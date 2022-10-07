We have rain moving in along a warm front early Tuesday afternoon. Have an umbrella handy over the next few hours as there are heavy pockets of rain. Rain chances will continue to ramp up ahead of the cold front Wednesday. The best chance of rain will be Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and afternoon with the cold front. New rainfall totals will likely be around 0.25” but some areas that see pockets of heavy rain will pick up slightly higher rainfall totals.

IOWA STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO