This Massive Flea Market in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local flea market can be a fun way to spend your day. From the deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something there for everyone.
dayton.com
Trick-or-treat times for Dayton-area communities
Beggars Night — or trick-or-treat night — will be held in many communities on Sunday, Oct. 30 or Monday, Oct. 31. Is trick-or-treating happening in your community? Below are community trick-or-treat dates and times, organized by county, then community. We will continue to update this listing as communities...
WLWT 5
2022 trick-or-treat times around Greater Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Halloween is slowly creeping up, meaning it's almost time for candy. Here's a list of all the trick-or-treat nights we know about so far. (An "*" indicates trick or treat times from last year, 2022 times will be updated once they're released by the city or neighborhood)
WLWT 5
Record-breaking 2,350-pound pumpkin takes top prize at Ohio festival
HAMILTON, Ohio — Chilly mornings yielded to picture-perfect fall days for Hamilton’s Operation Pumpkin over the weekend. Organizer Paige Hufford says the weekend was spectacular. “We had a great weekend. We had a lot of vendors that came downtown this year, and I think we had record-breaking numbers....
Ohio eager for Honda’s Plant coming to East Liberty
“We were competing not just in Ohio but throughout the country,” said President & CEO Dayton Development Coalition Jeff Hoagland.
Beavercreek seeks submissions for new park name
Residents of Beavercreek can submit name suggestions through the city's website. The deadline to submit is Friday, Oct. 28.
wyso.org
Resurrecting the Springfield, Ohio burying grounds
The cemetery has gone by many names in the past, but most people in the region might know it as the Columbia Street Cemetery, since that is the road that it currently sits on. But originally, it was simply called the Springfield Burying Grounds. “When the first burial happens in...
Daily Advocate
Quarter auction for Bucklew family
GREENVILLE —On Sept. 29, Karen Bucklew, of Greenville, passed away unexpectedly in an auto accident. She was heavily involved in community activities, including Cub Scouts, Band Boosters and 4-H. Bucklew volunteered her time working with children as a 4-H advisor, and she worked hard with the Darke County Rabbit Committee to ensure that 4-H members had a memorable fair every year. Her presence in these activities will be greatly missed.
Governor DeWine making 2 stops in Miami Valley today
COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will be making two Miami Valley stops Monday morning, according to a news release. >>Governor DeWine orders flags lowered Sunday to honor fallen firefighters. He will be in Xenia and Dayton. DeWine will tour the Greene County Career Center on Innovation Drive in...
miamivalleytoday.com
Welcome to the 2022 Parade of Homes
On behalf of the Western Ohio Home Builders Association and our presenting sponsor, Minster Bank, it is our pleasure to welcome you to the 2022 Fall Parade of Homes on Oct. 15-16. We are really excited to bring you one of the largest Parade of Homes in recent years. Despite supply chain issues that continue to plague the industry coupled with skilled labor shortages, some of the area’s best home builders are ready to showcase for you 15 beautiful homes and there are an additional four virtual homes to see on our website at www.poh.westernohiohba.com. Visitors to this year’s Parade will get the opportunity to talk with 10 different builders in locations from Tipp City to Anna. We’re covering Miami, Darke and Shelby counties.
The dangers of a scrap yard fire in your community
Scrap yards present their own challenges when it comes to fighting fires. They usually contain highly flammable materials that can burn for hours, stressing resources, increasing demand for manpower, and water.
Troy native, area firefighter posthumously honored
TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Troy native and former Harrison Township Fire Department member was posthumously honored this weekend on October 8 and 9. According to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF), Clay R. Westfall is being remembered this weekend at the National Fallen Firefighters’ Memorial at the National Fire Academy Campus in Emmitsburg, Maryland. […]
Power outage affecting a ‘chunk’ of Kettering this evening traced to squirrel, AES Ohio says
KETTERING — A squirrel that came in contact with a switcher gets the blame for a power outage Tuesday evening that at one point affected approximately 4,289 AES Ohio customers in the Kettering area, company spokeswoman Kelly Millhouse said. That portion of customers in Kettering lost electric service about...
dayton.com
DAYTON EATS: Hot tickets for popular food events on sale now
There are so many October events to be excited about, but due to ticket demand and timing, I’m moving a November event to the top of my list.. Bourbon and Bubbles at The Dayton Art Institute has long been a favorite event of mine. I was part of the...
Van crashes into Harrison Twp. home, driver detained
Police said the van backed out of the home and drove off. The woman driving the van was detained two minutes later.
‘Chunk Chunk Hippo’: Graeter’s Ice Cream flavor celebrates new Ohio hippo
Ohio-based Graeter's Ice Cream is bringing back a favorite flavor in honor of the newly-born hippopotamus at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden.
Will mail be delivered on Columbus Day in the Miami Valley?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Residents expecting mail or packages Monday may have to wait an extra day — depending on which delivery service is fulfilling their order. The United States Postal Service recognizes Columbus Day on Oct. 10 as one of 11 federal holidays, but UPS stores will remain open and shipping will continue. FedEx […]
WDTN
The Forking Pierogi Shares Two Great Recipes
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – We welcome in Tyler and PJ from “The Forking Pierogi” food truck! They share 2 of their top seller pierogis. One is The OG and the other is Livin’ In A Hipster’s Paradise. The OG: Traditional pierogi with onions, kielbasa, sour...
Fox 19
Jeff Ruby’s culinary empire returns home with new downtown restaurant
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse officially reopened in Downtown Cincinnati on Saturday. A bronze lion stands watch at the entrance door of the new flagship location at The Foundry across from Fountain Square. “Fountain Square is the iconic center of this amazing city,” Jeff Ruby said last year...
