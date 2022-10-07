Read full article on original website
Related
WAVY News 10
Haunted Hunt Club Farm and a Pizza Party
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Hunt Club Farm is the place to be when it comes to Fall festivities. And, thanks to a partnership with Papa Johns Pizza of Hampton Roads, it’s also the perfect place for a pizza party!. Papa Johns Pizza of Hampton Roads. Use the online...
WAVY News 10
In The Kitchen: Poquoson Pile On
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – For the first time since 2019, the Poquoson Seafood Festival is back! Johnny Graham from Graham & Rollins Hampton Seafood Market and Sandy May from the Poquoson Seafood Festival joined us in the Hampton Roads Show kitchen with the details and Johnny showed us the Poquoson Pile On platter that he’s selling at the festival.
WAVY News 10
A Twist on Brunch
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Kevin Sharkey from 1608 Crafthouse creates a couple of their most popular brunch menu items. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by 1608 Crafthouse.
Thousands expected to attend Pharrell Williams' Mighty Dream Forum in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk leaders got a first look at the plans for Pharrell Williams' Mighty Dream Forum will look like in November. Williams is a Grammy Award winner and Virginia Beach native, bringing the spotlight back to the 757. Thousands of people are expected to come to Norfolk...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
insideradio.com
Brittany “Blu” Uzzell
Brittany “Blu” Uzzell Joins Max Media urban adult hit “100.5 The Vibe” WVBW Norfolk, VA as midday host. Uzzell was previously with Radio One urban contemporary “iPower 92.1” WCDX Richmond, where she co-hosted nights from 2017-2020. “I’m excited about adding Blu to 100.5 The...
Today in history | Hampton's Thimble Shoal Lighthouse was lit for the first time
HAMPTON, Va. — On today's date 150 years ago, the Thimble Shoal Lighthouse was lit for the first time. According to the Hampton History Museum, the lighthouse, which sits at the southern end of the Chesapeake Bay, alerted ships of the shallow waters at the mouth of the Hampton Roads harbor.
Virginia Beach business owners remain hopeful after weekend of Neptune Festival activities
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Many Virginia Beach businesses felt the impact of not having portions of the Neptune Festival this year. But it didn’t stop folks from coming out to help some local shops that depend on big events. The impact of the last week’s cancellation of the...
Suffolk Peanut Festival hits record-breaking turnout
The 44th annual Suffolk Peanut Festival came to an end Sunday evening. While numbers were still being tallied for Sunday’s crowds, festival organizers said they had a record turnout Saturday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Suffolk, VA
Getting used to a new area can be overwhelming and daunting. If you’ve left behind everything you know and love, you are probably struggling with figuring out what to do with your free time. Are you looking for a place to decompress after a long day at work? Or...
Virginia Beach hosting dedication ceremony for Patriots Park
Virginia Beach city leaders are set to host a dedication ceremony for Patriots Park.
Best Restaurants in Portsmouth, VA (Opinion)
Looking for the best restaurants in Portsmouth, Virginia? Well, you've come to the right place. This article will guide you through some of the city's best eateries. Whether you're looking for fine dining, casual dining, or just a good pub or bar, we've got you covered. And if you're particular about your cuisine, we've got recommendations for the best Italian, Chinese, and Mexican restaurants. So whatever your budget or taste buds, read on for our guide to the best restaurants in Portsmouth!
International Sand Sculpting Championship back in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A wizard, an astronaut and a mermaid were all at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront this weekend, and they’re all made entirely out of sand. The Neptune Festival’s International Sand-Sculpting Championship is back at the beach. More than 30 master sand sculptor’s from all...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Virginia Parole Board chair to meet with families in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — In 1987, at the age of 19, a suspect known as Banky Pound was sentenced to two life sentences and 15 years for murder and robbery at a Petersburg Hotel. Behind bars for 33 years, Pound was paroled 2 and a half years ago after convincing the parole board he would […]
Virginia Beach ladies compete in "Miss Amazing" pageant
Saturday night, some truly amazing young ladies took the stage in Virginia Beach. The "Miss Amazing" pageant was held at Spring Branch Church.
Free drive-in movie showing at Bennett’s Creek Park in Suffolk
On Saturday, Oct. 15, Bennett’s Creek Park will be hosting a drive-in movie showing. They will be playing the 2019 version of The Addams Family, which is PG. The event is family friendly, free, and open to the public.
virginiamercury.com
Virginia Beach poker room shuts down again … temporarily
The Beach Poker Room in Virginia Beach, a facility that’s drawn heightened attention to the state’s confusing laws on charitable gaming, has temporarily closed its doors again, according to a Facebook announcement last week. On Oct. 4, the facility said it was closing “due to many unfortunate circumstances”...
WAVY News 10
‘Serious crash’ closes portion of Dam Neck Rd in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are asking motorists to avoid a portion of Dam Neck Road in Virginia Beach following a “serious crash” Tuesday evening. Virginia Beach police say the call for the crash came in around 8:35 p.m. Tuesday. The eastbound lanes of Dam Neck...
WAVY News 10
Norfolk CA to share findings into police shooting of man on Granby Street
Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney Ramin Fatehi will announce his decision on whether two Norfolk police officers who shot a man back in February were justified. Read more: https://bit.ly/3EuOM1h. Norfolk CA to share findings into police shooting …. Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney Ramin Fatehi will announce his decision on whether two Norfolk police...
Williamsburg gives dogs a day of fun at the Canine Carnival
Dogs of Williamsburg -- and of course, their owners -- can look forward to a day in the park next weekend at the annual Canine Carnival, hosted by Williamsburg Parks and Recreation.
WAVY News 10
Police investigate shooting on Ivy Home Road in Hampton
Police say the investigation revealed that the victim was walking in the area of the 200 block of Ivy Home Road when he was struck by gunfire coming from a passing vehicle. Read more: https://bit.ly/3Evaxyf. Police investigate shooting on Ivy Home Road in Hampton. Police say the investigation revealed that...
Comments / 0