Read full article on original website
Related
Charlie Puth Claims No One 'Was Present' at Ellen DeGeneres' Record Label: 'They Just Disappeared'
Charlie Puth is sharing what he says was his experience at Ellen DeGeneres' eleveneleven label. The Grammy Award nominee, 30, said he "didn't hear from anybody" at the now-defunct label after recording his first EP, as he reflected on the early years of his career during the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, following Greyson Chance's alleged similar experience.
Kim Kardashian Says She Wants to Look 'Snatched' Ahead of Skin-Tightening Procedure on Stomach
She turned to Dr. Ashkan Ghavami, who previously did the same treatment on her stomach She's back at it. Kim Kardashian has made it clear that she'll stop at nothing when it comes to maintaining her beauty. (She even admitted she'd eat her own poop if it helped her look younger.) The 41-year-old SKIMS creator shared on Instagram in August that she'd undergone a skin-tightening procedure on her stomach. As with many cosmetic procedures, it's not one and done — so she got another round of the...
Tori Spelling Celebrates 'Creative' Daughter Hattie as She Turns 11: 'SNL Watch Out'
Tori Spelling is mom to Beau, 5, Finn, 10, Hattie, 11, Stella, 14, and Liam, 15 Tori Spelling is proud of her little girl. In an Instagram post on Monday, the mom of five celebrated daughter Hattie as "all grown up" as she turns 11 years old. "Hattie Cat is 11 today! My magical middle child has always been a sassy independent force to be reckoned with!" she wrote. "She has the voice of an Angel and the artist touch. Anything she chooses to paint or DIY is incredible and unique,"...
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, More Stars Attend Celebration of Life for Late J.R. Ridinger in Miami
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck showed up to honor late friend J.R. Ridinger over the weekend. The couple stepped out — along with other stars including Kim Kardashian, Alicia Keys, Jamie Foxx and Ja Rule –– in Miami Beach, Florida, to attend a celebration of life event for the business mogul on Saturday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Make Out in Their Black Tie Best at Landon Barker's Birthday
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker kept their PDA streak hot Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are sending birthday well wishes and exchanging sexy couple kisses. On Sunday, the two celebrated the 19th birthday of Barker's son Landon and took to Instagram to show off their trademark PDA and elegant style. Within the carousel, Kardashian shared a candid photo of the newlyweds tongue kissing with Barker's hands around her waist. "My wife," commented the Barker wellness founder, 46, alongside a black heart and a hot-faced emoji. The gallery also captured the...
Watch Kelly Clarkson Perform 2004's 'Breakaway' as a Duet with Sam Smith During Kellyoke Segment
"I never knew I needed a Kelly Clarkson/Sam Smith collab and I need it ASAP! This was amazing!" wrote one viewer in the Kelly Clarkson Show clip's YouTube comments section Kelly Clarkson and Sam Smith are spreading their wings and learning how to fly — together! During an appearance on Tuesday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Smith joined Clarkson during her NBC series' daily Kellyoke segment to perform a vocally mesmerizing duet version of her uplifting 2004 hit single, "Breakaway." Smith, 30, donned a bright red button-down shirt with white hearts with...
Camila Cabello Says It Was 'an Honor' Performing 'Havana' on 'The' 'Voice' with Her Fellow Coaches
Camila Cabello is opening up about what it was like to sing her hit "Havana" with her fellow Voice coaches ahead of the show's season 22 premiere last month. In a behind-the-scenes clip of the making of the performance shared exclusively with PEOPLE, the former Fifth Harmony member describes getting to share the stage with Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton and John Legend as "such an honor."
Jordin Sparks Says She Previously Turned Down DWTS: 'Mentally, I Wasn't in the Right Space'
The American Idol alum is thankful she finally decided to say "yes" this time around: "It's a once-in-a-lifetime experience" Jordin Sparks took her time joining Dancing with the Stars — but is happy she finally stepped onto the dancefloor. The American Idol winner, 32, told reporters including PEOPLE after Monday night's show that despite being asked she was always "too scared" to join the show in the past because she "wasn't ready." "The timing just didn't go right. Mentally, I wasn't in the right space," added Sparks. Thankfully, that all...
People
337K+
Followers
54K+
Post
195M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0