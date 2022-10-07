Read full article on original website
Michael “Mike” Holliday, DMD
Michael “Mike” Holliday DMD, 75 of Abingdon, passed away at 4:35 p.m. Friday, October 7, 2022 at OSF St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg. He was born October 21, 1946 in Brooklyn, New York, the son of Anita (Sanfilippo) Leuzzi. He married the love of his life, Carol Wright on February 3, 1968 in Abingdon.
Maria Jesus Galletan
Maria Jesus Galletan, 77, of Galesburg, Illinois, died at 4:55 p.m. Thursday, October 6, 2022 at OSF St. Mary Medical Center, Galesburg. Maria was born March 28, 1945 in Fresnillo, Zacatecas, Mexico. Her family emigrated to El Paso, Texas in 1950 and she eventually came to Galesburg in 1954. After moving to Galesburg, Maria attended Galesburg schools.
Teresa Dianne Harn
Teresa Dianne Harn, 60, of Galesburg, Illinois, died peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, October 8, 2022. Teresa was born September 11, 1962 in Macomb, Illinois the daughter of Leo Franklin and Sally Ann (Churchill) Harn. After graduating from high school, Teresa received her AAS from Carl Sandburg College and then earned a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting from Western Illinois University. She went on to a long career in hotel and restaurant management, most notably working locally for the Best Western in Galesburg for over 10 years.
Frank Youngquist
Frank Youngquist passed away on September 17, 2022. Memorial visitation will be Friday October 14, 2022 from 4:00pm-7:00pm at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Rock Island. A second visitation will be held Saturday October 15, 2022 at 12:00 -1:00 pm at the Cameron Christian Church, Cameron, IL. Funeral services will be Saturday October 15, 2022 at 1:00 pm, which will also be livestreamed at https://vimeo.com/752747108, with burial immediately following at Silent Home Cemetery in Cameron, IL. Memorial donations may be made to Honor Flight of the Quad Cities https://honorflightqc.org//, Tunnel to Towers Foundation https://t2t.org// and The Frank Youngquist Memorial Fund, P.O Box 53, Milan, IL 61264.
Joyce Ann (Calloway) Cannon
Joyce Ann (Calloway) Cannon, 85, of Canton, IL, formerly of Avon, IL, passed away at 6:51 p.m. Friday, October 7, 2022, at the Loft Rehabilitation & Nursing of Canton. She was born May 26, 1937, in Macy, IN, the daughter of Glen R. and Namona (Burns) Calloway. She married Charles E. Cannon on August 21, 1965 in Perrysburg, IN, and he preceded her in death August 27, 2013.
Lawrence Pat Addis
Pat Addis, age 76 (or 532 in dog years) of Oquawka, IL (formerly of Galesburg, IL) kicked the bucket on October 6, 2022 in Hiawatha, IA. He was a good man. A great man. Good looking, who got better looking every day. Witty. Smart. Perfect in every way. One hell of a man and those who knew him, loved him. And so Humble.
Edith G. Whiting
Edith G. Whiting, 66, of Galesburg, Illinois died at 8:07 p.m. Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria, Illinois. Edith was born January 8, 1956 in Galesburg, the daughter of Lyle B. and Mary L. (Cadwell) Custer and grew up in Abingdon, Illinois. She married Edward A. Whiting on May 20, 1972 at Faith United Methodist Church in Galesburg. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Ed of Galesburg; one daughter, Francis “Michelle” Whiting of Galesburg; three brothers, Fred (Sharon) Custer, Ron (Kathy) Custer, and Don Custer all of Galesburg; two sisters, Francis Seibert of Antioch, Illinois and Millie (Jack) Anderson both of Galesburg; and a half brother, Jack of Missouri. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Devin Whiting, Damon Whiting, Dallas Whiting, Christopher Whiting, and Madison Whiting; and one great grandson. Edith was preceded in death by her parents and one son, Sean C. Whiting on January 25, 2014.
Manufacturing in Galesburg and Monmouth Accounts for 3,000 Jobs and $155 Million
Manufacturing month is celebrated throughout October nationwide, recognizing the importance impact the industry has on the economy and Knox County Area Partnership President Ken Springer shares manufacturing plays an important role providing for the local region:. “Manufacturing is really, really important to both Warren and Knox Counties; very, very important...
Jerry Strope
Jerry Strope, 89, of Galesburg, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family at 6:27 AM on Monday, October 10, 2022. He was born on August 11, 1933 at his grandparents’ farm house in Scott County, Illinois, the son of Virgil Strope and Martha Ellen Strope-Hickox. He was reared and educated in the Jacksonville area. After high school, he enlisted in the United States Airforce and proudly served his country for nine years. He worked many jobs throughout his life, most notably owning and operating his own sign painting business, “Jerry Strope Sign Painting” in Galesburg for many years.
Monmouth Mayor Rod Davies: City is Doing Well, and ‘Even Better Days are Ahead’
In telling the tale of his city, Monmouth Mayor Rod Davies might have paraphrased Charles Dickens when discussing his 17 years in office: “It was the best of times, and the best is still to come.”. Davies, a 1974 Monmouth College graduate, addressed a Wednesday gathering at the Warren...
Delores J. “Dee” Sprinkle
Delores J. “Dee” Sprinkle, 82, of Galesburg, died at 8:04 p.m. Friday, September 16, 2022, in the Knox County Nursing Home. She was born May 31, 1940, in Belleville, Illinois, the daughter of Robert and Nellie (Rector) Warren. She married Duane A. Sprinkle on June 1, 1960. She...
Gov. Pritzker Announces $119 Million Investment in Western Illinois University
Governor JB Pritzker today joined state and local officials to announce a $119 million investment for the construction of a Center for Performing Arts (CPA) at Western Illinois University. The funding is made possible by the Governor’s historic bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital plan. The new Center for Performing Arts will support the academic mission and programs in the WIU College of Fine Arts and Communication and serve as a cultural and performing arts destination for the campus community, the City of Macomb, and the entire western Illinois region.
Two Property Demolition Projects Improve Health of Monmouth Communities
Two demolition projects are currently being conducted by the City of Monmouth, explains Communications Director Ken Helms:. “415 South First Street, there is a house there that is in some pretty severe disrepair, so we are going to go ahead and remove that and turn it into a lot. It is being funded through the Strong Communities Grant program, which is a grant that we get numerous times throughout the year to help remove these blinded properties, so if somebody wants to develop onto the site or a neighbor wants to purchase it, basically so they are no longer a hazard to the health of the community. They collected bids on that particular demolition and came to about $4,700. Then at 214 East 4th Avenue, that is another section that we are demoing. Unfortunately, those are two trailers, which don’t qualify for the Strong Communities grant, so we are going to have to subsidize those through the General Fund.”
Knox Football Picks Up Win at Beloit
BELOIT, Wisconsin – The Prairie Fire football team picked up a 35-24 conference victory at Beloit on Saturday afternoon. Knox used a 16-play, 74 yard drive capped off by a 3-yard touchdown run by Sam Walker to score midway through the first quarter. A good extra point by Preston Lade gave the Prairie Fire an early 7-0 lead.
Local Fields Seeing Good Crop Yields this Harvest
As harvest is in full swing, F&M Bank Vice President of Agricultural Banking Mike Shane shares the crop is showing good yields:. “They look great. All the neighbors have had pretty good yields. For the most part probably between the Mississippi River and Illinois River looks pretty good. Unfortunately for some guys that is not always the case. In general, I have had a customer in the Brimfield area that said he had the best ever and he has been farming for 50 years. He says in general everything is above average, but for the most part everything seems to be pretty good; I haven’t heard of any disasters yet.”
Abingdon-Avon Football Looking to Finish Season Strong
The Abingdon-Avon high school football team dropped to 1-6 overall, and 0-6 in conference play this weekend, after a road loss to Princeville on Friday night. The Tornadoes fell behind early to their Lincoln Trail rival Princes, and could not recover, ultimately falling by a score of 42-0. The loss puts a young A-Town squad out of contention for an IHSA playoff berth. Last year, the senior-laden Tornadoes went (10-2) and made a quarterfinal appearance before finally losing to the Ridgeview/Lexington co-op 51-12. Despite the rough season, Head Coach Rick Quinn, says the team still has the motivation to play hard in their final two games.
Human Remains Found In Storage Unit In Knox Co.
Charges are pending after decomposing human remains were found in a storage unit last week in Knox County. The Knox County Sheriff’s Department says deputies responded to the storage units Friday on East Third Street in Maquon following a complaint about a suspicious odor. The deputies met with the manager of the storage facility, who took them to the unit where the smell was coming from. Decomposed human remains were found inside a box in the unit. The owner of the storage unit was arrested and later taken to the hospital for medical reasons.
Monmouth-Roseville Football Gets Back on the Field for an Important TRAC Match Up After Week Off
The Monmouth-Roseville high school football team was off this past weekend as their scheduled match up with Riverdale was cancelled at the beginning of the year, due to the Rams not having enough players to field a varsity team this year. The Titans received a forefit win, and moved to 4-3 overall.
