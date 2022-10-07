ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Swimjigs, creature baits, crankbaits and more! Anglers prepare for James River bass fishing tournament with $60K on the line

By Kassidy Hammond
 4 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A three-day regional bass fishing tournament is headed to Richmond, with 45 top boaters and anglers battling it out for a chance at the top prize of $60,000, and a brand new boat.

The Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional will take place Oct. 20-22. Anglers will launch at 7 a.m. each morning from Osbourne Landing, 9530 Osborne Turnpike, Richmond.

Winners will be determined by the heaviest three-day catch, and fishermen are already preparing their gear for the fish they may find in the James.

Martin Villa, of Charlottesville, said numerous baits will be in play, including swimjigs, creature baits, drop-shot rigs and crankbaits.

“I think whomever finds the crankbait fish will win,” Villa went on to say in the release. “To make it to the third and final day, you`re going to have to have 15 pounds a day. I think 17 pounds a day around 52 pounds total will win this event. All depending on the weather, of course.”

Fans are welcome to attend the event or follow along online at MajorLeagueFishing.com . Weigh-ins will be held at Osbourne Landing each day starting at 3 p.m.

The top six anglers in the regional tournament will qualify for the Phoenix Bass Fishing League All-American. The dates and the location for the 2023 All-American have yet to be announced.

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia.

