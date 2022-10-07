ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

WETM

Body of missing California woman Jolissa Fuentes found after 2-month search

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – Authorities confirmed Tuesday that the body of missing California woman Jolissa Fuentes has been found. During a press conference Tuesday morning, officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and Selma Police Department announced that the body of the 22-year-old had been recovered in a rural area of Fresno County north of Pine Flat Lake.
SELMA, CA
WETM

Man accused of trying to steal catalytic converter from Southport business

Man accused of trying to steal catalytic converter from Southport business
ELMIRA, NY
WETM

Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (10/9/22)

Waking up to a chilly Sunday morning. Patchy frost has built up in parts of the Twin Tiers, mainly the Northern Tier in Pennsylvania. Residents should protect any outdoor vegetation as much as possible. Cloud cover builds up slowly for the rest of the morning and early afternoon. Filtered sunshine and dry conditions for the rest of the day as high pressure continues to take control of the region. Highs in the low 60’s. Tonight, partly cloudy skies with a stray shower possible. Lows in the low 40’s.
ENVIRONMENT
WETM

A fall chill Sunday morning, followed by filtered sunshine

PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM

Hockey skate slices teen’s neck during game

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) – A Colorado teenager is recovering after his neck was sliced by a skate during a hockey game Friday. Reed Borgman is the son of an employee at Nexstar’s Denver news station, KDVR. Reed was injured when he and another player fell to the ice.
DENVER, CO

