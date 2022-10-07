Ohio casinos and racinos are on a hot streak after second straight month of record gambling revenue

Read full article on original website
Related
Mega Millions winning numbers for Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022; jackpot $445 million
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Winning numbers were selected in the Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, Mega Millions drawing for a jackpot estimated at $445 million. The numbers are 3-7-11-13-38 Mega Ball 1 Megaplier 3x. The Powerball jackpot is an estimated $420 million for the Wednesday, Oct. 12 drawing and the Classic...
We overcame JobsOhio secrecy to learn Ohio spent $12 million on Cleveland-to-Ireland flight: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The financial incentive to lure Irish airline Aer Lingus to Cleveland is likely the largest financial contribution ever committed to persuade an airline to fly from an airport in Ohio. We’re talking about the nearly $12 million over three years on Today in Ohio. Listen online...
Honda to build $3.5 billion electric-vehicle battery plant in Fayette County, spend $700 million more to revamp other Ohio plants
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Honda and state officials on Tuesday unveiled a $4.2 billion plan to build a new electric-vehicle battery plant and retool the carmaker’s existing Ohio plants to produce electric vehicles. The proposed expansion, which still needs final government approval, includes a new electric-vehicle battery plant in Fayette County,...
Ohioans don’t like how Mike DeWine, lawmakers have liberalized gun laws: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- While Ohio Republicans have been rolling back the state’s gun-control laws, a majority of Ohioans across the political spectrum favor increased gun regulations in the state. We’re talking all about a Baldwin Wallace University poll on civil liberties on Today in Ohio. Listen online here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greater Cleveland continues post-COVID tourism rebound, with more than 16 million visitors in 2021; full recovery not expected until 2024
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Greater Cleveland continues to rebound from the dramatic tourism downturn caused by the pandemic, attracting 16.1 million visitors in 2021. That’s up 17% over 2020 numbers, but still down substantially from the record 19.6 million visitors who came to Cleveland in 2019. David Gilbert, president...
WKYC
Winning Powerball lottery numbers for Saturday, October 8: See all the winning prizes sold in Ohio
CLEVELAND — Although nobody hit the $378 million jackpot in the latest Powerball drawing that was Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, the Ohio Lottery says there are still thousands of people taking home smaller amounts of prize money. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday...
Cleveland expected to approve controversial ShotSpotter contract: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- After receiving approval from two, key committees, the City of Cleveland is set to approve a controversial $2.8 million contract for ShotSpotter. The contract to ShotSpotter would expand the gunshot-detection technology to an area four times the size of its current use in the city’s Fourth District. The money, if approved, would come from Cleveland’s $512 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding.
cleveland19.com
Dave’s Markets coming to Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A new grocery store is coming to Cleveland Heights. City officials announced Dave’s Markets has taken over Zagara’s Marketplace at Lee and East Overlook Roads. “Zagara’s has been a part of Cleveland Heights for nearly 35 years, so it’s disappointing to see them...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ohio Super 25: Cleveland Heights, Hudson move up for Week 9; Moeller puts No. 1 on the line vs. St. Edward
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A potential state championship preview in Division I looms Saturday as St. Edward heads to Cincinnati to take on Archbishop Moeller, which not only is Ohio’s No. 1-ranked team in Division I and in cleveland.com’s Super 25, but also knocked off the Eagles last year in the regular season.
Conversion of offices to apartments lead to lower office vacancy rates in downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Two new reports sizing up the use of downtown Cleveland office space note shrinking vacancy rates, but say that is in part due to conversion of office space to residential uses. Real estate firm Jones Lang LaSalle released a report that showed office vacancies had decreased...
Best Mexican restaurants in Cleveland, according to Tripadvisor
CLEVELAND, Ohio – There’s always an excuse to eat Mexican. Greater Cleveland is home to a variety of south-of-the-border restaurants where the cuisine is rustic, but the flavors are complex.
Say Yes Cleveland support specialist funding in jeopardy in 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A central pillar of Cuyahoga County’s Say Yes to Education program – which sends underprivileged students to college for free – is in jeopardy after an unexpected shortfall in funding. Say Yes Cleveland, which was established in 2019, grants Cleveland Metropolitan School District...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in the northeastern part of the state, Hartville Kitchen offers delicious homemade pies. Their pies include cherry, cherry crumb, Dutch apple, pecan, pumpkin, custard, apple, peach, blueberry, and rhubarb crumb. They also have fantastic cream pies like banana, butterscotch, lemon, chocolate, coconut, vanilla peanut butter, and chocolate peanut butter. If it's in season and available, their fresh strawberry pie is another must. If you need low-sugar options, Hartville Kitchen offers sugar-free apple pie and cherry with no sugar added.
Buchards Jewelers in Berea to close by end of year: Community Voices
BEREA, Ohio -- After 34 years as a fixture at the Parkway Shops, Buchards Jewelers will close up shop after the Christmas holiday. Owner Jim Butchart said the business was started by his late wife, Catherine, in 1988. She had bought it from Smith Jewelers. At first, the store was...
Julie Billiart Schools of Lyndhurst to buy former Chippewa Elementary School in Brecksville for $1.3 million
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- Julie Billiart Schools, which educates children in kindergarten through eighth grade who have learning challenges such as autism, anxiety and dyslexia, is buying the former Chippewa Elementary School for $1.3 million. Meanwhile, no one has offered to purchase the former Highland Drive Elementary School, so the Brecksville-Broadview...
cleveland19.com
Man wanted for killing two brothers in Cleveland arrested in Texas
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, the man wanted for the July 2020 murder of two Cleveland brothers has been arrested in Houston, Texas. A press release from the task force said 23-year-old David Spivey allegedly shot and killed 22-year-old Delvonte King, and...
buckeyefirearms.org
CHL-holder forced to use firearm to defend life in Akron mall attack
WEWS (ABC Cleveland) is reporting that an Ohio CHL-holder was forced to defend his life and that of a companion when they were attacked at an Akron shopping mall. A concealed carry weapons permit holder told police that he drew his pistol while he and a woman were being attacked by two men at the Summit Mall, and he said his weapon fired while he was being tackled. The bullet hit the ceiling, and the attackers fled, according to Fairlawn police.
JACK Thistledown Racino to host its first-ever “Dirty Mud Run” on Oct. 30
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- JACK Thistledown Racino wants runners to saddle up to the track for its first-ever Thistledown and Dirty Mud Run on its historic racetrack. The event is in partnership with Hermes Sports & Events, a local race event company, and will take place Sunday, Oct.30, at the historic Ohio Derby.
cleveland19.com
City of Cleveland cleans up dumping ground after 19 Troubleshooter report
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ricky Polk is not afraid to call the 19 News Troubleshooter team for help. In fact, the first time he called the troubleshooter line was in April when he needed help with his Lifeline button. Now, months later Polk has reached out again, this time about...
whbc.com
Columbus Day Produces Mix of Government Closings, Business as Usual
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Monday is Columbus Day. In some places it’s celebrated as Indigenous Peoples Day. There’s no mail delivery and post offices are closed. Most federal government offices are closed, but some local government offices may be open, like Canton city. That,...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
89K+
Followers
83K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 3