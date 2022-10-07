BEATRICE – Beatrice Firefighters were dispatched to a north Beatrice restaurant Sunday morning at 6:14 after a gas smell was reported in the lobby area of the business. Firefighters were sent to the McDonald’s Restaurant along North Highway 77. At the time of the call, employees were in the process of being evacuated from the building….and were outside when fire department personnel arrived.

BEATRICE, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO