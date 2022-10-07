ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Warrior Nun 2 sneak peek from Netflix

Warrior Nun was one of the most-watched Netflix releases in the days immediately following its debut on the streamer way back in 2020, so in hindsight, it’s probably no surprise that Netflix re-upped the fantasy series that’s loosely based on the comic books by Ben Dunn for another season.
