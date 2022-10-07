Read full article on original website
Related
KXAN
2,560-pound pumpkin wins California contest; sets record
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — A horticulture teacher from Minnesota set a new U.S. record Monday for the heaviest pumpkin after raising a giant gourd weighing 2,560 pounds. Travis Gienger, of Anoka, Minnesota set the new record and won an annual pumpkin-weighing contest in Northern California. “Minnesota has...
Texas heat index could soon surpass 120 degrees, study finds
A recent report published by the First Street Foundation found soon the heat index could surpass 125 degrees in much of Texas. The study was first reported by our media partners with the Texas Tribune. The increase in the heat index is a result of climate change.
Granite Shoals Police gaining gear from Department of Defense
Keeping our cities safe is a tall task for understaffed police departments throughout Texas. But there’s a special program that’s giving military-grade gear to local law enforcement agencies.
KXAN
Texans in these cities spend the most on bills, report finds
(NEXSTAR) — The cost of seemingly everything is high right now, and while there are ways to save a few bucks on some things, others can’t be avoided, especially household bills. A new report found that, unsurprisingly, where you live can have a big impact on how costly your bills are.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monarch butterflies are migrating across Texas – Here’s what to look for
When cold fronts blow south across Texas this fall, look up and you just might be able to spot glimpses of monarch butterflies.
KXAN
October bird forecast
What to watch for in October: Ducks and Native Plants for Birds. Here’s the Central Texas bird forecast for the month, courtesy of Travis Audubon. Learn more about Central Texas birds and bird-related events for all ages at travisaudubon.org or by calling 512-300-BIRD. Follow us at www.facebook.com/travisaudubon. Nice Day...
6 plead guilty, may face life in prison for cocaine trafficking in Texas
Several men have pleaded guilty for their roles in a cocaine trafficking conspiracy, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced this week.
‘I’m depleting my life savings’: 75% of pilots expected to retire within 10 years, becoming one unattainable for most
Within the next 10 years, experts said major airlines are expecting 75% of their pilots to retire. So, the nationwide pilot shortage we’re all dealing with right now is a real concern. Texas is one of the top places for pilot school, but it’s more expensive than college.
RELATED PEOPLE
Drug addiction expert: Parents should have Narcan in first aid kit to fight fentanyl crisis
“It's a crucial thing to have in a first aid kit today,” said Peter Piraino, CEO of Renewal Lodge, a drug addiction recovery center in Elgin. He’s referring to Narcan, a tool used to reverse an opioid overdose.
Texas lawmakers plan medical billing fix next session after KXAN investigation
In addition to the invoice issue, Texas lawmakers could consider another legislative measure following KXAN's investigation. Earlier this year, Rep. Nicole Collier, D-Fort Worth, spoke with our team about concerns from families since she's previously worked to improve the state's Debt Collection Act.
Texas man indicted on human smuggling charge after rollover near checkpoint
An 18-year-old Texas man has been indicted on human smuggling charges after a rollover that caused serious injuries to five migrants near a border checkpoint.
Kacey Musgraves adds Ted Cruz to ‘High Horse’ lyrics, singing that he ‘kills the buzz’
Kacey Musgraves is singing a swipe at Sen. Ted Cruz, crooning during a concert in Austin that the Texas Republican “kills the buzz.” The Grammy Award winner inserted Cruz’s name into a line of one of her songs while performing on Sunday at the Austin City Limits Music Festival. While singing “High Horse,” the Lone […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Beto O’Rourke edges past Greg Abbott in latest campaign finance cycle
With four weeks to go until Election Day, new campaign finance figures released by Texas gubernatorial candidates Tuesday show Democratic candidate Beto O'Rourke collecting slightly more campaign donations in the latest finance period.
Texas D.A. accused of impersonating Walmart shooting victim’s family
Who is impersonating the Walmart shooting victim’s family? The latest court filing alleges district attorney Yvonne Rosales and her legal counselor are behind it, implicating the breaking of the gag order put in place for the Walmart case.
Texas man ‘buys’ back his own stolen $10,000 mower on Facebook Marketplace, seller arrested
Authorities said they received a complaint on Oct. 1, from the owner of a lawncare business stating that his Kubota zero-turn mower, 16-foot trailer and weed eaters had all been stolen.
KXAN
Graduates from these Texas colleges, universities have the most debt: report
(NEXSTAR) – Texans are among the least likely in the U.S. to have student loan debt, and they tend to owe less per borrower than residents in other states. Which college or university you attend in Texas though can have a significant impact on just how much debt you have, a new report has found.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KXAN
Whataburger, James Avery release ketchup charms
(NEXSTAR) — Whata-bracelet! Texas-based jeweler James Avery and Whataburger, the Lone Star State’s signature fast food go-to, have released two brand new charms as part of their partnership — all in the honor of ketchup. The two new James Avery charms are $84 and available via Whataburger’s...
Texas man arrested after SpaceX reports guns, vehicle stolen, sheriff’s office says
A Texas man was arrested in connection to a string of burglaries at the SpaceX facilities in Boca Chica Beach, according to the Cameron County Sheriff's Department.
Comments / 0