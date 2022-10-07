Read full article on original website
Sweet Jane
4d ago
I will miss his common sense, sense of humor and hearing his voice!!! But, good luck and continue to have a wonderful life
2
Frankenmuth school board to fill 4 seats from pool of 12 candidates
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI-- With the terms of four Frankenmuth school board members set to expire at the end of the year, only two of those incumbents are running for re-election. Current board trustees Estella Grablick and Colin Maurer, board treasurer Travis Dafoe, and board secretary Amy McAvoy are all gearing up for the end of their term, but only Dafoe and Maurer have registered with the Saginaw County Clerk’s office to make a run at returning.
Shiawassee County sheriff faces farmer in state House bid
PERRY, MI — Voters next month will decide between Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole and Owosso farmer Mark D. Zacharda in the race for a state House seat. BeGole, a Republican from Perry, and Zacharda, a Democrat, will appear on the Tuesday, Nov. 8, ballot for District 71 seat in the Michigan House of Representatives.
New DashMart In Burton – Is It Open Or Not?
Regardless if you use the service or not, chances are you have heard of the fast food and take-out delivery service DoorDash, but have you heard of DashMart?. DashMart by DoorDash is a grocery and convenience delivery service and it appears one will be opening (if it is not already) in Genesee County. The store is located at the corner of Center and Atherton Roads in Burton. Heads up, although it is an actual DashMart location, customers cannot go inside to shop. All shopping is done online, with your order then being delivered to you. Think of the actual store as a warehouse.
Candidates vie for state Senate seat representing Genesee, Lapeer, Saginaw, Tuscola
LUM TOWNSHIP, MI — Republican incumbent state Sen. Kevin Daley in November’s election will compete to keep his seat on the Michigan Senate from challenging Democrat Charles Stadler. The two candidates will appear on Tuesday, Nov. 8, election ballots in four counties for a 4-year term representing the...
PhillyBite
Best Michigan Hot Dog Spots
- When it comes to hot dogs in Michigan, there are dozens of options. You're sure to find a favorite from Lafayette Coney Island to American Coney Island to Angelo's Famous Coney Island in Flint. There's also the Starlite Diner & Coney Island in Burton. Lafayette Coney Island in Lafayette.
Buick City redevelopment plan calls for $17M from taxpayers
FLINT, MI -- Flint, Genesee County and the state of Michigan would spend a combined $17 million in public funds to help redevelop the historic Buick City site as a massive industrial park, according to a proposal that the county Board of Commissioners could act on this week. Ashley Capital,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Northern Michigan paper mill fire burning for days, help from southeast counties arranged
MENOMINEE, Mich. – Firefighters and equipment from Oakland, Macomb, and Livingston Counties are being deployed to a Northern Michigan paper mill fire that has been burning for four days. The fire began late on Thursday, October 6. Officials say the fire is expected to continue burning for several days.
Ten vying for two seats on Saginaw Township’s school board
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI—While the city of Saginaw’s school board election is uncontested, Saginaw Township Community Schools election is going to be a bit more competitive. President Arik J. Smith is the only incumbent listed as running for re-election this year. Outside of Smith, nine others remain on the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan woman spends $1.1M of mother’s money after being named her guardian due to strokes, AG says
SAGINAW, Mich. – After her mother had multiple strokes and was unable to care for herself, a Michigan woman is accused of spending $1.1 million of her money without permission, including the purchase of a $660,000 condo in Florida that she later hoped to inherit. Officials said Valda Cork,...
WNEM
Saginaw County looking to fill Medical Examiner Investigator openings
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -Doctor Russell Bush is the Chief Medical Examiner for Saginaw County. He’s looking for ten people who want to become a Medical Examiner Investigator. The on-call position responds to death scenes and documents relevant circumstances surrounding the deaths reported to the Office of the Medical Examiner.
How students can vote at University of Michigan, Eastern Michigan and MSU on Election Day
In four weeks, Michigan residents will decide a series of local and statewide elections. That means a lot of registration and voting options for students of University of Michigan, Eastern Michigan University and Michigan State University. The three public universities have each released guidance on how to register to vote...
WNEM
TV5 news update: Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 11
TV5 talks with the Saginaw Arson Watch ahead of Halloween about how to volunteer. TV5 talks with Crime Stoppers about the importance of submitting tips and how they are used. In an 8-to-nothing vote, the Flint City Council approved an updated marijuana ordinance regulating medical and recreational sales ahead of an October 29th deadline, the date a new zoning code will be adopted. Key changes to the ordinance were presented to the council during their October 10th meeting.
Morning Sun
AG: Saginaw woman stole $1.1 million from mom
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel today announced charges against a Saginaw County woman for stealing from a vulnerable adult. Valda Cork, 59, of Saginaw was arraigned in the 70th District Court of Saginaw County before Judge Elian E.H. Fichtner. Cork is charged with the following:. • Two counts of Embezzlement...
$820K in EGLE brownfield funding to help redevelop contaminated sites in Bay City, Sebewaing, and West Branch
BAY CITY, MI— Improvements will be made to places in three Michigan towns that are receiving $820,000 in Brownfield redevelopment grants awarded by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) to redevelop a handful of contaminated properties across mid-Michigan. The property redevelopments include the formation of...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan woman bought Florida condo with mom's money after being granted her guardian
SAGINAW, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Saginaw County woman was charged with a 20-year felony for stealing more than a million dollars of her mom's money, including nearly $900,000 in unauthorized purchases. Valda Cork, 59, was arraigned in district court after the state Attorney general charged her with counts of...
Flushing boys, Goodrich girls win Genesee County Cross County Championships
FLINT – Flushing won the boys race with 135 points and Goodrich won the girls race with 53 in the Greater Flint Cross Country Championships at Cummings Center in Mt. Morris. Kyle Eberhard of Linden was the individual winner in 15:47.67 and Mary Richmond of Frankenmuth was the girls winner in 18:30.50.
3 cars, 11 license plates stolen from Lansing dealership
The Lansing Police Department is investigating a theft from Paradise Motors this past weekend.
nbc25news.com
Flint Police investigating house fire as arson, asking public for info
FLINT, Mich. - Flint Police tell Mid-Michigan NOW that officers are investigating a house fire that happened Monday morning as arson. The fire happened around 5:45 a.m. in the 4600 block of Edwards Ave. No other details are available at this time, according to police. Mid-Michigan NOW has learned that...
Saginaw woman charged with spending $1 million of disabled mother’s money
SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw woman has been charged with four felonies for allegedly spending more than $1 million of her disabled mother’s money. With a warrant having been issued for her arrest on Sept. 1, 59-year-old Valda A. Cork on Sept. 15 appeared in Saginaw County District Court for arraignment on two counts each of embezzling more than $100,000 from a vulnerable adult and failing to pay taxes or filing a false tax return. The former charge is a 20-year felony, while the latter is punishable by up to five years in prison.
Decade after his shooting death, Milton Hall mural painted across from police station
SAGINAW, MI — Cornelius “Neil” Phelps laughs sometimes in place of the pain. The 29-year-old Saginaw man hasn’t been able to control his laughter lately, especially when looking upon the mural he helped create of the late Milton Hall. Phelps barely knew Hall, but their lives...
