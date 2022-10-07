Halloween 2022: How to save on candy, costumes and more

Halloween is just around the corner, but rising costs and ongoing supply chain issues scare some people more than the costumes.

As pandemic concerns wane, Halloween is projected to have more people participating than in the prior two years, according to the National Retail Federation’s annual survey.

“Participation in Halloween-related activities will resume to pre-pandemic levels, with 69% of consumers planning to celebrate the holiday this year, up from 65% in 2021 and comparable to 68% in 2019,” according to the survey.

The challenge this year for many families is saving money. Shrinking household budgets spurred by inflation have many scrambling on how to save for the Halloween staples: candy, costumes and other items needed for the celebration.

Here are a few tips that might help save a few dollars this Halloween:

Be strict with your Halloween candy

Limit each person to one or two pieces of candy. When you run out, consider turning off the lights to let people know you aren’t taking any more visitors.

Also, be sure to buy only what you need. Before you go to the store, try to calculate how many people you expect to come to your door and if you really want to save, don’t plan on eating the leftovers.

Pass on the chocolate

Chocolate can be the most expensive treat, so buy it sparingly, if at all. According to Yahoo! Finance, the per piece price of a Tootsie Roll pop is half that of an individual mini chocolate bar like Twix, Snickers or Milky Way.

Make your costume or borrow an old one

One of the easiest ways to cut costs this Halloween is to use creativity instead of money for your costume. Use Pinterest, TikTok and Instagram for inspiration on a cheap costume idea.

If you have a friend who had a really great costume last year, consider reaching out and asking if you can borrow it.

Buy locally-grown pumpkins

This year, pumpkin prices are affected by both inflation and supply chain issues. According to Dr. Kerri Camp, a marketing professor at the University of Texas at Tyler, buying a locally grown pumpkin will negate the higher transportation costs typically passed on to the consumer.

It may take a lot of discipline, but the day after Halloween is the best time to get a great deal on some candy and costumes.

Remember that chocolate doesn’t keep, so if you buy candy the day after Halloween, stick to hard candies and other goodies with a long shelf life.

