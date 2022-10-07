Read full article on original website
'Kids Town' local business allows kids to be adults
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local business is allowing kids to live out their adult dreams, at least for a few hours. Kids Town is an indoor child-sized town that has been in the Valley for about six months. The town features mini businesses, including grocery stores, restaurants, a...
Family disturbance leads to police gunfire in Henderson
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Henderson Police Department is reporting a shooting involving one of its police officers. It was reported around 11:55 a.m. on Tuesday near College Drive and Paradise Hills Drive. Police say the initial call was in reference to a family disturbance involving a suicidal subject....
24-Hour bingo returns to Arizona Charlie's this Halloween
Las Vegas (KSNV) — 24-Hour bingo is coming back to Arizona Charlie's this Halloween season. The casino announced Monday that both locations will bring the marathon starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, October 31, until 7 a.m. Tuesday, November 1. With a $4 buy-in, players will receive a grand...
Fire torches building, vehicles in northeast Las Vegas valley lot
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Heavy black smoke is visible from a fire reported in the northeast Las Vegas valley on Tuesday. Crews were called to a structure fire reported in the 4500 block of Carey Avenue, between Lamb and Nellis boulevards, at about 1:05 p.m., Clark County Deputy Fire Chief Warren Whitney said in a statement.
Four arrested at Harry Reid Airport following days of disturbance calls
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Four people have been arrested at Harry Reid Airport following multiple disturbances over the weekend. The first incident occurred on Friday, October 7, on a Southwest flight from Dallas to Las Vegas. According to an arrest report, a flight crew alerted officers that a man,...
Family, friends meet at park for vigil of strip mass stabbing victim
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — People from across the valley gathered at a local park to honor a woman who was fatally stabbed along the Las Vegas strip. A make-shift memorial was laid out for display at Cornerstone Park as people paid tribute to Maris DiGiovanni. The 30-year-old was murdered...
National Handbag Day with Max Pawn
Las Vegas (KSNV) — There is a day for everything, and today is national handbag day!. To celebrate, Max Pawn owner and luxury expert Michael Mack is here to talk all things handbags.
New info on Strip stabbing suspect reveals criminal history in California
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — In newly obtained court documents, News 3 has learned the suspect in last week's mass stabbing on the Strip has a prior criminal history in California. According to a criminal case summary from Los Angeles County, 32-year-old Yoni Christian Barrios was charged with domestic violence in 2019, stemming from a 2018 incident.
One injured in crash near St. Rose, Raiders Way
Henderson (KSNV) — Henderson Police and Fire were called to the area of St. Rose Parkway and Raiders Way regarding a crash involving two vehicles. It was reported around 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday. Currently, speed or impairment are not believed to be factors in the crash. One person was...
20 inmates involved in fight at High Desert State Prison
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Nevada Department of Corrections says that an altercation between around 20 inmates happened on Sunday night at High Desert State Prison. The fight broke out around 6:13 p.m. and was contained around 6:15 p.m. Offenders were evaluated, treated, and secured in their cells by 7:30 p.m.
Investigation underway for officer-involved shooting near Carey and MLK
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting near Carey and Martin Luther King Boulevard. Police confirmed one man is dead, and the officer involved did not suffer any injuries. Authorities said at about 5:19 p.m., police received a call from a...
DISCOVERY Museum in Las Vegas opens new exhibit to inspire interest in healthcare
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — DISCOVERY Children's Museum in Las Vegas has opened a new exhibit to inspire interest in the field of healthcare. The museum hosted a grand opening ceremony in the ECO CITY gallery to unveil the new exhibit, which is sponsored by Intermountain Healthcare. Museum officials say...
Investigation underway for crash involving a stolen vehicle near Oakey and Rexford
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a crash involving a stolen vehicle. On Tuesday, at about 3:53 p.m., LVMPD located a stolen vehicle near the Las Vegas Strip. Police said officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the suspect fled. Moments later, the...
LVCVA rolls out new ad campaign highlighting Vegas as an adult destination
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Parents, consider leaving the kids at home for the next Vegas trip. That's the message from a new ad campaign to lure visitors to southern Nevada. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) on Tuesday debuted a pair of fun commercials highlighting Las Vegas as an adult destination. At the same time, the ads shy away from the glitz and glamor typically associated with the city.
Ethel M Chocolates to bring back Holiday Cactus Lights with no reservations needed
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Henderson favorite will be returning for the holiday season. Ethel M Chocolates announced it will bring back the Holiday Cactus Lights. The display will be up from Nov. 4 through Jan. 1, and this year's edition will not require reservations, the confection creator posted to Facebook.
Freakling Bros. Horror Show
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Freakling Bros. Horror Shows is back and scarier than ever!. It is their 30th year, after all. Joining us now with more is Warren Ross, director of operations and former actor for the famed haunt.
1 person killed in crash while fleeing from Las Vegas police in west valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is dead and two others are injured after getting into a crash while fleeing from officers early Monday morning, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Officers had started a follow-up investigation in the 8300 block of W. Charleston Boulevard around 12:33 a.m., LVMPD...
HOV lanes in Las Vegas to open to all drivers during overnight hours in test program
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — HOV lanes, also known as carpool lanes, in the Las Vegas valley will now be open for all drivers during overnight hours, regardless of occupancy. The Nevada Department of Transportation says it will implement an 18-month pilot program that will change the hours for HOV lanes from 24/7 to 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.
3 injured after car crashes in business near Durango, Windmill
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Three people are hurt after a car crashed into a local business. It was reported on Monday around 1:41 p.m. in the 8000 block of Durango near Windmill Lane. Police say the victims were transported to the hospital with non-life threating injuries. This is a...
