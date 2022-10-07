ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Sioux City Journal

Two GOP candidates in Northwest Iowa state legislature races opt out of Sioux City League of Women Voters candidate event

SIOUX CITY — Tuesday night's League of Women Voters Candidate Forum on the Western Iowa Tech Community College campus in Sioux City looks to be a one-party affair. Republican hopefuls Rocky De Witt and Bob Henderson, who are respectively running in Iowa Senate District 1 and Iowa House District 2, have decided not to participate in the informational event according to Dagna Simmons, the president of the local chapter of the 102-year-old nonprofit political organization.
Sioux City Journal

LETTER: Do something productive with state of Iowa's massive windfall

Gov. Kim Reynolds on Sept. 27 announced the state ended the 2022 fiscal year with a balance of $1.91 billion in the general fund, $830 million in reserve funds and $1.06 billion in the Taxpayer Relief Fund. A tax bill, HF2317, signed March 22, included the formula to reduce the...
Sioux City Journal

Utilities Commission says CO2 pipeline fee could be $400,000

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota's Public Utilities Commission on Tuesday authorized its staff to begin reviewing an application for a pipeline designed to transport carbon dioxide from ethanol refineries to an underground site in Illinois, assessing a filing fee of up to $400,000. The pipeline is the...
Sioux City Journal

OUR OPINION: Following Tyson's exit from Dakota Dunes, help workers who stay

Over 500 employees at Tyson Foods' corporate office in Dakota Dunes learned last week they would have to move more than 500 away to keep their jobs. With its announcement to consolidate all corporate staff at its world headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas, the meat company surprised and even shocked the Dakota Dunes campus and the region as a whole.
Sioux City Journal

Column: Enjoying life despite limitations

I inherited three things from my parents: 1) a beautiful piece of land in Montana, where we built a two-bedroom log cabin, 2) longevity: I am now 77 and am still teaching with no plans to retire as long as students are well served by my continuing to teach, and 3) arthritis.
Sioux City Journal

Nebraska CHI Health facilities continue to have issues from 'IT incident'

CHI Health's Nebraska hospitals are continuing to experience problems from a cyberattack on their parent company in the past week. Taylor Miller, a spokeswoman for CHI Health, said its parent company, CommonSpirit Health, was forced to take some of its systems offline after an unspecified "IT issue." That has led...
Sioux City Journal

The 10 most expensive states to live in

New Jersey Real Estate Network used Council for Community & Economic Research data to find the cost of living by state during the second quarter of 2022. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio.
