ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, MN

Comments / 0

Related
kroxam.com

ARREST/FIRE REPORT-OCTOBER 11, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Troy Michael Brown, 29, of Naytahwaush, for Driving after cancellation of Driver’s License. David Lee Watnemoe, 50, of Grand Forks, for DUI.
CROOKSTON, MN
valleynewslive.com

Police on scene of possible shooting in south Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There is a large police presence outside Mezzo Apartments at 47th St S and 28th Ave S in Fargo after a reported shooting. A medical emergency was called in at 9:46 PM. Our crew on the scene witnessed police putting up crime scene tape around 10:30 PM. We are awaiting information from Fargo Police. Stick with Valley News Live at we follow this developing story.
FARGO, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Polk County, MN
City
Warren, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Polk County, MN
Crime & Safety
newsdakota.com

Fargo Woman Injured By Stray Bullet Monday Night

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – A woman is in serious condition at a Fargo hospital after she was wounded by a stray bullet during a shootout. Fargo police responded to a report of a disturbance and sounds of gunfire outside the Mezzo Apartments in the 2700 block of 47th Street South shortly before 10 last night.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

FPD needs help finding a suspect who threatened a woman in domestic dispute

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Police need help locating a man, who threatened to break into a woman’s home and harm her. FPD is looking for 28-year-old Richard Yelegon of Fargo. Authorities say they received a report about phone threats being made against the woman during a domestic dispute.
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Student’s guardian reports two guns missing from Grand Forks home

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – Grand Forks Police say they were notified by Schroeder Middle School administrators that a guardian of a student had reported weapons missing from their home. Officers responded and found that two handguns were missing from the home. The guns were located at another residence...
GRAND FORKS, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burglary#Polk Co
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Police searching South Fargo, surrounding area for suspect

(Fargo, ND) -- The search continues for a suspect wanted for making threats and several warrants in South Fargo. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that at 4:58 p.m. Sunday officers responded to a report of threatening actions made via a telephone call related to a domestic dispute between two parties known to each another in the 2800 block of 23rd Avenue South.
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Woman Hit, Seriously Injured By Stray Bullet

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – A woman is in serious condition at a Fargo hospital after she was wounded by a stray bullet during a shootout. Police are looking for two people they say are involved in the shooting. Fargo police responded to a report of a disturbance and sounds...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Two killed in Grand Forks crash

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people were killed and another was injured in a crash, Monday, in Grand Forks. Grand Forks Police say it happened near 27th Ave N and N 69th St, just before 4 PM. Their preliminary investigation shows a van was heading East on...
GRAND FORKS, ND
trfradio.com

Two Vehicle Accident Under Investigation

A Grand Forks woman was injured in a two vehicle accident Saturday in Fanny Township. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Susan Carlson, 38, was injured when the eastbound vehicle she was driving was struck by a southbound vehicle, driven by Brandon Kihne, 24, of Crookston. Carlson was treated for injuries, and transported to Altru in Grand Forks. Two juvenile passengers that were accompanied by Carlson had been properly secured in car seats and suffered no apparent injury in the crash reported just after 12pm.
GRAND FORKS, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KNOX News Radio

Fatality crash west of GF under investigation

Two people were killed in a two vehicle crash west of a Grand Forks this afternoon. Grand Forks Police responded to the area of 27th Ave north and north 69th Street shortly before 4:00 p.m. When officers arrived on scene two of the 3 people involved had not survived the crash.
GRAND FORKS, ND
740thefan.com

Man struck and killed by car in northern Minnesota

CASS LAKE, Minn. – A Bemidji man is the victim of a deadly pedestrian crash in Cass County. The State Patrol says 52-year-old Steven Reyes was walking through the intersection of Highways 2 and 271 when he was struck by a pickup truck. Troopers say Reyes died at the scene.
BEMIDJI, MN
valleynewslive.com

Crews respond to rollover crash in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Crews responded to a rollover crash in Moorhead, Minnesota Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 2 p.m. at the intersection of 14th St. S. and Belsly Blvd. Crews cleared the scene by 2:40 p.m. Still no word on what caused the crash, if there were...
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

Kids go missing in Moorhead, found safely

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two children went missing overnight after walking away from their grandmother’s house in South Moorhead. Police say the kids left the house in the 500 block of 30th Avenue south around midnight. Officers spread out across the neighborhood and firefighters were called out...
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

Girl hit by car in Grand Forks neighborhood

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks girl is recovering tonight after being hit by a car. It happened at 4 PM in the area of 40 Ave S and South 20 St. Police say the girl was crossing the street using the crosswalk when she was struck by a vehicle travelling Westbound on 40 Ave S. The driver of the vehicle was issued a citation for failure to yield to a pedestrian. The girl’s injuries are said to be minor and non-life-threatening injuries.
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

Police needs help identifying person of interest

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo PD is asking for help locating a person of interest. They say the man picked up a cell phone belonging to another patron. He then attempted to break into the phone before destroying it. The incident happened on 9/29 at the Windbreak located...
FARGO, ND
lakesarearadio.net

Fire Reported at Maplelag Resort

CALLAWAY (KDLM) – Multiple fire departments responded to a fire at Maplelag Resort near Callaway, Monday. Fire calls began around 8 a.m. as large plumes of smoke could be seen several miles away. KDLM News spoke to an employee of the resort who indicated the fire may have started in a mechanical room and that the resort was likely a total loss.
CALLAWAY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy