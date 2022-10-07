ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

MassLive.com

Louis Coleman gets life in prison for fatal kidnapping of Jassy Correia

A Rhode Island man found to have kidnapped and caused the death of a Lynn mother will spend the rest of his life in prison, a federal judge ordered Tuesday. Louis Coleman III, of Providence, stood with his lawyers as United States District Court Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV sentenced him to life in federal prison, with a recommendation that he serve it in a prison in Tuscon, Arizona, or another facility near his West Coast-based family.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Murder-Suicide Case Rocks Mass. Town; Man, Woman IDed

Two people died over the weekend in Kingston, Massachusetts, during a domestic incident that escalated to a murder-suicide, according to the town's police force. The people, who have a child together, were identified Monday as Colin Cranham and Sara Emerick. Their 6-year-old daughter was not home when the shooting took place.
KINGSTON, MA
Merrick Garland
MassLive.com

Police ask for help in finding driver that struck 13-year-old in Hadley

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding the driver of a white van that allegedly struck and seriously injured a young teen in Hadley on Tuesday morning. The driver of the white van fled the scene after striking a 13-year-old boy crossing Route 9 at a crosswalk near the Hampshire Juvenile Court, according to a statement by the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.
HADLEY, MA
MassLive.com

California man who threatened Merriam-Webster over gender definitions back behind bars ahead of sentencing

SPRINGFIELD — A federal judge ordered California resident Jeremy David Hanson remain behind bars while awaiting sentencing for threatening Merriam-Webster over gender fluid definitions last year. Hanson, 34, had been living with his mother in central California on strict probationary conditions after being charged in U.S. District Court in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
MassLive.com

Boston police leaving to become firefighters at ‘alarming’ rate, report says

This year has seen a spike in the number of police officers leaving the Boston Police Department to become firefighters in the city, a report says. Twenty-four police officers have transferred to the fire department in Boston this year, the Boston Herald reported, based on data provided by the city. The increase is significant compared to previous years when there were four transfers in 2018, zero in 2019, six in 2020, and one in 2021.
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

Couple Identified in Kingston Murder-Suicide; Husband Was a Wareham Native

KINGSTON (1420 WBSM) — The couple that was found dead as a result of a murder-suicide Sunday morning in Kingston has been identified, and the husband was a Wareham native. According to Kingston Police, officers responded on Sunday at about 11:15 a.m. to an Elm Street residence for a death investigation. The address was later confirmed to be 257 Elm Street. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said a family member had found two bodies in the home.
KINGSTON, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

