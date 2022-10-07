Read full article on original website
THP identifies man killed in wrong-way crash
Following up on a story first reported by our partners at BBB-TV on Friday, we now know the name of the man who was killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 40 in Roane County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that 59-year-old Eric White of Harriman was traveling east in...
29-Year-Old Dylan Price Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Loudon County (Loudon County, TN)
The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident on Saturday night. The officials stated that the crash happened on Tellico Parkway at [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Rural Metro responds to fire in West Knox County that seriously damaged home, no injuries reported
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Rural Metro said they responded to a fire that seriously damaged a West Knox County home on Tuesday. They said they responded to calls about it at around 3:30 p.m. and when crews arrived, they found the front right corner of the house on fire. The occupant of the home was safely outside. They also said an animal was saved from the fire.
WATE
Lanes closed on Alcoa Highway after crash damages electric lines
ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) — Southbound lanes were closed near Judson Drive after a car crash incident left electric lines on the road. Traffic is currently rerouted from Lois Lane to Judson Drive. Alcoa Police Department, Alcoa Fire Department and AMR responded around 9 a.m. to a motor vehicle accident...
wvlt.tv
One killed in crash after hitting several trees on Tellico Parkway
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A person died on Saturday night on Tellico Parkway at Clear Creek Road in Loudon County, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report. Dylan Price, 29, of Vonore, was driving northbound and tried to pass another car over a double yellow line. THP officials said Price swerved to the right lane to avoid a crash with an oncoming vehicle. The driver overcorrected and went off the side of the road, hitting several trees.
2 Men Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Campbell County (Campbell County, TN)
The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported that a motor vehicle accident was reported on Saturday evening. The officials stated that the crash happened on Old Highway 63 in [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
indherald.com
Police follow trail to home of driver who allegedly fled scene of accident
ONEIDA | In a warrant that sounds a little like a modern take on Brothers Grimm fairy tale Hansel and Gretel, police say they were able to follow a trail of leaking antifreeze fluid to a man who fled the scene of an accident near the Boys & Girls Club on Sunday.
East TN deputy found dead in crashed patrol vehicle
A Union County deputy has died after his patrol vehicle was found crashed, according to the sheriff's office.
Gatlinburg: 1 person found dead in downtown fire
A body of an unidentified person has been found amid fire suppression efforts by crews working a structure fire in downtown Gatlinburg that began early Sunday morning.
21-Year-Old Corban Goad Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Cumberland County (Cumberland County, TN)
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office reported that a motor vehicle accident occurred on Saturday night. The officials stated that 21-year-old Corban Goad, a deputy with [..]
Building destroyed in Gatlinburg fatal fire demolished as investigation continues
After massive flames engulfed a building in downtown Gatlinburg, one person was found dead after crews spent hours putting out the fire.
crossvillenews1st.com
DETAILS ON OFF-DUTY DEPUTY CORBAN GOAD FATAL ACCIDENT SATURDAY NIGHT
Services have been announced for 21-year-old Corban Goad of Crossville. Mr. Goad was killed Saturday night after his car ran off Highway 127 in Fentress County traveling south, crashing into a group of trees before overturning according to the THP report. Mr. Goad worked for the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department in the Corrections Division but was off-duty at the time of the accident.
2 dead from Saturday night ATV crash in Campbell County, troopers say
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — A spokesperson for Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) confirmed two people died from an ATV crash Saturday night in Campbell County. THP confirmed the identities of the victims as Jonathan Newport and Garrett Baird, who were both 22 years old. According to a crash report, Newport...
wvlt.tv
Police reroute traffic due to 3 downed utility poles on Alcoa Highway
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Traffic is being rerouted on Alcoa Highway due to downed utility poles. City of Alcoa spokesperson Emily Assenmacher said the Alcoa Police Department, Alcoa Fire Department, and AMR responded to a crash on Alcoa Highway around 9:00 a.m. Sunday morning. Once on the scene, they found...
wvlt.tv
Sevier Co. crews respond to early morning mobile home fire
Officials said the investigation is in the preliminary stages. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the wreck, Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers stated. One transported to trauma center following Norris Freeway crash. Updated: 19 hours ago. Lifestar responded to the scene and transported the individual to the trauma...
KPD: Michigan man found dead with gunshot wound near Holston River Park
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said Monday evening that a man was found dead on Holston Hills Road, next to Holston River Park. They said that around 8:30 p.m. they received a call about a man lying on the road. When police arrived and found the man, they said he had been shot at least one time and was pronounced dead.
indherald.com
Two Oneida men fatally injured in ATV accident
CARYVILLE, Tenn. | Two Oneida men were killed in an ATV accident in Campbell County Saturday evening. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Jonathan Newport and Garrett Baird, both age 22, were killed in an accident on Old Highway 63 in western Campbell County. Newport was driving a Polaris RZR...
newstalk987.com
Knoxville Police are Investigating a Fatal Shooting in North Knoxville
Knoxville Police are investigating a fatal shooting in North Knoxville. Police responding to the 2800 block of Linden Avenue Saturday night and found a man who had been shot. The victim was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. There is no suspect information. Anyone with information is...
Safety improvements to dangerous Halls intersection nearly complete
A project to improve safety for pedestrians and drivers at a dangerous Knox County intersection near Halls High School is nearly complete.
59-Year-Old Eric While Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Roane County (Roane County, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Roane County on Friday. The officials stated that the crash happened on [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
