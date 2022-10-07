‘CODA’ Star Troy Kotsur Joins Mounia Meddour’s ‘Houria’ as Executive Producer Ahead of Rome Festival World Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)

Read full article on original website
Sydney Sweeney to Star in New ‘Barbarella’ Film at Sony Pictures
Sydney Sweeney has found another film project to add to her slate, setting plans to star in a new “Barbarella” movie for Sony Pictures, a source close to the project confirmed. The film remains in early development, with no director, producer or writer currently attached. More from Variety.
Kunchacko Boban, Mahesh Narayanan’s Festival Hit Film ‘Declaration’ Snapped Up by Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)
The film bowed at Locarno and is playing at the BFI London Film Festival. This week it plays in the Busan International Film Festival’s A Window on Asian Cinema strand. The Malayalam-language film follows Hareesh (Boban) and Reshmi (Divya Prabha), an immigrant couple from Kerala working in a medical gloves factory near Delhi, and who aspire to go abroad for a better life. During the COVID-19 lockdowns, when an old video resurfaces among the factory workers, it opens up a Pandora’s box that threatens the couple’s jobs and marriage.
BET+ Sets 2022 Original Holiday Movie Slate Featuring Ne-Yo, Serayah, Romeo Miller and More Across 10 Titles (EXCLUSIVE)
After debuting eight new original holiday movies in 2021, BET+ is getting even more into the seasonal spirit this year with 10 more titles rolling out beginning Nov. 3, Variety has learned exclusively. The 2022 slate features films starring Ne-Yo, Sereyah, Romeo Miller, LeToya Luckett and LaLa Milan, as well...
It’s About Time: U.K. TV Leaders Will Make Commitments to Deaf, Disabled and Neurodivergent Talent in Groundbreaking Showcase Event
British TV industry leaders are set to convene at an event in celebration of deaf, disabled and neurodivergent talent that will address their lack of representation on screen and commit attendees to specific action points. Created by Bridge06 and Hot Coals Productions, the event — entitled About Time! — is...
People Are Calling "House Of The Dragon" Fans "Hypocrites" For Hating Alicent
This one goes alllllll the way back to Game of Thrones Season 1.
‘My Last Skirt,’ About Irish Woman Who Enlisted in Civil War as Male Soldier, Headed to Screen (EXCLUSIVE)
The remarkable true story of Irish immigrant Jennie Hodgers — who posed as a man to fight for the Union Army during the American Civil War — will be adapted for screen. Arny Granat, a veteran concert promoter turned Tony-winning musical producer, has hired Stephanie Sanditz to pen a feature film script from Lynda Durrant’s book “My Last Skirt: The Story of Jennie Hodgers, Union Soldier.” Granat — whose stage credits include “In The Heights,” “The Color Purple,” “Spamalot,” “Glengarry Glen Ross” and “History Boys” — has been chasing an adaptation of the story for nearly a decade.
‘The Amazing Race’ Season 34: Derek and Claire Fought Offscreen
Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss revealed that they had one fight during the third leg of 'The Amazing Race' Season 34 that didn't make it into the episode.
La Brea Recap: Three's Company — Plus, Who Is Keeping a Secret?
This week on NBC’s La Brea, happy (sometimes-awkward) reunions were in good supply, all as someone in the clearing was revealed to be keeping a very big, tall, shiny, glass-and-steel secret. Watching the promo at the end of last week’s episode, I was a bit shocked to see 1) that Gavin would reunite with Eve so quickly, and 2) NBC go ahead and spoil that big moment. Surely someone else out there thought there’d be at least a week or two or near misses and such, as Gavin, Eve and Levi were held prisoner by the Exiles. But nope, Gavin was barely...
A Warrior Nun 2 sneak peek from Netflix
Warrior Nun was one of the most-watched Netflix releases in the days immediately following its debut on the streamer way back in 2020, so in hindsight, it’s probably no surprise that Netflix re-upped the fantasy series that’s loosely based on the comic books by Ben Dunn for another season.
The Daily 10-11-22 Inside the shocking rise and fall of an SF reality show
San Francisco isn’t exactly synonymous with reality TV. Season three of "The Real World" may still be the city’s most lauded attempt and it premiered nearly 30 years ago. One thing the City by the Bay is notorious for, though, is its real estate. But when Bravo decided to bring its successful franchise of "Million Dollar Listing" to the Bay Area, it didn’t matter that the homes were gorgeous, it fizzled after just one season. And no one really knows why. Or at least, no one can agree on why. • Blink-182 release crude video announcing Bay Area reunion concert
