Wichita, KS

KWCH.com

GoFundMe set up to purchase grave marker for Wichita’s Karla Burns

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Friends of the late Karla Burns want to make sure she’s honored properly in her final resting place. Former vocal student and longtime family friend, Rose Palmer, started a GoFundMe to raise money for Burns’ gravestone. Palmer said she started her fundraising effort for...
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Metro Grill and Wichita Cheesecake Co. Revisited

We were downtown, hungry, and looking for food. Since we were at Union Station in downtown Wichita, I suggested we go check out Metro Grill, located inside Wichita Cheesecake Co. Nobody else in my group had been there, so this was the perfect opportunity for everyone to try something new.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Deputy Carter remembered by family and friends

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - As the Sedgwick County Sheriff's office mourns the loss of a deputy in a car accident Friday night, they're not alone. Friends and family are grieving, too, and they want the world to know about the Deputy Sidnee Carter they knew. The world met Sidnee Carter...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

One dead after 3-alarm fire near Broadway and Murdock Saturday night

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 3-alarm fire broke out Saturday night engulfing two homes near Broadway and Murdock in Wichita leaving one dead. Chief Matt Bowen says crews were alerted to the fire at approximately 9:40 p.m. Upon arrival, they discovered heavy fire coming from two homes near the intersection of Murdock and Broadway. The fire escalated to a 3-alarm fire which brought just over 40 firefighters to the scene.
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you absolutely love burgers then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Woman inside home of deadly fire describes horrific scene

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Firefighters were called to Broadway and Murdock just before 10 p.m. Saturday. There, they found two houses on fire. Crews quickly called a second, then a third alarm to get more help at the scene to battle these flames. Wichita fire officials say one person was...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Terran Piersall

People are concerned for the well-being of Terran Gwendolynne Ranae Piersall. She was reported missing on Oct. 4, 2022, in Wichita. Terran has not been active on social media and her phone appears disconnected, friend say. She is 28 years old, according to records with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.
WICHITA, KS
adastraradio.com

Hutchinson Woman Seriously Injured in Early Tuesday Accident

RENO COUNTY, Kan. – Reno County Sheriff’s Deputies were flagged down by a person at Fourth Ave. and Mohawk Rd early Tuesday morning to report an accident. According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, a 37-year-old female of Hutchinson was northbound on Mohawk Rd. when she drove through a “T” intersection. She then left the roadway north of Fourth Ave.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

West Kansas crash injures unsecured children

THOMAS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – An 8-year-old boy and a 5-year-old boy were seriously injured in a west Kansas county crash following a two-vehicle crash Sunday evening. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), a 22-year-old woman was driving north on Highway 83 in her Honda CR-V when she went through a stop sign without […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

City of Wichita addresses concern, boards up vacant hotel

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita took action this week, boarding up a vacant hotel on West Kellogg. It’s an issue Wichita City Councilman Jeff Blubaugh said he’s worked to address. Squatters have been staying at the hotel, the Regency Inn, causing concern for area business owners. The hotel was also the site of a fire over the weekend.
WICHITA, KS

