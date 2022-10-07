Read full article on original website
CSPD investigating two separate suspicious deaths
UPDATE MONDAY 10/10/2022 9:56 p.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — CSPD is no longer on priority dispatch or accident alert. ORIGINAL STORY: CSPD investigating two separate suspicious deaths MONDAY 10/10/2022 9:30 p.m. Violent Crimes Detectives with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) are investigating two separate suspicious deaths near the downtown area. The Duty Lieutenant with CSPD […]
Man killed in Colorado City officer-involved shooting identified
(COLORADO CITY, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Coroner has identified a man killed in an officer-involved shooting in Colorado City. The shooting happened just before midnight on Wednesday, Oct. 5 when deputies were called to a home in the 4800 block of Santa Fe Drive in Colorado City about a burglary. The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office […]
Colorado Springs police search for suspect in three armed robberies
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are searching for two suspects, one of which is believed to be involved in a string of robberies across Colorado Springs. On Sept. 15, the Colorado Springs Police Department says a male suspect entered the 7-Eleven store at 1011 S. 21st St. and pointed a gun at the cashier, demanding money. Before police arrived, the suspect managed to take an undisclosed amount of money and left on foot.
EPSO investigates connection to nearby fire after body found off of B Street
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is investigating after a body was reported off of B Street, near Venetucci Boulevard on Monday. According to EPSO, just before 6:30 a.m. on Monday Oct. 10, EPSO received a call about a man in the 2100 block of B Street with multiple injuries, and […]
Death investigation underway south of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Homicide detectives were investigating a suspicious death on B Street Monday morning, south of Colorado Springs. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said a passerby found the deceased individual just before 6:30 a.m. and called 911. “The caller indicated that they had located...
Man strangled to death outside of downtown Colorado Springs bar
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was strangled to death outside a downtown Colorado Springs bar. Just before 8 p.m. Monday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded outside Coati Uprise and the McDivitt office, near Cimarron and Tejon, to an assault in progress. Police tell 11 News a man was strangled and found dead on scene, but did not release further details.
Police say recent weapon arrest at Fountain Mesa Park one of many incidents of ‘aggressive activity of juveniles’
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- An 18-year-old woman was charged with Unlawfully Carrying a Concealed Weapon after she and two others were reportedly seen passing a gun around at a Fountain park. According to police, this is just the latest documented incident involving "unruly" teens at that park. Saturday, at 9:40...
1 dead after shooting at Colorado Springs apartment complex
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a Colorado Springs apartment complex. Around 7:15 p.m. Monday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the Wind River Apartments, just north of 19th and Uintah streets, to a shooting. Officers found a man dead on scene. Officers...
Neighbors upset with “aggressive activity of juveniles” in Fountain park; 18-year-old arrested on gun charge
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Fountain Police Department (FPD) arrested an 18-year-old woman Saturday morning for unlawful carrying of a concealed weapon at Fountain Mesa Park. FPD said it received reports of possible juveniles passing a handgun around in the skate park area of the park, and when officers arrived, they said they saw three teens The post Neighbors upset with “aggressive activity of juveniles” in Fountain park; 18-year-old arrested on gun charge appeared first on KRDO.
13 Investigates: Colorado Springs Police body-worn camera records “we will gas you” before protest
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- 13 Investigates obtained Colorado Springs police body-worn camera video capturing an unidentified individual singing “we will, we will gas you” prior to a highly contentious George Floyd protest in 2020. “You got blood on your face, you big disgrace, kicking your a** all over the place. Singing we will, we will gas The post 13 Investigates: Colorado Springs Police body-worn camera records “we will gas you” before protest appeared first on KRDO.
Family desperate for answers after a Colorado Springs biker hit by multiple cars
Colorado Spring Police are seeking the community's help identifying two cars involved in a hit and run in September.
Sheriff’s Office assists CPW in pulling pickup truck from Lake Pueblo
LAKE PUEBLO STATE PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Deputies and members of the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) volunteer dive, search, and rescue team assisted Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) Monday in retrieving a pickup truck from Lake Pueblo. The PCSO said the truck and the attached boat trailer rolled into...
Suspicious device ‘rendered safe’ near Veterans Park in Canon City
CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Canon City police responded to some sort of incident near the visitor’s center late Monday morning. In a social media post at 10:40 a.m., the police department wrote that officers were in the area of 1st Street and Royal Gorge Boulevard (Highway 50), close to Veterans Park and the Canon City Visitor’s Center Cabin.
Woman charged for passing around handgun at skate park in Fountain
(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — A woman was taken into custody and charged by the Fountain Police Department (FPD) for passing around a handgun at a skate park, Saturday morning on Oct. 8. At approximately 9:40 a.m., officers were called to Fountain Mesa Park located at 7393 Fortman Ave. on reports of possible minors passing a handgun […]
SWAT team arrests two teenagers in Pueblo County
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) -Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team members arrested two armed teenagers in east Pueblo County Wednesday night. Deputies responded when the 17-year-old male and 14-year-old female, who were reported as runaways on Monday, were reportedly seen in the 33000 block of East Highway 96. Deputies said...
Information sought 1 year after a deadly shooting in Pueblo that claimed the life of Rudy Baca
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - One year after a deadly shooting in Pueblo, investigators are once again hoping the public can help with the case. On Friday, Pueblo Police shared the photo of a shooting victim to social media. Rudy Baca was with another person when he was shot and killed on Oct. 7, 2021 in an alley close to the 900 block of East 3rd Street. The person who was with Baca was also shot and taken to the hospital, that person has not been publicly identified.
New info about the man who was found dead on Old Stage Rd.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -We are learning more information about the death of a 30-year-old man who law enforcement say was found dead on the side of the road back in May and his suspected killer. Marquis Dunlap, 30-years-old, is being charged with second degree murder and possession of weapons...
'It’s unbelievable that somebody can’t keep people off the property', says trustee of Stratrmoor Hills property where homeless camp fire broke out
A deadly crash is under investigation along Highway 24 in Colorado 10/10/22. Update from Boulder Police on a missing teen 10/10/22. The Stratmoor Fire Protection district accused El Paso County of inaction with homeless, camps, but the county says they have been trying to take action. El Paso County Sheriff's...
Pueblo SWAT team arrests runaway teens who stole guns and ammunition
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Two teens were arrested in eastern Pueblo County Wednesday night, Oct. 5, after they were found in a stolen tent with ammunition and multiple guns. According to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), deputies responded Wednesday evening to the 33000 block of East Highway 96, looking for a runaway 17-year-old boy and […]
Controversy arises over mural of homicide victim in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A stretch of Platte Avenue between Circle Drive and Union Boulevard in the center of town is in an arts district where colorful and stylish murals are painted on building walls. However, some concerns have been expressed regarding a mural on a furniture wall store at the intersection of Platte The post Controversy arises over mural of homicide victim in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
