Even with rising food costs, visits to grocery stores in the country actually rose in the second quarter of 2022 when compared to Q2 of 2021, by 2.9%. Maybe people who got used to making their own meals at home during the pandemic decided they’d rather eat in instead of going to a restaurant.
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and no other state does them better than New Jersey. Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 1 am or a juicy BLT for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of New Jersey. But not all diners are created equally. After some investigation on Google, we were able to find which NJ diner is a winning favorite with the highest star rating and by far the most reviews out of any other in the state.
New Jersey residents are increasingly falling behind on their rent payments. With economic pressures mounting amidst four-decade high inflation, nearly one-in-four state residents admit they are behind in their rent. Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the website MyEListings.com computed 24% of New Jerseyans are "Not caught up on...
Even after presenting identification that shows they're under the age of 21, many individuals were able to purchase tobacco as part of an undercover study in New Jersey. The Rutgers study, which sent people aged 18 to 20 to more than 80 licensed tobacco merchants within a 25-mile radius of New Brunswick, found "high rates of non-compliance" by convenience stores and gas station kiosks.
In the ongoing recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, New Jersey often ranks alongside Illinois when it comes to foreclosure activity, as tracked by ATTOM Data Solutions. That relationship does not carry over to home buying, according to ATTOM executive vice president of market intelligence Rick Sharga. A new report from...
It is expensive to retire these days. But how expensive? And where are the worst places to retire?. The answer may or may not surprise you. Unfortunately, news is not good for those of you who hope to stay in New Jersey even after your working days are over. We...
Hi. May I ask a small favor? Can you please stop leaving your shopping cart in the middle of the aisle while you look at your shopping list or your phone?. I've also seen people reading food labels or chatting with a friend that is also in the store, totally oblivious to the fact that they're smack dab in the middle of the aisle, making it impossible for other customers to easily pass by.
Goodwill has been around for well over a hundred years. The nonprofit operates on a network of community organizations and their focus is job training and vocational rehabilitation for disabled and disadvantaged people and youth mentorships. What's nice about this organization is 90% of its expenses go to services and not salaries and overhead like some nonprofits.
New Jersey is a fun state, we are also an exciting state, and no one can question whether or not we are a cool state. We are. Cool states are full of cool towns, and we certainly have our share of cool towns in the Garden State. With everything from the most amazing beach towns, to gorgeous inland towns with great attractions, it doesn't get much cooler than New Jersey.
Attention all movie buffs: a New Jersey piece of cinematic history is for sale. The Toms River house used in the classic “Amityville Horror” film is on the market. (In the movie, a murder had taken place in the house, causing it to be haunted. In real life, there was no murder and no haunting. Plus, in the movie, the house was on Long Island).
If you look hard enough, you might find a gem of a spot to eat not too far from where you live. On the back roads through Medford on my daily drive to get to Interstate 295, I would often notice small white and blue signs for the Runway Cafe.
TRENTON – Less than three weeks remain for New Jersey senior citizens and disabled people living in homes they own to essentially freeze their property taxes by signing up for a state tax-relief program. The Senior Freeze application deadline for 2021 taxes is Oct. 31. There is a list...
It seems to me that the residents of New Jersey have plenty of reasons to pop open a cold one after a long day at work, but the data about Garden State beer drinking is going to surprise you. The list of reasons New Jersey dwellers want to pop open...
Redwood Realty Advisors is pleased to announce the completed sale of Oak Ridge Gardens, a 78-unit garden apartment community in Clifton, N.J. A private investor purchased the asset for $13,250,000 or $169,871 per unit. Oak Ridge Gardens is centrally located in a residential community in Passaic County, a bedroom community for New York City.
Let's get ready to talk about two things New Jersey holds near and dear; diners and gorgeous, quaint, small towns. We all know by now, it's not a surprise, that New Jersey is the diner destination of America. Jersey is home to some of the best diners, and there is...
A version of this story was originally published in 2021. Forget New York City; no one does Italian food better than New Jersey. It seems like every Garden State street corner features a pizzeria, trattoria or cafe serving some of the country’s finest Italian imports.
A popular restaurant chain just closed two locations in New Jersey. There is one in Ocean County, will it affect Ocean County?. This restaurant is very popular and has really good food. I always enjoyed it whenever I went to this restaurant. There are currently 8 of these restaurants in...
TRENTON – Law enforcement agencies around the state have less than a week left to apply for a share of $17 million dollars in federal money, aimed at cracking down on auto thefts and gun violence. Funding is available through two separate, competitive grant programs — the first is...
New Jersey on Monday reported another 865 confirmed COVID-19 cases and one confirmed death as transmission levels remain steady. The statewide rate of transmission was 0.98 on Monday, state health officials reported. When the transmission rate is 1, that means cases have leveled off at the current numbers, while anything above 1 indicates the outbreak is expanding.
