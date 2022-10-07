ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orem, UT

Opinion: The problems with an Orem-only school district

By Paul Thompson
Deseret News
Deseret News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vskmw_0iQLs8zj00
Orem High School in Orem is pictured on Aug. 20, 2020. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

The proposed creation of an Orem-only school district has stimulated a lot of discussion in Orem this year. Those who favor a separate district claim that Orem contributes more tax funds to the Alpine School District than they receive back for construction of their own buildings.

Public school finance can be complicated, but considering the two major budgets in a school district is straightforward. One budget is capital outlay and debt service. Funds from that budget are used to pay for constructing new buildings and renovating existing buildings. In the last five years Orem taxpayers paid an average of about $16.1 million per year for construction projects and received about $13.7 million for construction projects on buildings in Orem. By this measure Orem was “shorted” $2.4 million per year. But money for buildings is only part of the funding picture.

The second budget is the general fund (maintenance and operations). The funds from that budget are used to cover the operating expenses of the district, including salaries and benefits, utilities, buses, etc. Most of the money for the general fund comes from the state income tax, and is determined by how many students are in the schools, using the weighted pupil unit.

Related

Orem’s student enrollment is declining , and we have fewer students per school than most schools in the district. Based on Orem’s student population, the money from the general fund would be inadequate to run Orem’s school programs. But the Alpine School District steps in to supplement those funds. In fiscal year 2021, for example, Orem schools received additional funds of more than $21 million . The $2.4 million we sent out in the capital outlay budget was more than offset by the $21 million we took in from the general fund. The net gain for Orem schools was $18.6 million for 2021 alone.

If Orem plans to maintain the same level of services provided in the Alpine School District, an Orem-only school district will require a significant increase in taxes.

It gets worse.

Start-up costs of creating a new district will be added to those tax increases. Orem will have to pay for a new district office, a garage for buses, salaries for a superintendent and other staff members, etc. In the Jordan/Canyons split, the new district had to spend many millions of dollars to cover the cost of the separation. It’s clear that in an Orem-only district, taxes will have to be increased dramatically to provide the same quality of education that is now available in Orem schools.

Related

A second major problem with a new district is that many teachers will leave Orem schools. In a recent survey, 91.5% of Orem teachers opposed a district split and 84% said they would definitely look for a way to remain with the Alpine School District. Many of the most qualified teachers will transfer to schools in other communities in the Alpine School District, leaving Orem with severe teacher shortages . Teachers are loyal to the Alpine School District, where they feel valued. In the current campaign to form an Orem-only district, many teachers in Orem have felt devalued and minimized. In fact, they feel under attack by those criticizing the district and its teachers.

A third problem is that a district split will seriously disrupt special programs such as special education, dual and English language learning, art and STEM programs.

In an Orem-only district, students will likely lose access to programs like Clear Creek, Christa McAuliffe Space Center , and Dan Peterson School. The consultants’ feasibility study suggested that shared service agreements could be established so that Orem students would still have access to these programs, but such agreements are made entirely at the discretion of the Alpine district.

Related

After all the criticism of Alpine School District by the consultants and by the “Yes” advocates, what is the likelihood that district will be willing to offer shared services to an Orem district? After the Jordan/Canyons split the Canyons district tried to establish shared service agreements with the Jordan district. The division was so contentious that shared service agreements did not occur.

A community is no better than the education of its children. Orem residents who value our community, and who are concerned about our children and their education, should vote no on Proposition 2.

Paul Thompson is the retired president of Weber State University.

Additional signers of the letter include Steven Baugh, retired superintendent of Alpine School District; Jim Evans, former Orem City mayor; Val Hale, former executive director of GOED; JoDee Sundberg, former board member of Alpine School District; and Keith Wilson, business entrepreneur.

Comments / 4

Scott Crandall
3d ago

at one time Orem was the fastest growing city in Utah, with all young families and lots of kids! I'm sure they got more than their fair share! now things have changed and Orem doesn't like it!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
buildingsaltlake.com

Intermountain to begin demolishing the Sears Building this week

The Sears Building is coming down. The long-time anchor in a sea of parking is set to be demolished as part of a secretive new development by Intermountain Healthcare, which owns most of the 10-acre block between 700 and 800 South, State and Main streets. Hospital officials confirmed the imminent...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orem, UT
Education
City
Orem, UT
State
Utah State
Local
Utah Education
BYU Newsnet

Reshaping Utah: Understanding the plastic surgery epidemic

Driving through Utah, it’s impossible to miss the billboards lining the freeway advertising cosmetic and plastic surgery. It may come as a shock to learn that Salt Lake City has the second-highest number of plastic surgeons per capita in America while being one of the most religious states in the country.
UTAH STATE
KPCW

Groundbreaking held for Heber Valley Utah Temple

On a bright sunny Saturday afternoon in autumn, the leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, dedicated the site of the religion’s next temple. The 18-acre site is on Center Street in Heber City, just over the city line in Wasatch County, across from the Red Ledges development.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christa Mcauliffe
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Provo, UT

If you’re in Provo and looking for something different to eat, you’ve come to the right place! We’ve compiled 15 of the best restaurants in Provo, so you don’t have to go through the frustration of rummaging through various websites. This post was inspired by the...
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

KSL.com HS Football Top 20+1: Lehi proving its top ranking as regular season winds down

LEHI — The regular season is winding down, and the top challengers in the state aren't slowing, either. After ascending to the top-rated spot in the KSL.com Top 20+1 and the Deseret News coaches' poll several weeks ago, Lehi faced one of its biggest challenges of the season when Region 8 rival Timpview came to the Mills looking for the upset.
LEHI, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School District#Linus K12#Debt Service#Highschool#Orem High School In Orem#American Family Survey
ABC4

SLCPD: ‘Area secured’ at Sugarmont Apartments, one in custody

UPDATE: 10/9/22 2:14 P.M. SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) states that the scene at Sugarmont Apartments has been secured. Police say all road closures have been lifted. SLCPD is currently working to confirm information about the incident and will provide updates as they are available. One person […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Special Education
KSLTV

Provo apartment building evacuated overnight due to fire

PROVO, Utah — Crews are cleaning up after a fire broke out at an apartment building in Provo. Capt. Sam Armstrong with Provo Fire & Rescue said firefighters were called out to the building, located near 600 North and 400 East, at approximately 11:42 p.m. Sunday. Armstrong said the...
PROVO, UT
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
43K+
Followers
28K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy