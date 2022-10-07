Read full article on original website
my40.tv
Smith steps up: Becomes first female to play football at Asheville High
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville High School senior, Gracie Smith has been playing both soccer and basketball for the Cougars since her freshman season. The two-sport, student-athlete had been pestering the football coach to let her join his squad over the last four years as well. "I've been asking...
my40.tv
Asheville school board members favor naming playground after murder victim Candace Pickens
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville City Board of Education on Monday night put its support behind naming a planned park after a woman who was killed at the site in 2016. Jones Park Playground off Kimberly Avenue near Ira B. Jones Elementary School was demolished in September 2021 because of safety concerns.
my40.tv
Waynesville Recreation Center steps up efforts to boost attendance, revenue
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Attendance remains down at the Waynesville Recreation Center. Center interim director Luke Kinsland said before the COVID-19 pandemic, daily visits totaled more than 400. He said they remain a little more than 200 currently. Kinsland said the pandemic changed behaviors, with some people now preferring...
my40.tv
Special Olympics NC Equestrian Tournament comes to Polk County for the first time
POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — For the first time, the Tryon International Equestrian Center hosted the Special Olympics North Carolina Equestrian Tournament. From Oct. 7-9, Special Olympics athletes from across North Carolina competed in Polk County, showcasing both control and skill. Athletes took part in a variety of events, including showmanship, dressage, western riding, gymkhana races, equitation and working trails.
my40.tv
Drivers offer mixed opinions as Merrimon Avenue Conversion continues
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Following the city of Asheville approving a project to convert Merrimon Avenue into a three-lane configuration, the work officially began Monday night. Drivers began to feel the effect Monday, as there was a lot more traffic than usual. While none of the drivers were fond...
This Is The Best Pizza Place In North Carolina
Mashed searched the country for the best pizza place in each state, including this spot in North Carolina.
my40.tv
Compromise needed to bring American Foundation Document display to Waynesville
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Hope remains for establishing a display of America’s foundation documents at the Haywood County Courthouse in Waynesville. But plans are at a standstill and may need amending to bring them to fruition. The display would include the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and...
my40.tv
Flying out of AVL? Better include time to find a parking spot in your plans
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — People looking to park their cars when they fly out of Asheville Regional Airport are struggling to find spaces and sometimes even missing flights because of how long the search took. “Oh, it’s very frustrating,” said Jim Allday, a flight nurse paramedic. “I try to...
wspa.com
Deputies seek missing NC man
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing man last seen in Swannanoa. The sheriff’s office said 31-year-old Freddy Antonio Padilla was last seen leaving his church in Swannanoa on October 1 around 7:30 p.m. He was driving...
nowhabersham.com
Runaway Habersham teens missing for 3 weeks located in Asheville
Two Habersham County 16-year-olds who were missing for three weeks are back home, safe with their families. Joseph Attard of Cornelia and his girlfriend Dorothy Krei of Clarkesville were picked up by police in Asheville, North Carolina, Attard’s mom says. “They were in a group of homeless and street...
my40.tv
Transylvania County's childcare numbers 'staggering,' commissioner says
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Transylvania County commissioners were presented some sobering statistics on the state of childcare in the county during a meeting Monday night, Oct. 10. Commissioners were told that the county’s ability to provide needed childcare was highly inadequate. According to county manager Jaime Laughter, in...
Shrine Bowl announces rosters
The Shrine Bowl Of The Carolinas returns this December following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The organization announced rosters for this year’s game, which will be played at Spartanburg High’s Viking Stadium December 17th at 1:30pm. Player with local ties are marked with an (*). South Carolina Shrine Bowl Roster Offense LaNorris Sellers […]
asheville.com
Out-of-State Patients Surge at Asheville Clinic As Nearby States Ban, Restrict Abortions
Written by Barbara Durr, Asheville Watchdog. More than half of the patients seeking abortion care at Asheville’s Planned Parenthood clinic are now coming from out of state, as nearby states move to ban or restrict the procedure in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision that struck down the constitutional right to abortion, according to Planned Parenthood officials.
my40.tv
NCDOT prepares crews and equipment for snow and ice of winter season
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Winter doesn’t officially begin until December 21, but that’s not stopping NCDOT crews from preparing their crews and equipment for the snow and ice of the season. On Monday, Buncombe County crews proactively began examining equipment, loading trucks and conducting dry runs...
my40.tv
Meeting set to get public input on Woodfin greenway plan
WOODFIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County is moving forward with plans to build a greenway in Woodfin. The project runs along Riverside Drive, from Broadway Street to Elk Mountain Road. It would add about 3 miles of greenway. The county is in the early design phase. Construction could begin...
my40.tv
'Overreach:' NC retail group questions Asheville's authority to ban plastic bags
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina Retail Merchants Association is pushing back on the city of Asheville’s plans to explore an ordinance banning single-use plastic bags at the point of sale. The Asheville City Council will discuss a phased approach during a meeting Tuesday night. The first...
my40.tv
Senate candidate Cheri Beasley plans return to western NC during 'Get out the Vote' tour
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As election day quickly approaches, U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley plans to launch a statewide tour across North Carolina, including stops in the mountains. Beasley's "For the People" Get out the Vote tour will include public forums in Asheville, Lumberton and Elizabeth City, a press...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Asheville police are investigating shots fired in west Asheville early Saturday morning. Police say they received reports of multiple gunshots on Patton Avenue around 1:30 am. When they arrived on the scene, they found a vehicle had been hit with about six rounds. Police say they were told two or three men began shooting at a then-occupied vehicle and the driver of that vehicle returned fire. No injuries have been reported.
Officers investigate shooting in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police said shots were fired at a vehicle early Saturday morning in Asheville. The Asheville Police Department said officers responded to Patton Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Upon arrival, police located a vehicle with six gunshot holes. Officers learned that two or three men shot at the vehicle and the driver fired […]
FOX Carolina
Police: Road temporarily closed due to gas leak in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said crews are working to fix a gas line that ruptured Monday afternoon. Police said Sweeten Creek Road is closed from Park Avenue to Wesley Drive and will continue to be closed for an unknown amount of time due to a gas line being ruptured.
