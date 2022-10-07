Ciara Renee Macon, age 17 of Alton, Illinois, and Sheila Macon age 73 both passed away in a vehicle accident on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, in Madison County. Combined Funeral services for Ciara and Sheila will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 14, 2022, at the Greenville Free Methodist Church. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until service time at the church. Interment will follow in Hazel Dell. Memorials for both are suggested to the family and received at Donnell Wiegand Funeral Home.

ALTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO