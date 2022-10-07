Read full article on original website
News On 6
Major Leaks Leave Some Oologah Residents With Little To No Water Pressure
People in the town of Oologah are waking up to little or no water pressure on Monday morning. Rogers County Rural Water District Number 4 reports that it is dealing with two major leaks on Monday morning. According to a Facebook post shared by the district, one leak is in...
News On 6
Christmas Movie Filming In Downtown Claremore
Several Streets in Downtown Claremore are closed while crews film a movie. The city isn't saying much about the movie, but video from Osage SkyNews 6 shows part of downtown is covered in Christmas decorations and fake snow. Some streets will be closed until 10 a.m. Thursday, but the city...
