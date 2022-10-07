Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Beautiful but Underrated Beaches in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
The Best Things to Do October 8th and 9thThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
A Day at Drake Island Beach, Wells, MaineDan PfeiferWells, ME
This Massachusetts Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the CountryTravel MavenHaverhill, MA
Maine Man Convicted of 7 Felony Charges Related to January 6thThe Maine WriterLebanon, ME
Related
Amazing Multi-Million Dollar New Hampshire Lake House Just Sold and Set a State Sales Record
It's on one of the most sought after lakes to live and play in the country, so it's not really a surprise that this gorgeous, multi-million dollar, 18,000 square-foot home at 144 Springfield Point Road in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, on Lake Winnepesaukee set a record for the most expensive home sold in the Granite State as of now.
A New Hampshire Barber May Have Just Set a Brilliant New Standard for Weddings
It's not every day that as you're sitting in the chair at the barbershop you go to, your barber asks you to officiate his wedding. But that actually happened a couple of months ago when I walked into Route 1 Barbershop & Shave Parlour on Route 1 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
This Maine Road is Perfect for an Impromptu, Spooky Halloween Drive
Before I even get into this, let me just rip the bandaid off for anyone who notices the hood of my truck in the bottom of this picture that's clearly taken from the driver's seat and wants to bust me for TeXtInG aNd DrIvInG -- I pulled over in the insanely too narrow breakdown lane next to the guardrail and put my hazards on to take any picture you see in this article.
Longest Road in America Starts (or Ends) in Boston
If you think about it, of course the longest road in the United States is going to be coast to coast, but with so many coastal states, it's pretty cool that Boston, Massachusetts is where it begins (or ends), depending on your drive. For New Englanders, I think it's safe to say it starts here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts’s Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It
The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
US Paralympian From New Hampshire Competing to Win on New ‘Survivor’ Season
"Survivor" first aired all the way back in 2000. That was 22 years ago!. You might not know it, but the first winner of the.TV show, Richard Hatch, even has New England roots. In fact, there have been a number of players and cast members that come from Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, Connecticut, and Rhode Island. That includes the latest "Survivor."
Rocks Village Bridge to Reopen Between Haverhill and West Newbury, MA
The Rocks Village Bridge between West Newbury and Haverhill will reopen after seven months on Tuesday. The bridge, which spans the Merrimack River between River Road in West Newbury and Wharf Lane in Haverhill, was shut down by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation on St. Patrick's Day after an over-height truck struck the bridge. An inspection determined that this caused "significant damage to several key structural components."
Massachusetts Gym Owner Crushes a World Record That Would Make You Exhausted
Around 0.05% of the United States population has run a marathon, according to a Statistics About Running article. That is a really small number. The number is even smaller for those who have bear crawled a marathon. You know, on your hands and feet...CRAWLING. Well, over the weekend on October...
IN THIS ARTICLE
See What’s Brewing at These 10 Popular Restaurants in Salem, Massachusetts
Nothing gets you quite in the Halloween spirit like a trip to Salem, Massachusetts. Founded back in 1626, according to the town's website, Salem is most infamous for being the site of the 1692 Salem Witch Trials. During the course of the hysteria, 20 people were accused of witchcraft, put on trial, and tragically executed. Several others died in jail. You can learn more about these innocent victims here.
Meet the Real-Life Good Witch of Salem, Massachusetts
Some may be surprised to learn that Salem, Massachusetts, recently finished fairly low in Travel & Leisure’s list of most haunted places in America. But it makes more sense when you learn that a good witch has brought her powers to counter those of the Hocus Pocus squad. Ashley...
A Nashua, New Hampshire, Man Breaks World Record Marathon Time
26.2 miles of running is a feat very few people attempt. That's a race I don't think I will ever attempt. But that challenge was nothing for Thomas Cantara of Nashua, New Hampshire. In fact it wasn't finishing the race that was a big deal to the 603 local, but rather the time it took to accomplish such a feat.
Canobie Lake Park Is Changing Things Up for Screeemfest 2022
During the month of October (and the end of September) Canobie Lake Park in Salem, New Hampshire, changes its hours and gets ready to scare you. Screeemfest is a fun and spooky event that you can attend during the Fall at Canobie Lake Park. Get ready for haunted houses, ghoul-filled...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Hampshire Contestant on Tonight’s ‘Jeopardy!’ Episode Saved a Life 9 Years Ago
It's always cool to see a local person make it on a national game show, right? You may want to make sure you're free tonight (Tuesday, October 11) at 7:30, because New England will be represented on the next episode of Jeopardy! airing on ABC. Mike Elliott from Derry, New...
Remarkable Footage of a Humpback Whale in South Portland, Maine
To see a humpback whale in South Portland is rare, to say the least. In the video that Josh Doughty posted on Facebook, there is a bad word. I have to say, I would have let a few fly too if I had witnessed this off Spring Point Light in South Portland. As Josh says, 'How lucky are we to have been there?'
Far-Traveling Ammo Closes Kingston, NH, Waterfowl Hunting Area
An area in the back of Sanborn Regional High School in Kingston along the Pow Wow River has been closed to hunting by New Hampshire Fish and Game because of a bullet that travels farther than others. The agency invoked emergency closure powers to shut down the area, beginning where...
‘Fuel for Vets’ Art Auction to Help NH Veterans With Energy Costs
A cleaning project turned into a fundraiser called "Fuel for Vets" to help veterans handle their heating bills this winter. Nearly 40 pieces of artwork donated by Seacoast artists will be up for bid during a live auction at the Kingston Community Library on Sunday, October 16, from 12-2pm. A brunch proceeds the auction at 10:30am.
See Breathtaking Views from High Above the City in This Ultimate Boston Experience
One of the many great things about living in Maine is the proximity to travel to different places for unique experiences. You can head up to Canada, spend a weekend on the coast of Cape Code, or take a day trip to a major city like Boston. While Portland is...
Calling All Artists: A Prominent Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Art Space Wants You
Talk about enriching a community through a unique voice, creating civic engagement, cultivating conversation, honoring voices, and creating beauty and connection. Art in public places catches the eye, adding a unique energy that cultivates a better place to live. It gives artists a voice and outlet for flowing creativity, and invites others into their world while making a statement and creating curiosity within a community.
Museums You May Have Skipped Over That Are Worth Checking Out in Salem, MA
Growing up in New England, you are bound to have many field trips to museums. One school field trip that many New Englanders had was visiting Salem, MA, and going to the Salem Witch Museum. Even if you did not grow up in New England, if you are interested in...
Forget About the Sanderson Sisters, Chucky May Be Taking Over Salem, Massachusetts
Salem, Massachusetts is known for the Salem Witch Trials and over the years, Salem has been a hot spot during the month of October. Many people flock to Salem to attend the Salem Witch Museum or other historic sites that are witch related. Salem has also gained a lot of...
97.5 WOKQ
Dover, NH
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0