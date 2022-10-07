ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

What To Watch For In Week 6 Of The 2022 College Football Season

By Andrew Lind
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SbI5O_0iQLmgwS00

This weekend's slate features three ranked matchups and the Nick Saban-Jimbo Fisher showdown we've all been waiting for.

It's hard to believe the regular season is nearing the halfway point , but Week 6 is particularly important with three games between ranked opponents that could set the tone in the Big XII, Pac-12 and SEC.

Not to mention, there's an annual rivalry game that's overshadowed by struggles on both sides and a coaching matchup that we've been waiting on since they shared words this summer.

More News: College Football Scoreboard | Bowl Projections: Two New Playoff Teams After Week 5 | Forde-Yard Dash: Six Trap Games On Tap For Week 6 | SI All-American 's Latest Recruiting Class Rankings | SI 's Mock 12-Team Playoff Shows Thrill Of On-Campus Games

With that said, here’s what to watch for in Week 6 of the 2022 college football season:

No. 8 Tennessee at No. 25 LSU - 12 p.m. on ESPN

Still riding high from a 38-33 win over Florida two weeks ago, Tennessee will look to end another lengthy losing streak when it takes on LSU in Baton Rouge. The Volunteers haven’t beaten the Tigers since 2005, but a victory in this game likely sets up a top-10 matchup with Alabama next weekend.

The quarterback battle will be key, as Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker (1,193 yards and eight touchdowns) and LSU’s Jayden Daniels (915 yards and six touchdowns) have not thrown an interceptions in 244 combined attempts this season. A turnover from either could be costly.

No. 17 TCU at No. 19 Kansas - 12 p.m. on FS1

While the Red River Rivalry between Oklahoma and Texas usually gets all of the attention this weekend, it’s actually this matchup of undefeated teams that has Big XII title and – dare we say – possible College Football Playoff implications.

Lance Leipold has Kansas ranked for the first time since 2009, while TCU is 4-0 under first-year head coach Sonny Dykes . This could be a high-scoring affair with quarterbacks Jalon Daniels (11 passing and five rushing touchdowns) and Max Duggan (11 touchdowns and zero interceptions) leading the way.

Texas vs. Oklahoma - 12 p.m. on ABC

This marks the first time since 1998 and just the 13th time since the AP Poll was introduced in 1936 that both Texas and Oklahoma enter their annual rivalry unranked. The good news for the Longhorns – in addition to getting quarterback Quinn Ewers back from a clavicle injury – is they’re 10-1-1 in those games.

The Sooners have been reeling on defense as of late, giving up 41 and 55 points in back-to-back losses to Kansas State and at TCU. Offensively, it’s unclear if quarterback Dillon Gabriel will be able to play after suffering an apparent head injury last week. Not exactly great news as they look to extend their four-game winning streak in the series.

No. 11 Utah at No. 18 UCLA- 3:30 p.m. on FOX

UCLA went from afterthought to serious Pac-12 contender in the matter of one week, as the Bruins knocked off previously undefeated Washington last Friday night. Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson is a big reason for the Bruins’ resurgence, as he’s thrown for 1,211 yards, rushed for 223 yards and scored 14 combined touchdowns this season.

Utah, meanwhile, bounced back from a season-opening loss at Florida with four straight blowout wins but faces a critical stretch that includes traveling to UCLA and hosting undefeated USC. If the Utes can get through that stretch unscathed, a second straight Pac-12 championship will be within reach. It would also keep their faint playoff hopes alive.

Texas A&M at No. 1 Alabama - 8 p.m. on CBS

Everyone who watches college football has had this game circled on their calendar since Alabama head coach Nick Saban claimed Jimbo Fisher “bought” Texas A&M’s 2022 recruiting class. And let’s not forget the Aggies upset the Crimson Tide in College Station last fall, as Saban suffered his first loss to a former assistant.

Texas A&M hasn’t held up its end of the bargain in the months since, with losses to Appalachian State and Mississippi State. But with Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young nursing an AC joint injury, this game could be more competitive than we’re expecting. Then again, Alabama has won the last four meetings at home by an average of 32.8 points per game.

-----

-----

-----

Comments / 0

 

