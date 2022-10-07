ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardiologist weighs in on State Fair of Texas fried delectables

By Sam Stark
 4 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The State Fair of Texas raises the bar every year on what can be deep-fried and consumed. Who knows, maybe next year, the bar they keep raising will be fried and available on the menu.

This year, if you find yourself perusing the food vendors at the Dallas institution, you may come across delectables such as a fried charcuterie board, a deep-fried strawberry shortcake crunch roll or, the somehow structurally sound, deep-fried honey.

No matter what flavors you are interested in, there will likely be something delicious you would love – deep-fried or not – to munch on.

While your taste buds may be in heaven, Dr. Vivek Goswami, who works as a cardiologist with Heart Hospital of Austin, encourages you to have fun trying new things but not to go too overboard. That’s right, maybe stick to just one fried charcuterie board.

“I think for the majority of individuals who are otherwise healthy, one or two days of maybe eating what we shouldn’t necessarily eat should be okay,” Goswami said. “As long as it is done in moderation. I think what’s more important is what we do from Monday through Friday on a week-to-week basis,” he continued.

Particularly, Goswami warned fairgoers who may be living with health conditions, such as chronic heart failure.

“Just having one high-salt-load meal can exacerbate heart failure. So, one weekend of eating foods that are high in salt, excess food, etc., can sometimes exacerbate those chronic conditions,” he said.

Though most items he saw looked like they would contain as many calories as a doctor might recommend a typical person eat in a day, he said there were a couple of meals a person could look out for if they wanted to be a little healthier.

“I did see some foods that had primary salad components… I think there are some places that appear to offer turkey dogs instead of conventional hot dogs. So that might be a healthier alternative,” Goswami said. “There’s a smoked turkey leg… so that doesn’t sound like it would be too bad.”

Altogether, Goswami warned of being tempted to overeat. He said our genetic makeup isn’t too different from what it was like thousands of years ago. The problem now is many of us do not have problems finding food, but we still have that urge to eat as much as we can.

“It’s really an innate survival, instinctual thing for us to eat everything that’s in front of us and eat until we feel full, because thousands of years ago, we didn’t know if our next meal was coming the following day or two days later,” Goswami said.

I guess our ancient ancestors didn’t have access to fried BLTs.

Goswami didn’t want to be too much of a spoilsport, though. He advised everyone attending to have fun but to be mindful while eating.

“I don’t think anyone should feel bad for splurging as long as it’s on occasion. It’s the exception, not the norm,” he said.

Comments / 6

phyliss_wright
4d ago

Well I'm sure most of the people are already obese and fast foods on a daily basis is their go to!

Reply(1)
3
