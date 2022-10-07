ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, OH

Ohio man charged with shooting victim in groin

By Jessica Patterson
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SejI9_0iQLnsOZ00

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WOWK) – A man is in critical condition after being shot in the groin area Thursday.

According to the Portsmouth Police Department, officers received a call around 2:14 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6 that a man had been shot in the 2400 block of Mabert Road in Portsmouth.

Ohio middle school students receive threat on phones

Police say when they arrived on scene, they found the victim on a front porch with a gunshot wound to his groin area. Deputies say he was taken to a nearby medical center where medics got him stable enough to transfer to a Columbus area trauma center.

The PPD says the victim was still listed in critical condition this morning, Friday, Oct. 7.

Police say the suspect, identified as Claude V. Campbell, 56, of Portsmouth, was on the scene when officers arrived. He was arrested and charged with felonious assault.

Anyone with any information in the investigation is asked to contact the Portsmouth Police Department at 740-354-1600.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ironton Tribune

West Portsmouth man arrested for rape

PORTSMOUTH — A West Portsmouth man has been arrested for the rape of four boys under the age of 13. On Tuesday, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office got a report from a parent that her underage son has been sexually assaulted while he was out of town in Virginia.
WEST PORTSMOUTH, OH
WOWK 13 News

Man dead after crash in Gallia County, Ohio

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Gallia County, Ohio on Monday night. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on State Route 554 around 7:50 p.m. The driver, 44-year-old Harry B. Lloyd, of Bidwell, was ejected from the vehicle after it hit an embankment. The other passenger […]
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Portsmouth, OH
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Portsmouth, OH
Crime & Safety
Cleveland.com

Suspect leaves phone in shopping cart at crime scene: Bainbridge Township police blotter

BAINBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Theft, Market Place Drive:. After loading a shopping cart with $2,500 in merchandise 4 p.m. Sept. 29 and pushing it out an emergency exit at Target two men were pursued by store employees. They left the cart in the parking lot and fled. Along with the merchandise police recovered a cell phone that they believe belongs to one of the suspects. An investigation to identify the phone owner is underway.
BAINBRIDGE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police K9 locates illegal drugs following a Pike Co. traffic stop

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — A Pike County police canine located illegal narcotics following a traffic stop Saturday night. According to reports, Pike County deputies stopped a vehicle just before midnight. The driver, officials said, showed criminal indicators which led to the canine request. Deputies located nearly 1 ounce of...
PIKE COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Felonious Assault#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Inmate found hanging at RCI in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio— Medics from Union Township responded to the Ross Correctional Institution on an inmate who attempted suicide. According to dispatchers, it was unknown at this time if the inmate was breathing. The individual was transported to Adena Regional Medical Center. Stay with the Guardian for the latest...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
Lootpress

Drug Trafficking Attempt Thwarted by Corrections Employees and WV State Police

BARBOURSVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Friday, October 6th, 2022, coordination between the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation (WV DCR) and the West Virginia State Police resulted in the interception of 123 individually wrapped suboxone strips, 7.3 grams of methamphetamine, and 16.3 grams of suspected K2 (synthetic marijuana) before the items reached the doors of the Western Regional Jail.
WOWK 13 News

Woman hit, killed by train in Cabell County identified

UPDATE: (5:50 P.M. Oct. 6, 2022) – The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office has identified a woman struck and killed by a train this morning on Route 2. Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle says the victim has been identified as 60-year-old Tamela Brandow of Milton. The sheriff says Brandow was struck by a CSX train on […]
CABELL COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Doctor assaulted at Adena Regional Medical Center

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the alleged assault of a doctor at Adena Regional Medical Center. The call came in from the hospital shortly before 10 a.m. According to dispatchers, the patient reportedly assaulted the doctor on floor 2A and then fled the...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Manhunt underway near Chillicothe prison

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A manhunt is currently underway just north of the city of Chillicothe along Route 104. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, troopers along with corrections officers from the Chillicothe Correctional Institution are searching for an individual who was last seen near the prison’s property. Authorities...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
cartercountytimes.com

Weekly arrests report: 10/5/22

The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Jason Smith, 45, of Grayson, arrested by Grayson PD, on a charge...
CARTER COUNTY, KY
WDTN

WDTN

29K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy