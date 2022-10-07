Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Bond reduced to $50,000 after pursuit through Dawson
FALLS CITY – Judge Julie Smith reduced the bond for 23-year-old Gerion Young of Kansas City from $75,000 to $50,000. Young had asked for a bond of $10,000, but Deputy Richardson County Attorney Samantha Scheitel said the state is concerned that he is a flight risk. Young is charged...
News Channel Nebraska
Eagle man flees despite stun gun
EAGLE - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was knocked out of the way by a fleeing vehicle despite a stun gun shock to the driver. Sheriff William Brueggemann says deputies responded Thursday to an Eagle residence where a woman said she had been punched. A sheriff’s...
klkntv.com
12-pound pet lizard escaped cage, bit baby at Bennet home, sheriff’s office says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A lizard escaped its cage Monday and bit an 11-month-old girl at a Bennet home, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said. The child’s mom had been working upstairs when she heard the 11-month-old begin crying, Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said. She then went...
1011now.com
Eagle man arrested after assault, multi-state pursuit
EAGLE, Neb. (KOLN) -An Eagle man is in custody after an assault and multi-state pursuit on Thursday. Deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to an assault in Eagle at 8:17 p.m. Deputies responded to the 700 block of S. Fifth Street and arrived within two minutes of the call for service.
KETV.com
Cass County woman charged with two counts of felony theft for stealing from two youth sports teams
CASS COUNTY, Neb. — A woman is charged in Cass County for allegedly stealing more than $28,000 from two youth sports teams. According to court documents, a member of the Plattsmouth Baseball/Softball Association first reported the alleged theft to police. The woman said Jill Dasher had access to the...
northwestmoinfo.com
St Joseph Resident Arrested on Outstanding Warrant in Buchanan County Early Sunday Morning
A St. Joseph resident was arrested early Sunday morning on an outstanding warrant in Buchanan County. At 2:45 A.M. Sunday the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 50-year-old Tina L. Canales who was wanted on a St Joseph Police Department misdemeanor failure to appear warrant, as well as being accused of a misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and failing to drive on the right half of the roadway.
WIBW
Trio arrested in Brown Co. drug bust
ROBINSON, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people are facing multiple charges each following a drug bust in Brown County. Sheriff John Merchant says Justin Horne, 35, of Robinson, Sara Marano, 33, of Las Vegas, and Imogene Summerlin, 63, of Robinson, were taken into custody on Monday, October 3, 2022. Merchant says...
News Channel Nebraska
Gas odor sends firefighters to north Beatrice restaurant
BEATRICE – Beatrice Firefighters were dispatched to a north Beatrice restaurant Sunday morning at 6:14 after a gas smell was reported in the lobby area of the business. Firefighters were sent to the McDonald’s Restaurant along North Highway 77. At the time of the call, employees were in the process of being evacuated from the building….and were outside when fire department personnel arrived.
News Channel Nebraska
Small cornfield fire sends out Beatrice Rural Firefighters
BEATRICE – Beatrice Rural Firefighters were sent to a reported fire in a standing corn field late Monday afternoon. Rural Fire Chief Matt Langley says the fire near Southwest 89th and Hackberry Road about five miles northwest of Beatrice was started by the burning of trash which caught some grass on fire and then spread to the field.
Thieves make off with $7,000 while farmers harvest
BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – Brown County Sheriff John Merchant is warning residents after thieves robbed several vehicles while the owners were combining crops. The sheriff reported on Oct. 4, at approximately 4 p.m., deputies were dispatched to 240th and Nighthawk Road when the vehicle owners discovered items totaling $7,000 had been taken. Items included firearms, […]
News Channel Nebraska
High fire danger follows stormy night, in southeast Nebraska
BEATRICE – An October line of thunderstorms in southeast Nebraska brought high winds and hail to the region late Tuesday night, with one gust of wind clocked at 87 miles-per-hour east of Plymouth. A 70-mile-per-hour storm gust was reported at Crete, and a gust of 68-miles-per-hour at Lewiston. Thunderstorm wind gusts were estimated up to 58 miles-per-hour in Beatrice.
News Channel Nebraska
October storm triggers severe warning
12:10 a.m. – Tree down in Nebraska City, Ninth Street and Seventh Corso. 12:09 a.m. – Thunderstorm warning expiring for Johnson, Nemaha, south central Otoe and Pawnee counties until 12:15 am. 12:07 a.m. - OPPD reports 22 power outages in Otoe County. 122 in Sarpy county. 11:59 p.m....
News Channel Nebraska
Big Give Gage celebrates success, hands out checks
BEATRICE – Sixty-one non-profit entities received their checks Tuesday night from this year’s Big Give Gage fundraising drive. Counting donations, matching funds, a grant and other sponsor support, this year’s drive brought in $329,663. President of the Gage County Foundation, Don Vetrovsky says that was barely below the total amount raised in last year’s drive.
News Channel Nebraska
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Southeast Nebraska
OMAHA/VALLEY-A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for portions of River County. The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Johnson County in southeastern Nebraska... Western Nemaha County in southeastern Nebraska... Otoe County in southeastern Nebraska... Pawnee County in southeastern Nebraska... * Until 1215...
WIBW
Sabetha man recovers in hospital after serious motorcycle crash
SABETHA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Sabetha man is recovering in the hospital after a serious motorcycle crash. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, emergency crews were called to the 2600 block of V Rd. with reports of an injury accident.
News Channel Nebraska
Gary R. Holland, 79, formerly Hamburg, IA
Gary R. Holland, age 79 of Adel, IA (formerly Hamburg, IA) passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Adel Acres Care Center in Adel, IA. Gary Roy Holland was born on May 31, 1943 in Hamburg, IA; the son of Cecil W. and Eva B. (Mattice) Holland. He attended school in Hamburg.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska Highway 67 work planned to begin October 17th
BEATRICE – In one week, motorists in Richardson County will be working their way around a road project south of Shubert. A construction project is scheduled to begin October 17th on Nebraska Highway 67. The Nebraska D-O-T says a Wahoo, Nebraska company has a contract for culvert construction and minor grading.
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice School Board designates teacher bargaining entity, hands out honors
BEATRICE – The Beatrice Education Association has been formally recognized as a sole bargaining agent on behalf of Beatrice Public School teachers for the 2024-2025 school year. It’s a formality taken by the Beatrice School Board periodically. Superintendent Jason Alexander says negotiations will begin soon on a contract between the district and teachers for the 2023-2024 school year.
News Channel Nebraska
Syracuse council to consider Ash Hollow erosion
SYRACUSE - The Syracuse City Council is scheduled to meet Oct. 12. The agenda includes the final plat for Zahn Meadow subdivision in northeast Syracuse and a presentation by Olsson engineers on TIF development options. Syracuse resident Marcella Ament is proposing erosion control on creek banks near Swanson Drive. The...
News Channel Nebraska
Falls City offering college credits in high school
FALLS CITY – The Falls City School Board heard an overview of dual credit programs that allow students to earn college credit while still in high school. Guidance Counselor Sara Barker was joined by seniors Elyse Poppe, Alexis Miller and Jon Craig at Monday’s meeting. The school is...
