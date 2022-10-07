Read full article on original website
116 Rescued Dogs and Cats Flown From Florida to Chicago After Being Made Homeless by Hurricane IanToby HazlewoodNaples, FL
9 Clay County Fire and Rescue employees deployed to Fort Myers for Hurricane Ian assistanceZoey FieldsClay County, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Ian Hit Florida: A First-Time Pregnant Mom Gave Birth to the Hurricane BabyMarry EvensCape Coral, FL
The life and times of the killer, Ian.Matthew C. WoodruffSanibel, FL
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Just days after Hurricane Ian struck, a crowd of locals gathered under a huge banyan tree at a motel’s outdoor tiki bar for drink specials and live music. Less than 10 miles away, crews were finishing the search for bodies on a coastal barrier island. Even closer, entire families were trying to get comfortable for the night in a mass shelter housing more than 500 storm victims.
We have rain moving in along a warm front early Tuesday afternoon. Have an umbrella handy over the next few hours as there are heavy pockets of rain. Rain chances will continue to ramp up ahead of the cold front Wednesday. The best chance of rain will be Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and afternoon with the cold front. New rainfall totals will likely be around 0.25” but some areas that see pockets of heavy rain will pick up slightly higher rainfall totals.
