Google Finally Announces New Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro Flagship Smartphones

Apple and Samsung have shown their loyal customers their new smartphone lineup, and now it’s Google’s turn. Thursday, October 6, the tech giant announced its new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro flagship smartphones and other devices.

Google has been teasing the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro for months by showing off the smartphone’s technology. The Pixel 7 retains The Pixel 6’s $599 price point but features a smaller OLED screen dropping from 6.4 to 6.3 inches while still keeping a 90HZ refresh rate.

There are a bunch of improvements coming to the Pixel 7, like a Tensor G2 processor, three days of battery life when using Extreme Battery Save mode, and an improved 10.8-megapixel selfie cam.

The camera system on the back of the Pixel 7 sports the same hardware as the Pixel 6 but does have new features like 4K / 60 frames per second video and Cinematic Blur.

If you’re looking for a true premium experience the Pixel 7 Pro offers a bigger QHD display featuring an LTPO layer that allows the device to adjust the refresh rate between 10Hz and 120Hz for efficiency.

What truly separates the Pixel 7 Pro from the Pixel 7 and also justifies its $899 price point is its camera system. The ultrawide camera now has a widened field of view, and the 48-megapixel telephoto camera with slightly upgraded Super Res Zoom jumping from 20x-30x zoom.

The optical zoom also goes up a stop on the Pixel 7 Pro and is now 5x compared to the Pixel 6 Pros’ 4x.

Both phones are available for preorder and will be released on October 13.

The Google Pixel Watch

Leaks pretty much revealed stole the thunder out of the Google Pixel Watch’s reveal, but here it is finally. The Google Pixel Watch comes in one size 41mm and comes in two offerings, a $349 Bluetooth and GPS-enabled version and, for $50 more, an LTE-enabled version can be yours.

The watch face is made of Gorilla Glass 5 and features an OLED display that Google boasts can reach a brightness of 1,000 nits. It also has an always-on display option.

Under the hood, it utilizes Samsung’s Exynos 9110 system on a chip with the Cortex M33 co-processor. The Pixel Watch runs on Wear OS 3.5, but it’s unclear if this watch is as fast as other smartwatches that use Wear OS.

Regarding health monitoring, the Google Pixel Watch has deep Fitbit integration and can monitor your heartbeat once per second.

The Pixel Watch begins shipping on October 13.

