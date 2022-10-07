Read full article on original website
Related
4 takeaways from first Ohio Senate debate between Tim Ryan, J.D. Vance
After months of attacking each other on the campaign trail, Ohio's U.S. Senate candidates took the stage Monday and went toe-to-toe as voters begin to decide who their next senator should be. "Hillbilly Elegy" author J.D. Vance and U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan faced off in the first debate of the...
Abortion, immigration, dignity highlight first U.S. Senate debate
CLEVELAND — The two candidates vying to become Ohio's newest U.S. senator — Democratic U.S. Rep Tim Ryan and Republican “Hillbilly Elegy” author J.D. Vance — clashed Monday over abortion, immigration, the appropriate response to a potential nuclear attack on Ukraine, and trade in their first debate Monday. Mr. Vance sought to portray Mr. Ryan as a failed 20-year congressman whose Youngstown area district bled jobs, while Mr. Ryan set out to paint Mr. Vance as a California venture capitalist and extremist who is out of touch with the needs of working Ohioans. “You talk about illegal immigrants,” Mr Ryan, 49, said. “He has businesses in Ohio that actually hire foreign workers. You think we're stupid, J.D., and we're not. You're from Silicon Valley. You don't understand what's going on here in Ohio.” Mr. Vance accused his opponent of talking a big game but not delivering.
Ohio Senate debate with Ryan, Vance devolves into attacks
COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — The first debate between Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan and Republican JD Vance devolved quickly into attacks Monday, with the candidates for Ohio's open U.S. Senate seat accusing each other of being responsible for job losses and putting party loyalty ahead of voters’ needs.
Comments / 0