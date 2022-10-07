ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa County, OK

News On 6

Christmas Movie Filming In Downtown Claremore

Several Streets in Downtown Claremore are closed while crews film a movie. The city isn't saying much about the movie, but video from Osage SkyNews 6 shows part of downtown is covered in Christmas decorations and fake snow. Some streets will be closed until 10 a.m. Thursday, but the city...
CLAREMORE, OK

