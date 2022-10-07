ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

KXAN

2,560-pound pumpkin wins California contest; sets record

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — A horticulture teacher from Minnesota set a new U.S. record Monday for the heaviest pumpkin after raising a giant gourd weighing 2,560 pounds. Travis Gienger, of Anoka, Minnesota set the new record and won an annual pumpkin-weighing contest in Northern California. “Minnesota has...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
KXAN

Texans in these cities spend the most on bills, report finds

(NEXSTAR) — The cost of seemingly everything is high right now, and while there are ways to save a few bucks on some things, others can’t be avoided, especially household bills. A new report found that, unsurprisingly, where you live can have a big impact on how costly your bills are.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

October bird forecast

What to watch for in October: Ducks and Native Plants for Birds. Here’s the Central Texas bird forecast for the month, courtesy of Travis Audubon. Learn more about Central Texas birds and bird-related events for all ages at travisaudubon.org or by calling 512-300-BIRD. Follow us at www.facebook.com/travisaudubon. Nice Day...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Whataburger, James Avery release ketchup charms

(NEXSTAR) — Whata-bracelet! Texas-based jeweler James Avery and Whataburger, the Lone Star State’s signature fast food go-to, have released two brand new charms as part of their partnership — all in the honor of ketchup. The two new James Avery charms are $84 and available via Whataburger’s...
TEXAS STATE

