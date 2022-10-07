Read full article on original website
Hazardous Weather Outlook
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Cleveland OH 633 AM EDT Tue Oct 11 2022 OHZ003-006>014-017>023-027>033-036>038-047-089-PAZ001>003-121045- Lucas-Wood-Ottawa-Sandusky-Erie-Lorain-Cuyahoga-Lake-Geauga- Ashtabula Inland-Hancock-Seneca-Huron-Medina-Summit-Portage-Trumbull- Wyandot-Crawford-Richland-Ashland-Wayne-Stark-Mahoning-Marion-Morrow- Holmes-Knox-Ashtabula Lakeshore-Northern Erie-Southern Erie- 633 AM EDT Tue Oct 11 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north central Ohio, northeast Ohio, northwest Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Hazardous weather is not expected at this time. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Wednesday through Monday. Showers and thunderstorms are expected ahead of a cold front on Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night. Some storms may reach strong to severe limits with the main threat being damaging wind gusts. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation is not expected at this time.
AG Yost Sues Construction Company for Swindling Consumers Out of $174,000
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has sued a central Ohio pole barn and garage builder and its owner accused of accepting more than $174,000 in payments from consumers but failed to complete the work or, in some cases, didn’t even start it. The lawsuit, filed...
Knox County Sheriff’s Report – Oct 10, 2022
(Information courtesy of The Knox County Sheriff’s Office) A complainant called the Knox County Sheriff’s and advised that there was a person, with an arrest warrant, staying at a residence on Columbus Road in Mount Vernon. Deputies responded and located the suspect and placed them under arrest on the outstanding warrant without incident.
Danville/Brinkhaven Police Report – Oct 10, 2022
Danville/Brinkhaven Police Report – Oct 10, 2022. (Information courtesy of The Danville Police Department) •Brian C. Alsdorf of Utica was issued a traffic citation for speed. •Aaron J. Glick of Newport, Pa. was issued a traffic citation for a stop sign violation. •Check fraud – South Market St.
