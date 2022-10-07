ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falcons' Pitts ruled out against Bucs with hamstring injury

The Associated Press
 4 days ago
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts will miss Sunday’s game at Tampa Bay with a hamstring injury.

Pitts has 10 catches for 150 yards in Atlanta’s first four games. He missed practice all week, including Friday.

Pitts is the second prominent member of the Falcons’ offense to be ruled out. Leading rusher Cordarrelle Patterson was placed on injured reserve on Monday. Patterson had what coach Arthur Smith described as a minor knee procedure and will miss at least four games.

Rookie Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley are expected to be Atlanta’s top running backs against the Buccaneers.

Pitts had 68 catches for 1,026 yards as a rookie in 2021, setting a team record for yards receiving as a tight end.

Parker Hesse, Anthony Firkser and converted quarterback Feleipe Franks are Atlanta’s options at tight end.

