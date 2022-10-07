ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NV

news3lv.com

'Kids Town' local business allows kids to be adults

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local business is allowing kids to live out their adult dreams, at least for a few hours. Kids Town is an indoor child-sized town that has been in the Valley for about six months. The town features mini businesses, including grocery stores, restaurants, a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Family disturbance leads to police gunfire in Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Henderson Police Department is reporting a shooting involving one of its police officers. It was reported around 11:55 a.m. on Tuesday near College Drive and Paradise Hills Drive. Police say the initial call was in reference to a family disturbance involving a suicidal subject....
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

24-Hour bingo returns to Arizona Charlie's this Halloween

Las Vegas (KSNV) — 24-Hour bingo is coming back to Arizona Charlie's this Halloween season. The casino announced Monday that both locations will bring the marathon starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, October 31, until 7 a.m. Tuesday, November 1. With a $4 buy-in, players will receive a grand...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Fire torches building, vehicles in northeast Las Vegas valley lot

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Heavy black smoke is visible from a fire reported in the northeast Las Vegas valley on Tuesday. Crews were called to a structure fire reported in the 4500 block of Carey Avenue, between Lamb and Nellis boulevards, at about 1:05 p.m., Clark County Deputy Fire Chief Warren Whitney said in a statement.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Family, friends meet at park for vigil of strip mass stabbing victim

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — People from across the valley gathered at a local park to honor a woman who was fatally stabbed along the Las Vegas strip. A make-shift memorial was laid out for display at Cornerstone Park as people paid tribute to Maris DiGiovanni. The 30-year-old was murdered...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

National Handbag Day with Max Pawn

Las Vegas (KSNV) — There is a day for everything, and today is national handbag day!. To celebrate, Max Pawn owner and luxury expert Michael Mack is here to talk all things handbags.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

New info on Strip stabbing suspect reveals criminal history in California

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — In newly obtained court documents, News 3 has learned the suspect in last week's mass stabbing on the Strip has a prior criminal history in California. According to a criminal case summary from Los Angeles County, 32-year-old Yoni Christian Barrios was charged with domestic violence in 2019, stemming from a 2018 incident.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

One injured in crash near St. Rose, Raiders Way

Henderson (KSNV) — Henderson Police and Fire were called to the area of St. Rose Parkway and Raiders Way regarding a crash involving two vehicles. It was reported around 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday. Currently, speed or impairment are not believed to be factors in the crash. One person was...
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

20 inmates involved in fight at High Desert State Prison

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Nevada Department of Corrections says that an altercation between around 20 inmates happened on Sunday night at High Desert State Prison. The fight broke out around 6:13 p.m. and was contained around 6:15 p.m. Offenders were evaluated, treated, and secured in their cells by 7:30 p.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

LVCVA rolls out new ad campaign highlighting Vegas as an adult destination

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Parents, consider leaving the kids at home for the next Vegas trip. That's the message from a new ad campaign to lure visitors to southern Nevada. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) on Tuesday debuted a pair of fun commercials highlighting Las Vegas as an adult destination. At the same time, the ads shy away from the glitz and glamor typically associated with the city.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Freakling Bros. Horror Show

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Freakling Bros. Horror Shows is back and scarier than ever!. It is their 30th year, after all. Joining us now with more is Warren Ross, director of operations and former actor for the famed haunt.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

3 injured after car crashes in business near Durango, Windmill

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Three people are hurt after a car crashed into a local business. It was reported on Monday around 1:41 p.m. in the 8000 block of Durango near Windmill Lane. Police say the victims were transported to the hospital with non-life threating injuries. This is a...
LAS VEGAS, NV

