LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Parents, consider leaving the kids at home for the next Vegas trip. That's the message from a new ad campaign to lure visitors to southern Nevada. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) on Tuesday debuted a pair of fun commercials highlighting Las Vegas as an adult destination. At the same time, the ads shy away from the glitz and glamor typically associated with the city.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 42 MINUTES AGO