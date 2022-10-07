Read full article on original website
BMW Debuts the Next-Gen M2 With 453 HP and a Six-Speed Manual
Camouflaged pictures of the new M2 have been around for a while now, and much to the chagrin of many, it looked like it was going to continue the wildly aggressive styling trends of its bigger siblings. Now, thanks to an announcement made by BMW on Tuesday, we know that it’s definitely got hyper-aggressive styling, but it’s also got a lot else going for it.
At $11,500, Is This LT1-Powered 1982 Mercedes 380SL Truly the Best of Both Worlds?
Today’s Nice Price or No Dice 380SL carries an unassuming surprise under its hood; an LT1 out of a Corvette. Let’s see if its price tag leaves us just as surprised. When Tina Turner’s Aunty Entity first encounters Mad Max in Bartertown prior to his bout in the Thunderdome she scoffs at his appearance. After looking him up and down, Aunty summarily dismisses Max, declaring “he’s just a raggedy man.” Many of you had a similar impression upon seeing yesterday’s 1984 Honda Civic CRX. Its sun-worn appearance and non-operational registration status proved cautionary and called the seller’s $7,500 asking price into question. Ultimately, that resulted in an 80 percent No Dice loss.
At $7,500, Will This 1984 Honda CRX Save Gas and the Bank Balance?
According to the seller, today’s Nice Price or No Dice Civic CRX is a car they have owned since high school. Let’s see if we’re getting schooled on its asking price. As I noted in our conversation about last Friday’s 1994 Volvo 940 wagon, the 700/900 series of longroof does have a lot of fans. Those fans seemingly came out in droves to praise both the car and its appearance, as well as its $9,900 asking price. Ultimately, that praise translated into a solid 60 percent Nice Price win.
The 2023 Kia Niro Is Appealing as a Hybrid or an EV
I’ll be honest: I have my favorites when it comes to hybrid systems. To me, the most efficient hybrid is a Toyota-style ECVT setup, placed in an ugly hatchback body that I’ve probably conned myself into thinking is the pinnacle of driving efficiency. Sure, Toyota’s hybrids are mechanically robust, but in my opinion, they’re ugly, and generally not fun to drive. The power delivery is syrupy, like pouring corn-laden Mrs. Butterworth’s imitation maple syrup on a freezer-burnt Eggo waffle. In the same way that unsatisfying meal counts as adequate sustenance, those Toyota hybrids are functional transportation. For awhile, it felt like Toyota’s winning combo (and dominant sales numbers) meant every mainstream hybrid had to rigidly follow that formula.
A Ukrainian Company Is Making Portal Axle Kits for the Ford Bronco
Do you look at an already-very off-road capable Ford Bronco and think it just needs a little bit. ? Well, my strange friend, you are in luck. Thanks to the Ukraine-based company Werewolf Tech, there is now a portal axle kit for the Ford Bronco. It’s just the logical next step in off-road enthusiasts trying to one-up each other, but this could be getting close to the end game.
What Is the Worst Special Edition Vehicle Ever Made?
Through the annals of automotive history, there have been hundreds – if not thousands – of special edition vehicles. Some have been very good. But then there are things like the Volkswagen Golf Harlequin and the Lincoln Town Car Jack Nicklaus Signature Series (don’t question me). Those are whatever. That’s what brings us to today’s question.
Nissan to Offer Pay-as-You-Go Lease Options for Buyers
Nissan is rolling out a new lease option for buyers of certain models. Automotive News reports that Nissan’s finance arm, NMAC (Nissan Motor Acceptance Corporation) has introduced a new low-mileage lease program that customers can add more miles to if they need. Called SignatureFLEX, the leases start at 5,000...
General Motors Is Getting Into the Energy Business
General Motors sees EVs as a solution to our increasing energy demands, Hyundai and Ford are catching up to Tesla and the European Commission might finally stop dragging its feet over ever-stringent internal-combustion emissions rules. All that and more in this Tuesday edition of The Morning Shift for October 11, 2022.
Nio Is Working on One, Possibly Two Sub-Brands for Cheaper EVs
While Nio’s North American launch is still taking shape, the Chinese EV maker has built out its plan to expand into Europe, starting with Norway and Germany before rolling out across the continent. But expansion isn’t Nio’s only objective; the startup will diversify its offerings as well, with the foundation of another, lower-end brand that has not yet been named.
Volvo Believes Electric Trucks Are Key to Dominating U.S. Commercial Market
Volvo is making inroads in the U.S. truck market now that the sale of EV big rigs is taking off. Volvo Trucks is currently ahead of its competitors in the U.S., including Mack, Peterbilt, International and the stalwart Freightliner, which has dominated the sale of commercial trucks in the U.S. for years, according to Automotive News.
2023 Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica Is a Hardcore But Friendly Supercar
The Lamborghini Huracan has had one hell of a hero’s journey since its introduction way back in 2014. We’ve seen it go from exclusively all-wheel drive to spawning rowdy rear-wheel drive variants. We’ve seen hardcore driver-focused Huracans like the Performante and STO come and go. Now, we’re seeing the end of that journey with this, the Huracan Tecnica.
2022 Rebelle Rally Tech Inspection at Tahoe Base Camp
The 2022 Rebelle Rally, the longest navigational rally in the U.S. with all female competitors, kicked off at Incline Village yesterday with 108 racers going through Tech Inspection on Wednesday and early Thursday before heading to the first base camp about five hours away from Tahoe. As a competitor, Tech...
Shocking: People Who Buy 'Semi-Autonomous' Cars Pay Less Attention While Driving
So you bought yourself a fancy new car. One with the full suite of driver-assist features: lane keep, radar cruise, the whole shebang. The salesperson even told you it was something called “level two self-driving,” which must be better than whatever level one was. The thing basically drives itself! Surely, you can check just one text from behind the wheel, right?
The Jaguar F-Type 75 Is a Swan Song to the Internal Combustion Jag Sports Car
Jaguar has a little celebration on its hand. The company is celebrating the final year of the F-Type and 75 years of Jaguar sports cars in 2023 with a couple special editions: the F-Type 75 and the F-Type R 75. No matter which vehicle you choose, you’ll get Jaguar’s (old)...
Honda Will Start Building EVs and Their Batteries Right Here in America in 2026
“Proactive” and “eager” are not words most would likely use to describe Honda’s investments and general attitude in electric vehicles up to this point. The company offers a city car in Europe that’s cute but not a stellar value, and here in North America it’s had to rely on General Motors to give it something to bring to the table after the Clarity’s demise — and we won’t even see that something for another two years. So the brand’s announcement today that it’s planning to pour $3.5 billion into a 2,200-employee battery plant in Fayette County, Ohio comes as big news, even if it’s a bit tardy.
St. Louis Plans to Sue Hyundai and Kia Over Vehicle Thefts
Hyundai and Kia thefts are up across the country thanks to the dumb trend of instruction videos showing how to steal cars going around social media. Some cities are being hit harder than others. While Hyundai finally released a fix owners have to pay for, some cities are taking more serious steps. WION news reports that the city of St. Louis Missouri is planning to take legal action against Hyundai and Kia over the vehicle thefts.
