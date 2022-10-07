ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, KY

Comments / 1

Related
wymt.com

Investigation underway after theft from Eastern Ky. high school

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with an Eastern Kentucky school district are investigating a string of thefts. A Facebook post from the district said the theft happened at Perry County Central High School. Surveillance video from Perry County Schools shows a silver Chevy Cavalier back into a spot around...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Sheriff: Foul play suspected in Wayne County disappearance

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A southern Kentucky family is looking for answers in a missing person case. Ricky Griffis was last seen on July 4. However, in the days after, his family said he made some strange phone calls. Officials later found his car, wallet and cell phone, but...
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
clayconews.com

ARREST & SEIZURE: Suspected Crystal Methamphetamine, U.S. Currency during Traffic Stop on Hal Rogers Parkway in Appalachian Region of Eastern Kentucky

HYDEN, KY - The Leslie County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that on Thursday, October 6, 2022 Deputies Shane Wilson and James Begley assisted Kentucky State Police Trooper Darrell Hicks with a traffic stop on the Hal Rogers Parkway. According to the report in Facebook:. During the investigation at the...
LESLIE COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Fatal collision in Wayne County last week

Kentucky State Police responded to a two-vehicle fatal collision that occurred on KY 1894 in Wayne County last Thursday at approximately 5:34 PM. The initial investigation indicates that a 2005 GMC, operated by Sharon Y. Starry, 69 of Monticello, collided with a 2009 Toyota Camry operated by Ralph W. Jones, 59 of Monticello.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Accidents
Monticello, KY
Crime & Safety
Wayne County, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
London, KY
Crime & Safety
City
Frankfort, KY
Monticello, KY
Accidents
City
Monticello, KY
County
Wayne County, KY
London, KY
Accidents
City
London, KY
wymt.com

Southern Kentucky man charged with holding woman hostage inside home

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A domestic violence call ended with one Southern Kentucky man in jail facing serious charges. Around 2 p.m. Saturday, deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Highway 776. When police arrived at the home, the woman who answered the door told them she had made several attempts to leave the home and every time she did, the suspect, Hartman Godsey, 43, of Monticello, would stop her.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
somerset106.com

I-75 Rockcastle County exit to temporary close

The northbound Interstate 75 off-ramp at exit 59 in Rockcastle County will be temporarily closed tomorrow, Wednesday, October 12, 2022, as crews perform surveying operations. The ramp will be closed Wednesday, October 12th, beginning approximately 12:00 p.m., and it will reopen at 2:00 p.m. Motorists will detour via Exit 62...
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Gmc#The Wayne County Coroner#Wayne County Hospital
WATE

Two men dead after Campbell County ATV accident

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Two young men are dead after an ATV accident in Campbell County Saturday afternoon. According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Garret Baird of Pine Knot, Ky., and 22-year-old Jonathan Newport of Oneida were both killed in the accident on Old Highway 63. Troopers say...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
q95fm.net

Southern Kentucky Man Arrested For Assault, Unlawful Imprisonment Following Domestic Violence Call

Officials with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Highway 776, for a domestic violence call, at around 2:00 PM on Saturday. Upon their arrival, the woman who answered the door for officers informed them that she had attempted to leave the home several times, and that every time she did, 43-year-old Hartman Godsey, of Monticello, would stop her.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Cumberland Co. deputy killed in off-duty crash

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its own. Corban Goad, a deputy with CCSO, was killed in a vehicle crash in Fentress County Saturday night, according to officials. Goad was driving southbound on U.S. Highway 127 when his...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
WKYT 27

Ky. police departments warn of scams on their Facebook pages

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A new warning as you scroll through social media or before you open that new text or email. “When we posted for the Breast Cancer Awareness month, we put that patch on there. Then they started popping up. They made this shirt with our special patch for the breast cancer awareness month,” Richmond Police Chief Rodney Richardson said.
RICHMOND, KY
lakercountry.com

Man arrested following incident involving firearm

A Russell Springs man was arrested on Saturday for an incident involving a firearm, according to jail records. Jorge Medina, age 19, was arrested by Officer Mason Miniard with the Russell Springs Police Department on charges wanton endangerment 1st degree and the theft by unlawful taking or disposition (firearm). Medina...
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
wymt.com

COVID-19 cases falling in southeastern Kentucky

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - COVID-19 cases are falling in parts of southeastern Kentucky. Health leaders say the virus is still out there, but they are seeing fewer hospitalizations and overall cases. The Cumberland Valley District Health Department serves several counties, including Rockcastle, and Christy Green, the health department director,...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy