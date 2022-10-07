Read full article on original website
Related
wgel.com
Marshal Mollet
Marshall Mollet, age 95 of Greenville, passed away peacefully at 9:10 p.m. Friday October 7, 2022, at Cedarhurst of Greenville where he resided for five years. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 14, 2022, at the Mt. Nebo Primitive Baptist Church with burial following in Mt. Nebo Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday, October 13, from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Memorials are to Mt. Nebo Primitive Baptist Church, Mt. Nebo Cemetery Fund and / or Donor’s Choice.
wgel.com
Ciara Renee Macon & Sheila Macon
Ciara Renee Macon, age 17 of Alton, Illinois, and Sheila Macon age 73 both passed away in a vehicle accident on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, in Madison County. Combined Funeral services for Ciara and Sheila will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 14, 2022, at the Greenville Free Methodist Church. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until service time at the church. Interment will follow in Hazel Dell. Memorials for both are suggested to the family and received at Donnell Wiegand Funeral Home.
wgel.com
Robert L. McCracken
Funeral services for Robert L. McCracken will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 15, 2022 at the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home with Dr. Rev. Ward Sussenbach officiating. Interment will follow in Montrose Cemetery with Full Military Honors by the American Legion Post 1180. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. Saturday until service time. Memorials for Robert are to the Faith Presbyterian Church at 16000 North Del Webb Blvd, Sun City, A 85351.
wgel.com
Ted Carter
Ted Carter, 82, of Mulberry Grove, IL, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at his home, in Mulberry Grove, IL. Ted was born June 5, 1940, in McKendree, West Virginia, the son of Theodore and Mildred (McKinney) Carter. He married Margaret Maples in Mt. Vernon, IL. After high school,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wgel.com
KC Dairy Team At National Show
Kaskaskia College’s Dairy Judging Team turned in an outstanding performance at a recent national show. The All-American Dairy Show was held in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. KC won four of the five breed categories and finished second in the other one. The team also won the Reasons category with members Naomi Scott, Nicholas Hammer and Jacob Raber finishing first, second and third overall respectively.
wgel.com
Bernadette “Bernie” Lowe
Bernadette “Bernie” Lowe, age 71, of Carlyle passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022 at Barnes Jewish Medical Center in St. Louis, Missouri. She was born in Vergennes, Illinois on April 27, 1951 the daughter of James and Rose (Schneider) Szczeblewski. She married Gary Lowe at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Beckemeyer on June 27, 1969.
wgel.com
County Board Talks Budget, Zoning Appeal & More
The Bond County Board met October 4 and addressed several items. County Clerk Meg Sybert told the board she has received budget proposals from all but one office holder for the fiscal year 2023 budget. She said before adding in those final numbers, the general fund is in the black, but the overall budget is in the red.
Comments / 0