This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenNewark, NJ
Woman Arrested After Fattaly Stabbing a Man On MTA Bronx busAbdul GhaniBronx, NY
Queens affordable apartments available from $665 a month, gas heat includedBeth TorresQueens, NY
Teenage Girl Found Fatally Shot In An Apartment Lobby In BrooklynAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Texas is Pushing Back Against Requests From New York Over the MigrantsTom HandyTexas State
hudsoncountyview.com
Police: Hoboken man arrested for robbing $50k from local Bank of America
A Hoboken man was arrested for robbing $50,000 from the local Bank of America at 1 Firehouse Plaza last week, police said. Everton Gunter, 31, of Hoboken, was charged with robbery, according to Police Det. Lt. Jonathan Mecka. On October 5th at approximately 2:30 p.m., Hoboken Police responded to the...
Man given probation for 3 N.J. bank robberies. A week later he did it again, police say
One week. Seven days. One hundred and sixty eight hours. That’s how long it took Everton Gunter to return to his life of crime, Hoboken police say. The 31-year-old was charged Sunday with robbing the Bank of America in the city Oct. 5, just seven days after being sentenced to probation for, you guessed it, robbing the same bank — and two others in the area — last year.
Dog owner punched by N.J. police officer to receive nearly $1M settlement
It was a rough four-month stretch for the Jersey City Police Department, and now the City Council is writing out another check to pay for it. A city man who suffered multiple facial fractures when he was punched by a police officer in May 2017 over his unleashed dog will receive $925,000 from the city to end his federal lawsuit, the second six-figure police brutality lawsuit settlement in two weeks.
Paterson Man Used CT Victim's ID To Buy $47.9K Rolex Watch: Police
A 55-year-old Paterson man used a Connecticut victim's information to buy himself a $47,905 Rolex watch in New York City, authorities said. Douglas Cantey has been wanted by police since May, when the victim told police he'd gotten a UPS delivery of an empty Rolex watch that he didn't purchase, the Darien Police Department said. The victim then found an unauthorized purchase of $47,905 in his bank statement, police said.
NBC New York
Paterson Police Shoot, Kill Suspected Carjacker: Sources
Police investigating multiple carjackings in New Jersey opened fire, killing a suspected thief behind the wheel of a stolen car, law enforcement sources said. Sources involved in the case said police were checking out reported carjackings in Paterson near Van Houten Street and Straight Street Monday afternoon. Officers tracked down the suspect, and shots were fired soon after police arrived at the scene.
Cops tried to nab N.J. man for drunk driving. He slowly died in their custody.
When two Newark police officers came upon Juan Restrepo around 9:45 on a sunny morning in June 2020, the 73-year-old was sitting in the front seat of a rental car with a busted hood and deployed airbags. He was disheveled and struggled to communicate or follow officers’ orders to shut...
Man buying MetroCard at BK subway station drops wallet with $1K cash, thief snatches it
Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a man of his wallet after it fell on the floor while he was buying a MetroCard in Brooklyn last month.
Cops look for gunman in shooting at busy Linden, NJ shopping plaza
LINDEN — Detectives continue to investigate a shooting that took place Monday afternoon outside a shopping plaza. According to Linden Police Department’s Facebook page, officers responded to the busy Aviation Plaza Shopping Center on West Edgar Road at approximately 4:15 p.m. on reports of gunfire. Multiple casings were...
wglc.net
Wanted fugitive applies for job at New Jersey police station
A 27-year-old wanted fugitive named Zyeama Johnson applied for a job at the Jersey City police department in New Jersey as a security guard. When her name was run through the system as part of a pre-employment check they found that she had a warrant for her arrest in Pennsylvania for failing to appear in court. She also had 10 bench warrants for failure to appear in court for fraud charges. When she was arrested police claimed they also found a couple of stolen credit cards on her as well, so charges for credit card theft have also been added to her list.
Man Accused Of Using Info Of Victim From Darien To Buy $47,900 Watch At NYC Store
A 55-year-old man is facing charges after investigators reported he used the information of a victim from Fairfield County to purchase a $47,905 watch. Darien Police officers responded to the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office in Paterson, New Jersey, on Thursday, Oct. 6, to take custody of Douglas Cantey, a resident of Paterson, who was wanted in an incident that was reported on April 3, the Darien Police Department said.
VIDEO: Man robbed at gunpoint on Bronx street by 5 suspects who fled in SUV
The NYPD is searching for a group of five suspects wanted in connection to an armed robbery that occurred earlier this month on a Bronx street, authorities said.
Cops investigating N.J. shooting that killed 33-year-old man
A man died after an afternoon shooting in Trenton Sunday, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said. City police responded to a Shot Spotter activation indicating multiple rounds were fired on Ewing Street at 3:10 p.m., officials said. Officers found Daquan Brown, 33, of Trenton, on the ground in nearby...
hudsoncountyview.com
Prosecutor: North Bergen man busted with handgun, 129 rounds of ammo, and cocaine
A North Bergen man was busted with a handgun and 129 rounds of ammunition, and cocaine as part of a drug investigation, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Ramon Lopez-Arias, 31, of West New York, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a controlled dangerous substance with the intent to distribute (cocaine) and possession of a weapon while committing a CDS offense, Suarez said in a statement.
98online.com
Fugitive arrested after deciding to apply for job with N.J. sheriff’s office
(From Pennlive) A Jersey City fugitive from justice made herself easy to find. She applied for a job with the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office, the law enforcement agency that specializes in picking people wanted for outstanding warrants. Zyeama Y. Johnson, 27, was charged with being a fugitive from justice on Tuesday, county Sheriff Frank Schillari said. She was wanted by authorities in Monroe County, Pennsylvania for failure to appear in court on charges of fraud and an additional 10 bench warrants for failure to appear in court on traffic charges in Jersey City.
Man indicted for manufacturing ghost guns, assault weapons inside LES apartment
Manhattan officials on Tuesday announced the indictment of a 47-year-old man for manufacturing multiple ghost guns, including assault weapons, in his Lower East Side apartment.
Car going 100 mph on I-81 leads to drug arrest, police say
SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say two people have been arrested after speeding on I-81 while possessing drugs. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 3 around 12:40 a.m. troopers pulled over a car speeding at 100 mph in a 55 mph zone north on Interstate 81. PSP stated they found Shandler […]
Prosecutor’s office: 1 dead in stabbing during altercation involving 2 teens
The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office is probing a deadly stabbing involving two teenagers in Passaic.
N.J. residents charged after drunken disturbance disrupts Kevin Hart show, police say
Two New Jersey residents and a Pennsylvania woman were arrested Sunday night after a drunken disturbance at a Kevin Hart standup show at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, authorities said. Police were called to the Casey Plaza venue after Hart’s staff members reported three people were disrupting the show,...
Woman, 42, arrested in fatal stabbing of man, 55, on Bronx bus; male suspect still at large
A man was stabbed to death by a man and woman aboard an MTA bus in the Bronx on Sunday night—the first fatal transit stabbing in 10 days.
Pedestrian struck, killed by hit-and-run driver outside Elizabeth bar
A 31-year-old Elizabeth man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash outside a bar in the city early Saturday, officials said. The man had just left the bar on Newark Avenue around 3 a.m. when a vehicle speeding toward Newark hit him, according to city of Elizabeth spokeswoman Ruby Contreras.
