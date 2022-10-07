ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Maine Road is Perfect for an Impromptu, Spooky Halloween Drive

Before I even get into this, let me just rip the bandaid off for anyone who notices the hood of my truck in the bottom of this picture that's clearly taken from the driver's seat and wants to bust me for TeXtInG aNd DrIvInG -- I pulled over in the insanely too narrow breakdown lane next to the guardrail and put my hazards on to take any picture you see in this article.
DURHAM, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Longest Road in America Starts (or Ends) in Boston

If you think about it, of course the longest road in the United States is going to be coast to coast, but with so many coastal states, it's pretty cool that Boston, Massachusetts is where it begins (or ends), depending on your drive. For New Englanders, I think it's safe to say it starts here.
BOSTON, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Massachusetts’s Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It

The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Rocks Village Bridge to Reopen Between Haverhill and West Newbury, MA

The Rocks Village Bridge between West Newbury and Haverhill will reopen after seven months on Tuesday. The bridge, which spans the Merrimack River between River Road in West Newbury and Wharf Lane in Haverhill, was shut down by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation on St. Patrick's Day after an over-height truck struck the bridge. An inspection determined that this caused "significant damage to several key structural components."
HAVERHILL, MA
97.5 WOKQ

See What’s Brewing at These 10 Popular Restaurants in Salem, Massachusetts

Nothing gets you quite in the Halloween spirit like a trip to Salem, Massachusetts. Founded back in 1626, according to the town's website, Salem is most infamous for being the site of the 1692 Salem Witch Trials. During the course of the hysteria, 20 people were accused of witchcraft, put on trial, and tragically executed. Several others died in jail. You can learn more about these innocent victims here.
SALEM, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Meet the Real-Life Good Witch of Salem, Massachusetts

Some may be surprised to learn that Salem, Massachusetts, recently finished fairly low in Travel & Leisure’s list of most haunted places in America. But it makes more sense when you learn that a good witch has brought her powers to counter those of the Hocus Pocus squad. Ashley...
SALEM, MA
97.5 WOKQ

A Nashua, New Hampshire, Man Breaks World Record Marathon Time

26.2 miles of running is a feat very few people attempt. That's a race I don't think I will ever attempt. But that challenge was nothing for Thomas Cantara of Nashua, New Hampshire. In fact it wasn't finishing the race that was a big deal to the 603 local, but rather the time it took to accomplish such a feat.
NASHUA, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Calling All Artists: A Prominent Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Art Space Wants You

Talk about enriching a community through a unique voice, creating civic engagement, cultivating conversation, honoring voices, and creating beauty and connection. Art in public places catches the eye, adding a unique energy that cultivates a better place to live. It gives artists a voice and outlet for flowing creativity, and invites others into their world while making a statement and creating curiosity within a community.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
97.5 WOKQ

