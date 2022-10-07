Read full article on original website
Families face eviction from property near GLXThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Somerville city councilors introduce resolution to end Cuba blockadeThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
‘Evicted’ exhibit in Somerville highlights housing crisis, cannabis lawsThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Festive & Fun Doggy Halloween Event Will Raise Money For Local Dog ParkDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Spooky Fun For One Night Only! Rockland Announces Haunted "Terror on the Trails" EventDianna CarneyRockland, MA
School janitor, Red Sox ticket taker arrested on child enticement charge
A Massachusetts school custodian, high school athletic assistant and Red Sox ticket taker has been arrested and charged with child enticement for reportedly sending sexually explicit messages to a minor — who was actually an undercover officer, the East Bridgewater Police Chief Paul O’Brien wrote in a statement.
whdh.com
East Bridgewater Police arrest school employee on child enticement charges after he messaged detective posing as teen
EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - The East Bridgewater Police Department arrested a Rockland man on a child enticement charge after he allegedly messaged a detective posing as a teen to meet up for a sexual encounter. He is also an employee at Rockland’s John W. Rogers Middle School. Peter...
Lyonel Williams, of Worcester, arraigned on firearm charges in Roxbury shooting
A Worcester man was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing after being arraigned in Roxbury Boston Municipal Court Tuesday on charges in connection with a September shooting that left an unidentified person wounded, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said. Lyonel Williams, 39, was charged with illegal...
Louis Coleman’s lawyers say they will appeal life sentence for killing of Jassy Correia
Lawyers representing Louis Coleman III said Tuesday afternoon they plan to file an appeal after a federal judge sentenced him to life in prison for kidnapping and killing Jassy Correia, a 22-year-old and mother of a 2-year-old. United States District Court Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV handed down the sentencing...
Louis Coleman gets life in prison for fatal kidnapping of Jassy Correia
A Rhode Island man found to have kidnapped and caused the death of a Lynn mother will spend the rest of his life in prison, a federal judge ordered Tuesday. Louis Coleman III, of Providence, stood with his lawyers as United States District Court Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV sentenced him to life in federal prison, with a recommendation that he serve it in a prison in Tuscon, Arizona, or another facility near his West Coast-based family.
NECN
Murder-Suicide Case Rocks Mass. Town; Man, Woman IDed
Two people died over the weekend in Kingston, Massachusetts, during a domestic incident that escalated to a murder-suicide, according to the town's police force. The people, who have a child together, were identified Monday as Colin Cranham and Sara Emerick. Their 6-year-old daughter was not home when the shooting took place.
West Springfield man sentenced to prison for embezzling $1.4 million from Chicopee employer
SPRINGFIELD - A former executive with a Chicopee metal stamping company was sentenced in federal court to prison for embezzling $1.4 million over seven years, bringing the firm to the brink of bankruptcy. Gerald Burke, 70, of West Springfield, was sentenced Tuesday to 31 months behind bars. The sentencing comes...
East Longmeadow man among 4 sentenced in tobacco trafficking conspiracy
Four men have been sentenced in U.S. District Court in Springfield by Judge Mark G. Mastroianni for their roles in a conspiracy to traffic in contraband tobacco and evade taxes. Ravinder Arora, 60, of East Longmeadow, was sentenced on Oct. 7 to one year probation and restitution to be determined...
Bernard Cusson Jr, man accused of killing Joseph Bottis, ordered held without bail
A 51-year-old man, who is known in the Dudley and Webster area, was ordered held without bail on a murder charge in connection with the June killing of 39-year-old Joseph Bottis in Webster. Bernard Cusson Jr was arraigned in Worcester Superior Court Tuesday morning on murder, assault, firearms and receiving...
liveboston617.org
BREAKING: Brazen Daylight Double Shooting Leaves 14-Year-Old Boy Dead and Another Juvenile Victim Hospitalized
On Monday, October 10, 2022, at approximately 12:18 hours, Boston EMTs and Boston Police officers assigned to Districts B-2, E-13 and the Gang Unit responded to a shotspotter activation and multiple 911 calls reporting that a person had been shot near 2990 Washington Street. Upon arrival, Officers and EMTs located...
Man says 16-year-old girl he considered a friend stabbed him in the back, report says
A man from Brockton claimed to have been stabbed in the lower back by a 16-year-old girl outside of an Abington residence Monday afternoon, WCVB reports. According to the outlet, Kelson Santos, 20, says he considered the girl a friend, and was rushed to a nearby hospital after the incident. He is reported to have been released and recovering at home.
Police ask for help in finding driver that struck 13-year-old in Hadley
Investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding the driver of a white van that allegedly struck and seriously injured a young teen in Hadley on Tuesday morning. The driver of the white van fled the scene after striking a 13-year-old boy crossing Route 9 at a crosswalk near the Hampshire Juvenile Court, according to a statement by the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.
WCVB
Massachusetts man says he was stabbed by 16-year-old girl in Abington
ABINGTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is recovering after he claimed to have been stabbed by a 16-year-old girl outside of an Abington home Monday afternoon. Kelson Santos, 20, of Brockton, said he was stabbed in his lower back by a girl whom he considered to be a friend.
Police: Husband, wife dead after apparent murder-suicide in Kingston
Kingston Police are investigating a fatal double shooting that they believe is now likely a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide. According to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office, police responded to an Elm Street home around 11:15 a.m. after receiving a report of two deceased people on the property.
YMCA Cape Cod declines to comment on health status of hospitalized children
YMCA Cape Cod will not be commenting on the status of seven children who were taken to the hospital for evaluation on Friday after experiencing respiratory issues in its pool area. “Our first priority is the health and safety of the children in our care,” President and CEO Stacie Peugh...
California man who threatened Merriam-Webster over gender definitions back behind bars ahead of sentencing
SPRINGFIELD — A federal judge ordered California resident Jeremy David Hanson remain behind bars while awaiting sentencing for threatening Merriam-Webster over gender fluid definitions last year. Hanson, 34, had been living with his mother in central California on strict probationary conditions after being charged in U.S. District Court in...
Responding to daytime double shooting in Roxbury, DA laments gun violence
Update: One of the two teenage boys that were injured in a shooting in Roxbury has died, the Boston Police department has confirmed. On Oct.10, Boston police officers responded to a call of a person shot at 2990 Washington Street in Roxbury around 12:18 p.m. However, upon arrival, the officers found two teenage boys suffering from gunshot wounds.
Boston police leaving to become firefighters at ‘alarming’ rate, report says
This year has seen a spike in the number of police officers leaving the Boston Police Department to become firefighters in the city, a report says. Twenty-four police officers have transferred to the fire department in Boston this year, the Boston Herald reported, based on data provided by the city. The increase is significant compared to previous years when there were four transfers in 2018, zero in 2019, six in 2020, and one in 2021.
Couple Identified in Kingston Murder-Suicide; Husband Was a Wareham Native
KINGSTON (1420 WBSM) — The couple that was found dead as a result of a murder-suicide Sunday morning in Kingston has been identified, and the husband was a Wareham native. According to Kingston Police, officers responded on Sunday at about 11:15 a.m. to an Elm Street residence for a death investigation. The address was later confirmed to be 257 Elm Street. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said a family member had found two bodies in the home.
Jose Roberto Zelaya identified as victim of Fall River shooting death
Massachusetts State Police officers, the Fall River police department and Homicide Unit prosecutors have identified a man who was pronounced dead after there was a report of an altercation and shooting outside a restaurant. Police officers found the male victim – Jose Roberto Zelaya, 45 – lying on the ground...
