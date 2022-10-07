ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Nicholas Hoult Eyes Robert Eggers’ ‘Nosferatu’ Movie At Focus

By Justin Kroll
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=464KdX_0iQLrjPS00

EXCLUSIVE: Nicholas Hoult is in negotiations to join the ensemble of Robet Eggers next pic, Nosferatu , which Focus Features is producing. Bill Skarsgard is attached to play the titular character, with Lily-Rose Depp also in talks to star. Eggers is directing and penning the script. Jeff Robinov, John Graham, Robert Eggers , Chris Columbus and Eleanor Columbus are producing.

In the new reimagining, Nosferatu is a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman (Depp) in 19th century Germany and the ancient Transylvanian vampire (Skarsgard) who stalks her, bringing untold horror with him. Focus had no comment on the project.

It is unknown who Hoult would be playing.

RELATED: Bill Skarsgard & Lily-Rose Depp To Star In ‘Nosferatu’, Robert Eggers’ Follow-Up To ‘Northman’ For Focus

The film has been a passion project of Eggers’ for years and came close to coming together in 2019 with Anya Taylor-Joy and Harry Styles at Studio 8. The film was put on pause as Studio 8 figured out a budget and talent schedules. Eggers ultimately pushed pause on the movie and moved on to his Viking pic The Northman , which bowed in April.

After The Northman , Eggers started looking at other projects but always had his eye on coming back to the gothic tale. Once Focus came aboard, he officially made Nosferatu his next film and began meeting with talent with Hoult being one of his top choices to join the film.

Hoult, who is coming off an Emmy nomination for his role as Peter the Great on Hulu’s The Great, has a busy year in front of him starting with the Searchlight comedy The Menu. The pic, which also stars Anya Taylor-Joy, premiered at the Toronto Film Festival and will hit theaters in November. In 2023, besides returning to reprise his role in The Great, which will air its third season on Hulu, he is also set to star in Renfield playing Dracula’s infamous henchman. The Count will be played by Nicolas Cage, and the pic is set to bow in April.

He is repped by UTA, 42 and Felker Toczek.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Dwayne Johnson Says He “Absolutely” Intends To Make Black Adam-Superman Crossover Film: “That Is The Whole Point” Of Upcoming Anti-Hero Standalone

Dwayne Johnson has confirmed that he “absolutely” intends to make a Black Adam-Superman crossover film – going so far as to say that this prospect was “the whole point” of making his forthcoming DC antihero standalone pic. Johnson’s comments came in a recent interview with CinemaBlend, in which he reiterated that “a new era in the DC Universe” is about to kick off. “What I meant by that was introducing a brand new character. It’s not a sequel, not an existing IP. It was…you know, Black Adam!” he said. “Two years ago the world had no idea who he was. We...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Amsterdam’ Stands To Lose Nearly $100 Million: What This Means For Upscale Movies

While tentpoles resuscitated moviegoing this past summer with pics like Top Gun: Maverick, it’s true that more adult-skewing fare is having a much harder time now. Nowhere was this more true than with David O. Russell’s Amsterdam, which rivals believed had a shot at opening to $12 million-$15 million this past weekend based on the absurdist period comedy’s glossy ensemble of Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Rami Malek, Robert De Niro, Anya Taylor-Joy, Taylor Swift, Michael Shannon (the list doesn’t stop). But that did not happen: With a $6.5M opening at 3,005 theaters, boosted by Imax and PLF...
MOVIES
Deadline

Colin Farrell Crashes ‘SNL’ & Saves Brendan Gleeson’s Lackluster Monologue

Brendan Gleeson hosted Saturday Night Live and was saved by his The Banshees of Inisherin co-star after a rough start to a lackluster monologue. Colin Farrell crashed Gleeson’s monologue after he said he was “weird and wonderful,” providing a lighter and funny mood to the opening segment. Gleeson was talking about the premise of his new film that revolves around “two fellas who fall out because one of them is a little too needy.” “I mean, I love Colin to bits, but the story’s not too far from the truth,” he added. Farrell walked in claiming he was “just passing” as he “was...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Gets New Character Posters, Featurette Touting Sequel That Will “Honor” The Late Chadwick Boseman

With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever‘s nationwide release now just one month away, Disney and Marvel on Tuesday unveiled a new featurette on the making of the anticipated sequel, along with 12 new character posters, which you can view by clicking above. The Wakanda posters depict Letitia Wright as Shuri, Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Florence Kasumba as Ayo, Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, Michaela Coel as Aneka, Mabel Cadena as Namora, Alex Livinalli as Attuma, Tenoch Huerta as Namor, Martin Freeman as Everett Ross and Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda. In the featurette, director Ryan...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lily Rose Depp
Person
Bill Skarsgard
Person
Nicolas Cage
Person
John Waters
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Robert Eggers
Person
Ving Rhames
Person
Anya Taylor Joy
Person
Nicholas Hoult
Deadline

‘The Strangers’: ‘LOTR: The Rings Of Power’ Actor Ema Horvath Joins Lionsgate Remake

EXCLUSIVE: Ema Horvath (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) has been tapped to star alongside Madelaine Petsch, Froy Gutierrez and Gabriel Basso in Lionsgate’s remake of the 2008 horror The Strangers, which is in production in Slovakia. The original film, written and directed by Bryan Bertino, starred Liv Tyler and Scott Speedman as a couple contending with a terrifying home invasion. It registered as a sleeper hit upon its May 2008 release via Universal Pictures and came to be appreciated in the years following as a cult classic, with the sequel The Strangers: Prey at Night being...
MOVIES
Deadline

Michael Callan Dies: ‘Cat Ballou’ Star, Riff In Original ‘West Side Story’ On Broadway Was 86

Michael Callan, the versatile actor who appeared in everything from broad comedies such as Cat Ballou to the original Broadway production of West Side Story to frothy romances like Gidget Goes Hawaiian and virtually every hit TV show of the ’70s and ’80s has died, according to a Deadline source. He was 86. Callan may be most recognizable for his work as Clay Boone in Cat Ballou opposite Jane Fonda and Lee Marvin, who won an Oscar for his work in the film. In it, Callan plays and accused cattle rustler and the romantic lead opposite Fonda. On Broadway, Callan played Riff in...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Angela Lansbury Dies: Beloved ‘Murder, She Wrote’ Star, Icon Of Film, Stage & Television Was 96

Angela Lansbury, one of the most beloved and acclaimed actors of stage, film and television, who had a nearly 75-year career, died at her Los Angeles home today in her sleep, just five days short of her 97th birthday. The three-time Oscar nominee and Murder, She Wrote star’s death was announced by her family. “The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday,” the statement reads. Related Story Angela Lansbury Film, Television and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Eileen Ryan Dies: Actor, Mother Of Sean, Christopher & Michael Penn Was 94

Actor Eileen Ryan, the mother of actors Sean Penn and Christopher Penn and musician Michael Penn, died Sunday at her home in Malibu, just a week short of her 95th birthday. Ryan, born Eileen Annucci, met fellow actor Leo Penn in 1957 at rehearsals for The Iceman Cometh, a Circle in the Square production (Leo Penn had taken over for Jason Robards). The two were married within a few months, a marriage that lasted 41 years until Leo Penn’s death in 1998. RELATED: Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery From her first TV appearance in 1955’s Goodyear Television Playhouse, Ryan had...
MALIBU, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Focus Features#Film Star#Robet Eggers#Transylvanian#Viking
Deadline

‘Days Of Our Lives’ Actor James Lastovic Reported Missing In Hawaii

Actor James Lastovic, known for his roles on Days Of Our Lives and Insatiable, among other credits, has been reported missing in Hawaii. His mother, Lucienne Lastovic, revealed on Instagram that Lastovic and his roommate, Nevin Dizdari, were vacationing in Kauai and were scheduled to return to Los Angeles on Monday, but never arrived. The two were last heard from Sunday at 1:30 pm Hawaii time, when they texted their hostess, Carrie Flanders, at the Hanalei Bay Resort where they were staying. According to Lucienne Lastovic, they had asked for directions to the cliff diving area at Shipwreck Beach and...
HAWAII STATE
Deadline

Kenneth Branagh Sets All-Star Cast For ‘A Haunting In Venice’ At 20th Century

Kenneth Branagh has set another A-list ensemble for his next Agatha Christie adaptation with Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Jude Hill, Ali Khan, Emma Laird, Kelly Reilly, Riccardo Scamarico and Michelle Yeoh joining the cast of A Haunting In Venice for 20th Century. Branagh is set to reprise his role as Inspector Hercule Poirot and will also return to direct the pic. Michael Green adapted the script, which is based on Christie’s Hallowe’en Party, with production currently under way at Pinewood Studios outside of London. Set in eerie, post-World War II Venice on All Hallows’ Eve, “A Haunting in...
MOVIES
Deadline

Nick Nolte & Jacqueline Bisset Reteam For Jake Weber’s Directorial Debut ‘Shelter Me’; Oliver Masucci Also Set

EXCLUSIVE: Nick Nolte (Graves) and Jacqueline Bisset (Birds of Paradise) will star alongside Oliver Masucci (Fantastic Bests: The Secrets of Dumbledore) in Shelter Me, a pandemic-set psychological drama marking the directorial debut of actor Jake Weber (Those Who Wish Me Dead, Dawn of the Dead). The film will be Nolte and Bisset’s third together, on the heels of Peter Yates’ 1977 treasure-hunter adventure The Deep, based on Peter Benchley’s 1976 novel of the same name, and Til Schweiger’s 2018 Alzheimer’s dramedy, Head Full of Honey. Shelter Me is an anthology of storylines set against the international backdrop of Covid-19. Masucci portrays Jon...
MOVIES
Deadline

Nikki Finke Dies: Deadline Founder & Longtime Entertainment Journalist Was 68

Nikki Finke, the veteran entertainment journalist who founded Deadline in 2006 and helped grow it into a major player among Hollywood trades, died Sunday morning in Boca Raton, FL after a prolonged illness. She was 68. Related Story R.I.P. Nikki Finke: An Appreciation Of A Fierce Game-Changer Related Story Deadline Hires Former Business Insider Journalist Zac Ntim As International Film Reporter Related Story Liz Shackleton Joins Deadline As Contributing Editor, Asia The famously reclusive Finke founded her site as Deadline Hollywood Daily, the 24/7 Internet version of her long-running print column “Deadline Hollywood” for LA Weekly. She posted firsthand accounts of how she saw the entertainment business...
BOCA RATON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

‘Red Sonja’ First Look: Matilda Lutz Stars In Millenium Media’s Comic Book Film

Millennium Media has unveiled the first still from its anticipated comic book film Red Sonja, starring Matilda Lutz (Revenge), which is currently in production at the Bulgarian Nu Boyana Studio, with additional shoots at the Greek Nu Boyana Studio scheduled for later in the month. Derived from the sword and sorcery comic books of the same name from Dynamite Entertainment, Red Sonja is based on the heroine created by Robert E. Howard and adapted by Roy Thomas. While the character is billed as a fearsome warrior boasting a high degree of skill with a sword, details as to the film adaptation’s plot...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Night Of The Cooters’: George R.R. Martin & Vincent D’Onofrio Confirmed To Attend Short Film Screening At SFiFF

The Santa Fe International Film Festival is set to screen Night of the Cooters, the short film produced by George R.R. Martin and directed by Vincent D’Onofrio. Martin and D’Onofrio will attend the event for a Q&A scheduled for Wednesday, October 19 at the Jean Cocteau Cinema. “We wrapped principal photography on Night of the Cooters back in August, you may recall,” he said in a statement. “That’s our adaptation of the classic short story by the one and only Howard Waldrop. Shot entirely in greenscreen in Santa Fe, from a screenplay by Joe Lansdale. Directed by Vincent d’Onofrio, who also...
MOVIES
Deadline

Buckingham Palace Reveals King Charles III Coronation Date

King Charles III’s coronation will take place on Saturday May 6 next year, Buckingham Palace has announced. The King’s wife, Queen Consort Camilla, will be alongside Charles III on the day and both will take part in the symbolic celebration of his reign. King Charles III officially became King upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on September 8. Next year’s Coronation will be a huge celebration, the first for more than seven decades after Queen Elizabeth II ruled for 70 years. Her death last month led to 10 days of official mourning before her funeral became one of the...
U.K.
Deadline

‘Devil In The White City’ Director Todd Field Exits Hulu Series

Hulu is now searching for a new director and star for its upcoming limited series The Devil in the White City. Director Todd Field is the latest to depart the project, sources confirmed to Deadline. Hulu declined comment. Field’s exit follows the departure of star and executive producer Keanu Reeves last week. Related Story Keanu Reeves Exits Hulu's 'The Devil In The White City' Limited Series Related Story Amazon Prime Video To Share 'The Handmaid's Tale' Season Five UK Premiere With Channel 4 Following MGM Buy Related Story 'Tár', 'Triangle Of Sadness' A Double Shot Of Optimism For Arthouse Fare – Specialty Box Office The long-gestating adaptation of...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘To Boldly Go’: NFT Documentary In The Works From Erin Derham, Phoenix Pictures & History Boutique Films

EXCLUSIVE: Mike Medavoy’s Phoenix Pictures and History Boutique Films have teamed on the documentary To Boldly Go which Erin Derham will direct. The docu will explore the explosion of NFTs and the digital Web3 future. In 2020, the U.S Patent and Trademark Office received three trademark applications for NFTs. In 2021, the number of trademark applications jumped to more than 1,200. To Boldly Go will dive into this new cultural wild west, and follow the most innovative leaders and creators in that space. “The world is changing, and it’s clear that Web3 and NFT’s are going to be an integral...
MOVIES
Deadline

R.I.P. Nikki Finke: An Appreciation Of A Fierce Game-Changer

As Hurricane Ian roared through Florida last week, I was thinking of Nikki Finke, who had moved to the state four years ago but now was living under hospice care in Boca Raton, the result of a long and involved illness that finally took her life in the early hours of Sunday at the age of 68. Related Story Nikki Finke Dies: Deadline Founder & Longtime Entertainment Journalist Was 68 Related Story Deadline Hires Former Business Insider Journalist Zac Ntim As International Film Reporter Related Story Liz Shackleton Joins Deadline As Contributing Editor, Asia Finke founded Deadline in 2006 and eventually watched it build powerful, gale-force winds...
BOCA RATON, FL
Deadline

‘Blade’ Production Delayed As Director Search Continues

Marvel Studios has temporarily shut down production-related activities in Atlanta on its new Blade film, as the studio continues development on the project, amid an expanding search for a new director, Deadline can confirm. Crew members on the ground in Atlanta were notified on Tuesday, with Marvel now looking to restart production in early 2023. The film had previously been set to go before cameras this November and open on November 3, 2023, though it’s now all but assured to miss that date. The news follows the departure two weeks ago of the project’s original director Bassam Tariq, which Marvel attributed to...
ATLANTA, GA
Deadline

‘Fear’ Series Based On 1996 Film In Works At Peacock From ‘The Path’ Creator Jessica Goldberg

Peacock has taken in for development Fear, a series based on the 1996 thriller film, from The Path creator Jessica Goldberg, Imagine Television and Universal TV, Deadline has confirmed. Written by Goldberg, inspired by Imagine Entertainment’s 1996 cult classic film Fear, the modern series reinvention finds two young lovers in a psychological game of cat and mouse—but who’s the cat, and who’s the mouse? When David and Nicole first meet in Seattle, it feels like an epic, once-in-a-lifetime romance – but soon it becomes clear that the seemingly perfect couple is anything but. Told from conflicting points of view, the series...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Deadline

130K+
Followers
37K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy