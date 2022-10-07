Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New stimulus program would give families $250 to $350 per childJ.R. HeimbignerWichita, KS
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
What Happened To These Missing Children And Adults In Kansas?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedWichita, KS
This Kansas Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the StateTravel Maven
Related
Wichita house where Kirstie Alley played real-life Cinderella is up for auction
A Forest Hills home that will be auctioned this week once got some national attention for being the place of actress Kirstie Alley’s first job.
KWCH.com
GoFundMe set up to purchase grave marker for Wichita’s Karla Burns
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Friends of the late Karla Burns want to make sure she’s honored properly in her final resting place. Former vocal student and longtime family friend, Rose Palmer, started a GoFundMe to raise money for Burns’ gravestone. Palmer said she started her fundraising effort for...
wichitabyeb.com
Metro Grill and Wichita Cheesecake Co. Revisited
We were downtown, hungry, and looking for food. Since we were at Union Station in downtown Wichita, I suggested we go check out Metro Grill, located inside Wichita Cheesecake Co. Nobody else in my group had been there, so this was the perfect opportunity for everyone to try something new.
Disney On Ice presents Frozen & Encanto at Intrust Bank Arena
Disney On Ice presents Frozen & Encanto is coming to INTRUST Bank Arena on Thursday, March 23, 2023, through Sunday, March 26, 2023.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two fatal wrecks five hours apart in Wichita area, near 55th South corridor
Two fatal wrecks five hours apart in Wichita area, near 55th South corridor Two fatal wrecks five hours apart in Wichita area, near 55th South corridor Two fatal wrecks five hours apart in Wichita area, near 55th South corridor
One dead in downtown Wichita fire
Firefighters were dispatched around 9:50 p.m., to the area near Broadway and Murdock. Fire crews found two homes involved. A search of the homes found the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Halloween events from family friendly to just for adults. Check out this monster list.
Whether you’re looking for a good scare or to score treats, there are plenty of opportunities this month.
wichitabyeb.com
The Final Four is set for the Wichita’s Most Liked BBQ tournament bracket
Our social media venture to find Wichita’s Most Liked BBQ is closing in on a champion. The tournament bracket featured 32 restaurants, food trucks and pop-ups around town with three goals in mind:. Introduce you all to the incredible number of options many of you may have never heard...
RELATED PEOPLE
KAKE TV
Deputy Carter remembered by family and friends
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - As the Sedgwick County Sheriff's office mourns the loss of a deputy in a car accident Friday night, they're not alone. Friends and family are grieving, too, and they want the world to know about the Deputy Sidnee Carter they knew. The world met Sidnee Carter...
KAKE TV
One dead after 3-alarm fire near Broadway and Murdock Saturday night
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 3-alarm fire broke out Saturday night engulfing two homes near Broadway and Murdock in Wichita leaving one dead. Chief Matt Bowen says crews were alerted to the fire at approximately 9:40 p.m. Upon arrival, they discovered heavy fire coming from two homes near the intersection of Murdock and Broadway. The fire escalated to a 3-alarm fire which brought just over 40 firefighters to the scene.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you absolutely love burgers then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
Person killed in south Wichita motorcycle crash
One person died in a motorcycle crash in south Wichita just before noon Monday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWCH.com
Woman inside home of deadly fire describes horrific scene
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Firefighters were called to Broadway and Murdock just before 10 p.m. Saturday. There, they found two houses on fire. Crews quickly called a second, then a third alarm to get more help at the scene to battle these flames. Wichita fire officials say one person was...
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Terran Piersall
People are concerned for the well-being of Terran Gwendolynne Ranae Piersall. She was reported missing on Oct. 4, 2022, in Wichita. Terran has not been active on social media and her phone appears disconnected, friend say. She is 28 years old, according to records with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.
One killed in K-15 crash Monday, road reopens
One person died in a crash at Kansas Highway 15 and 55th Street South.
4 people escape from early morning Hutchinson house fire
Four people were able to escape an early morning house fire in Hutchinson.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
adastraradio.com
Hutchinson Woman Seriously Injured in Early Tuesday Accident
RENO COUNTY, Kan. – Reno County Sheriff’s Deputies were flagged down by a person at Fourth Ave. and Mohawk Rd early Tuesday morning to report an accident. According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, a 37-year-old female of Hutchinson was northbound on Mohawk Rd. when she drove through a “T” intersection. She then left the roadway north of Fourth Ave.
West Kansas crash injures unsecured children
THOMAS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – An 8-year-old boy and a 5-year-old boy were seriously injured in a west Kansas county crash following a two-vehicle crash Sunday evening. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), a 22-year-old woman was driving north on Highway 83 in her Honda CR-V when she went through a stop sign without […]
How long until we change the clocks?
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
KWCH.com
City of Wichita addresses concern, boards up vacant hotel
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita took action this week, boarding up a vacant hotel on West Kellogg. It’s an issue Wichita City Councilman Jeff Blubaugh said he’s worked to address. Squatters have been staying at the hotel, the Regency Inn, causing concern for area business owners. The hotel was also the site of a fire over the weekend.
Comments / 0