTok user @wildrootsfarming who poured her soul into rescuing an unwanted turkey.
Two male albatrosses courting each other over David Attenborough's narration is what love's all about
'This could still be the one with whom he will share the rest of his life.'
neurology.org
Inferring is Believing: How the Brain Processes Comics
I have been an avid reader of comics ever since I bought my first book, Action Comics #16, written by Grant Morrison with art by Rags Morales, Brad Walker, and Chris Sprouse. As a budding neurologist, I have developed a new admiration for comics as a medium for its uniquely deft use of the brain’s perceptual machinery to tell stories. Here, I will explore how comics tap into fundamental building blocks of perception to breathe life into two-dimensional static images and how they can serve as a window into a patient’s mental status.
poemhunter.com
Romantic Life Is A Great Adventure! Poem by Ramesh T A
Adventure, love, comedy or tragedy are what make romantic life;. Life of an individual in the world is unique to live as in adventure;. Adventure is a great mission each individual tries to do one best;. Best way of life one chooses to live and show to world one's feat!
If You Were Shocked To Learn You Have "Privilege," Tell Us About Your Experience
It's "a right granted to some, but not to all" or "an advantage that is completely out of your control." We don't ask for these " privileges," but when we recognize them, we have a chance to provide opportunities for those less fortunate.
Opinion: Disney Provided A Narrative That Relationships Would End Up In Happily Ever After
Several years ago a song began trending on Tiktok by salem ilesetalking about how Disney tricked us when it comes to our romantic relationships. Unfortunately, the lyrics ring quite true and my feelings about Disney have changed over the last decade or so.
