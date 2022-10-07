Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Investigation underway after theft from Eastern Ky. high school
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with an Eastern Kentucky school district are investigating a string of thefts. A Facebook post from the district said the theft happened at Perry County Central High School. Surveillance video from Perry County Schools shows a silver Chevy Cavalier back into a spot around...
wymt.com
Sheriff: Foul play suspected in Wayne County disappearance
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A southern Kentucky family is looking for answers in a missing person case. Ricky Griffis was last seen on July 4. However, in the days after, his family said he made some strange phone calls. Officials later found his car, wallet and cell phone, but...
clayconews.com
ARREST & SEIZURE: Suspected Crystal Methamphetamine, U.S. Currency during Traffic Stop on Hal Rogers Parkway in Appalachian Region of Eastern Kentucky
HYDEN, KY - The Leslie County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that on Thursday, October 6, 2022 Deputies Shane Wilson and James Begley assisted Kentucky State Police Trooper Darrell Hicks with a traffic stop on the Hal Rogers Parkway. According to the report in Facebook:. During the investigation at the...
lakercountry.com
Fatal collision in Wayne County last week
Kentucky State Police responded to a two-vehicle fatal collision that occurred on KY 1894 in Wayne County last Thursday at approximately 5:34 PM. The initial investigation indicates that a 2005 GMC, operated by Sharon Y. Starry, 69 of Monticello, collided with a 2009 Toyota Camry operated by Ralph W. Jones, 59 of Monticello.
wymt.com
Central Kentucky man facing drug charges following crash in Bell County
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An early morning call to a crash last week has left one man in jail facing charges. Last Thursday morning, Pineville Police were called to a possible crash on U.S. 25E near Pineville. When the officer arrived at the scene, he found David Anthony Hale,...
wymt.com
Southern Kentucky man charged with holding woman hostage inside home
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A domestic violence call ended with one Southern Kentucky man in jail facing serious charges. Around 2 p.m. Saturday, deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Highway 776. When police arrived at the home, the woman who answered the door told them she had made several attempts to leave the home and every time she did, the suspect, Hartman Godsey, 43, of Monticello, would stop her.
WATE
East Kentucky remains identified as woman missing since July flooding
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – The remains of a woman that has been missing since the historic July flooding have now been located. Breathitt County Executive Jeff Noble confirmed to FOX 56 that the remains located on Saturday were that of 29-year-old Nancy Cundiff. Kentucky Department of Fish...
somerset106.com
I-75 Rockcastle County exit to temporary close
The northbound Interstate 75 off-ramp at exit 59 in Rockcastle County will be temporarily closed tomorrow, Wednesday, October 12, 2022, as crews perform surveying operations. The ramp will be closed Wednesday, October 12th, beginning approximately 12:00 p.m., and it will reopen at 2:00 p.m. Motorists will detour via Exit 62...
WATE
Two men dead after Campbell County ATV accident
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Two young men are dead after an ATV accident in Campbell County Saturday afternoon. According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Garret Baird of Pine Knot, Ky., and 22-year-old Jonathan Newport of Oneida were both killed in the accident on Old Highway 63. Troopers say...
q95fm.net
Eastern Kentucky Man Arrested On Drug Trafficking Charges Following Traffic Stop
A man out of Eastern Kentucky is now facing a list of charges following a recent traffic stop. This past Thursday, Troopers with the Kentucky State Police stopped a vehicle traveling along the Hal Rogers Parkway in Leslie County. During the course of the stop and following a search of...
wymt.com
Men killed in ATV crash to be remembered with unique fundraiser
HUNTSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two Scott County men are dead after an ATV crash in Campbell County over the weekend. Now, friends of the victims are joining together in a unique way to raise money for funeral expenses. Johnathan Hunter Newport, 22, and Garrett Baird, 22, were riding in a...
q95fm.net
Southern Kentucky Man Arrested For Assault, Unlawful Imprisonment Following Domestic Violence Call
Officials with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Highway 776, for a domestic violence call, at around 2:00 PM on Saturday. Upon their arrival, the woman who answered the door for officers informed them that she had attempted to leave the home several times, and that every time she did, 43-year-old Hartman Godsey, of Monticello, would stop her.
wymt.com
Mountain Top 10 - October 10, 2022
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As district play begins, our Mountain Top 10 is starting to set. Here’s our rankings after eight weeks of action.
q95fm.net
Eastern Kentucky Man Charged with Drug Trafficking after Traffic Stop led Police to Discover Meth and Cocaine in Car
One man out of Eastern Kentucky is facing several charges after police discovered a significant amount of drugs inside his vehicle during a traffic stop, including a large quantity of meth. Kentucky State Police stopped a car last Thursday night on the Hal Rogers Parkway in Leslie County, after a...
wymt.com
Cumberland Co. deputy killed in off-duty crash
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its own. Corban Goad, a deputy with CCSO, was killed in a vehicle crash in Fentress County Saturday night, according to officials. Goad was driving southbound on U.S. Highway 127 when his...
clayconews.com
Alleged Vandalism Duo found with Meth during Arrest in Laurel County, Kentucky
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Detective Robert Reed along with Lt. Chris Edwards arrested two individuals on Thursday afternoon October 6, 2022 at approximately 4:10 PM. The arrests occurred off Old Whitley Road, approximately 3 miles South of London while deputies were...
WKYT 27
Ky. police departments warn of scams on their Facebook pages
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A new warning as you scroll through social media or before you open that new text or email. “When we posted for the Breast Cancer Awareness month, we put that patch on there. Then they started popping up. They made this shirt with our special patch for the breast cancer awareness month,” Richmond Police Chief Rodney Richardson said.
lakercountry.com
Man arrested following incident involving firearm
A Russell Springs man was arrested on Saturday for an incident involving a firearm, according to jail records. Jorge Medina, age 19, was arrested by Officer Mason Miniard with the Russell Springs Police Department on charges wanton endangerment 1st degree and the theft by unlawful taking or disposition (firearm). Medina...
wymt.com
COVID-19 cases falling in southeastern Kentucky
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - COVID-19 cases are falling in parts of southeastern Kentucky. Health leaders say the virus is still out there, but they are seeing fewer hospitalizations and overall cases. The Cumberland Valley District Health Department serves several counties, including Rockcastle, and Christy Green, the health department director,...
