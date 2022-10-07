Read full article on original website
Related
Nashua fire crews rescue dog trapped on ledge
NASHUA, N.H. — Crews in Nashua are looking for the owner of a dog that they rescued from a ledge. “Overnight crews responded to a report of a dog trapped on a ledge along the Nashua River in Mine Falls,” a tweet from the department reads. The dog...
whdh.com
Rhode Island couple save babies from fire while on Spain honeymoon
BRISTOL, R.I. (WHDH) - A Rhode Island couple on their honeymoon jumped into action in Spain to save over a dozen babies from a burning building. The Bristol pair, David Squillante and Doran Smith, noticed a group of women panicking, then saw flames coming from the doorway of a building. Squillante said he immediately ran into the building, without realizing it was a nursery.
There’s a Fall River Restaurant That Chefs up Crab Rangoon Mozzarella Sticks and We’re Drooling
I don't know who needs to hear this, but there's a restaurant in Fall River that offers 'crab rangoon mozzarella sticks' on their menu and I'm salivating just thinking about it. Right on the Westport line is a staple establishment to the city of Fall River known as Lepages Seafood...
GoLocalProv
Couple Sues RI Wedding Venue After Woman Fell During Reception, Breaking Jaw and Teeth
A Texas couple has sued a wedding venue in Rhode Island, after a woman said she fell during a reception, breaking her jaw and teeth. Kathleen Salazar and her husband Gabriel Salazar said they attended their niece’s wedding at Linden Place in Bristol in October 2021 when the incident took place — and are now suing for negligence, premises liability, loss of consortium, and punitive damages.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How to Support Fall River’s Hurricane Ian Relief Efforts
The United Way of Greater Fall River has kicked off a campaign to collect much needed funds for those living in the wake of Hurricane Ian, and you can help. Just a few short weeks ago, Florida was rocked by the category 4 Hurricane Ian. Ian brought 150 mile and hour winds and more than 20 inches of rain to parts of the Florida coasts and demolished homes and businesses alike.
The SouthCoast Drought Persists Despite Lots of Rain
It seems as though the Southeastern Massachusetts area has had ponds full of rain ever since the remnants of Hurricane Ian passed through in late September and early October. Despite all of the liquid relief, the region remains in a drought. For a good deal of the summer of 2022,...
You Can Now Stack Your Pumpkins Thanks to the Ingenuity of a Fairhaven Engineer
Growing up, my father always told my brother and me that all you need is one hit song or one brilliant idea to make it big in this world. It wasn't until I met Shawn Davis of Fairhaven that made me realize my Dad was right all along. If you...
Massachusetts’s Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It
The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
Couple Identified in Kingston Murder-Suicide; Husband Was a Wareham Native
KINGSTON (1420 WBSM) — The couple that was found dead as a result of a murder-suicide Sunday morning in Kingston has been identified, and the husband was a Wareham native. According to Kingston Police, officers responded on Sunday at about 11:15 a.m. to an Elm Street residence for a death investigation. The address was later confirmed to be 257 Elm Street. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said a family member had found two bodies in the home.
WCVB
House engulfed by flames on South Shore of Massachusetts
DUXBURY, Mass. — Massachusetts investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that engulfed a home in Duxbury. The Duxbury Fire Department received numerous 911 calls at about 7:10 p.m. Saturday regarding the house fire on Gurnet Road. Officials said a second alarm was quickly struck because...
fallriverreporter.com
7 transported to Rhode Island and Fall River hospitals after overturned trolly
Seven people have been injured and sent to hospitals in both Rhode Island and Fall River after an accident overnight. Just after 10:45 p.m., Portsmouth Fire Alarm received multiple 911 calls reporting an overturned trolly with multiple injured patients at a private event in the area of 290 Frank Coelho Drive, Glen Ridge Farm.
Elderly Pedestrian Seriously Injured in Taunton Crash
TAUNTON — An elderly Taunton man has been hospitalized with serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle while walking in the city Monday evening. Taunton police said the victim's injuries are not thought to be life threatening. The 78-year-old man was hit by a vehicle near 10...
newbedfordguide.com
Fairhaven Fire Department, EMS, Animal Control, respond to rollover accident on Rt. 195
“On Saturday Fairhaven Fire responded to a motor vehicle accident rollover on 195 in the median. Two adult occupants and one dog were extricated from the vehicle. Both occupants were transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center. Fairhaven Animal Control responded and assisted by taking the dog who was...
fallriverreporter.com
Police in Massachusetts save life of young man by convincing him not to jump from bridge
Officers in Massachusetts saved the life of a young man going to college over the weekend after talking him down from a bridge, according to police. The Cambridge Police Department stated that two of their officers arrived at the River Street Bridge to respond to a person threatening to jump.
WCVB
Police find body of hunter reported missing near pond in Cohasset, Massachusetts
COHASSET, Mass. — The body of a Massachusetts man was found more than 12 hours after he was reported missing from a hunting trip in Cohasset. Cohasset police Chief William Quigley said law enforcement located the body of 56-year-old Joseph Whooley, of Quincy, shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday near Lily Pond.
WPRI
Warwick corn maze honors farmer who died of cancer
WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – The corn maze at Morris Farm in Warwick is dedicated to a long time employee of the farm. Corn mazes come in many shapes and styles. Some are twists and turns carved into carefully planted rows of corn, some have a special design or message.
The Best State Park in Massachusetts to Visit this Fall
Massachusetts features several stunning nature spots that are bursting with color come fall. Some, however, are simply more vibrant and we believe that Moore State Park is the absolute best state park to visit during this time of year. This 737-acre public recreation area is filled with historic grists and sawmills, waterfalls, and some of the best fall foliage the Bay State has to offer. Keep reading to learn more.
3 Seekonk roads closed due to acid spill
Parts of Olney, Cole, and Anthony Streets are closed and people are urged to avoid the area via several detours.
hwy.co
This Rhode Island Town Was Part of the Gruesome New England Vampire Panic
American folklore has evolved ever since the Europeans settled in the colonies. Some are entertaining, like the tales of Paul Bunyan and the Lone Ranger, while others have a more gruesome past like the New England Vampire Panic. Never heard of it? Let’s learn more about Exeter, RI, where families exhumed the bodies of deceased loved ones and burned their hearts, all due to superstition.
Fairhaven Woman Loses Jewelry, Then Her Hope Is Restored
Fairhaven native Alyssa Botelho lost jewelry in the sands of Fort Phoenix and also lost hope of finding them -- until one local man went above and beyond. Botelho and her boyfriend were spending a beautiful SouthCoast summer day walking the fort in Fairhaven a few months back. It was a great day until Alyssa realized she was missing jewelry given to her by friends.
FUN 107
Fairhaven, MA
14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0