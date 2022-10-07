LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two people slain in an apparently "unprovoked" stabbing attack on the Las Vegas Strip have been identified. Police say eight people were stabbed, and two of them are dead. They've since been identified by the Clark County coroner as 47-year-old Brent Hallett and Maris Digiovanni, 30. Both are Las Vegas locals.

