Portsmouth, VA

WAVY News 10

Haunted Hunt Club Farm and a Pizza Party

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Hunt Club Farm is the place to be when it comes to Fall festivities. And, thanks to a partnership with Papa Johns Pizza of Hampton Roads, it's also the perfect place for a pizza party!. Papa Johns Pizza of Hampton Roads. Use the online...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

In The Kitchen: Poquoson Pile On

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – For the first time since 2019, the Poquoson Seafood Festival is back! Johnny Graham from Graham & Rollins Hampton Seafood Market and Sandy May from the Poquoson Seafood Festival joined us in the Hampton Roads Show kitchen with the details and Johnny showed us the Poquoson Pile On platter that he's selling at the festival.
POQUOSON, VA
WAVY News 10

A Twist on Brunch

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Kevin Sharkey from 1608 Crafthouse creates a couple of their most popular brunch menu items. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by 1608 Crafthouse.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Portsmouth, VA
Portsmouth, VA
insideradio.com

Brittany "Blu" Uzzell

Brittany "Blu" Uzzell Joins Max Media urban adult hit "100.5 The Vibe" WVBW Norfolk, VA as midday host. Uzzell was previously with Radio One urban contemporary "iPower 92.1" WCDX Richmond, where she co-hosted nights from 2017-2020. "I'm excited about adding Blu to 100.5 The...
NORFOLK, VA
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Suffolk, VA

Getting used to a new area can be overwhelming and daunting. If you've left behind everything you know and love, you are probably struggling with figuring out what to do with your free time. Are you looking for a place to decompress after a long day at work? Or...
SUFFOLK, VA
Terry Mansfield

Best Restaurants in Portsmouth, VA (Opinion)

Looking for the best restaurants in Portsmouth, Virginia? Well, you've come to the right place. This article will guide you through some of the city's best eateries. Whether you're looking for fine dining, casual dining, or just a good pub or bar, we've got you covered. And if you're particular about your cuisine, we've got recommendations for the best Italian, Chinese, and Mexican restaurants. So whatever your budget or taste buds, read on for our guide to the best restaurants in Portsmouth!
PORTSMOUTH, VA
virginiamercury.com

Virginia Beach poker room shuts down again … temporarily

The Beach Poker Room in Virginia Beach, a facility that's drawn heightened attention to the state's confusing laws on charitable gaming, has temporarily closed its doors again, according to a Facebook announcement last week. On Oct. 4, the facility said it was closing "due to many unfortunate circumstances"...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk CA to share findings into police shooting of man on Granby Street

Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney Ramin Fatehi will announce his decision on whether two Norfolk police officers who shot a man back in February were justified. Read more: https://bit.ly/3EuOM1h. Norfolk CA to share findings into police shooting …. Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney Ramin Fatehi will announce his decision on whether two Norfolk police...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Police investigate shooting on Ivy Home Road in Hampton

Police say the investigation revealed that the victim was walking in the area of the 200 block of Ivy Home Road when he was struck by gunfire coming from a passing vehicle. Read more: https://bit.ly/3Evaxyf. Police investigate shooting on Ivy Home Road in Hampton. Police say the investigation revealed that...
HAMPTON, VA

