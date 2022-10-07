ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Atlanta Braves host the Philadelphia Phillies in NLDS Game 1

Philadelphia Phillies (87-75, third in the NL East during the regular season) vs. Atlanta Braves (101-61, first in the NL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (10-7, 3.65 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 129 strikeouts); Braves: Max Fried (14-7, 2.48 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 170 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

New York Yankees host the Cleveland Guardians in ALDS Game 1

Cleveland Guardians (92-70, first in the AL Central during the regular season) vs. New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Cal Quantrill (15-5, 3.38 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 128 strikeouts); Yankees: Gerrit Cole (13-8, 3.50 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 257 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Tampa, FL
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
FOX Sports

Chargers hang on, beat Browns 30-28 after LA coach's gamble

CLEVELAND (AP) — Brandon Staley trusted his gut, the analytics and his offense. The Chargers coach defiantly defended his decision not to punt on fourth down with 1:14 remaining after Los Angeles held on for a 30-28 win over Cleveland when Browns rookie kicker Cade York missed a 54-yard field goal with 11 seconds left.
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Tom Brady 'unnecessarily' thrown down by Grady Jarrett, per NFL ref

With the Falcons trying to make an improbable comeback at Tampa on Sunday, a key penalty undid Atlanta's rally. With Atlanta trying to mount a 21-point, fourth-quarter rally on the road against the Buccaneers, defensive lineman Grady Jarrett was called for a critical roughing the passer penalty on a third-down sack of Tom Brady with 3:03 remaining.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

MLB Wild Card top plays: Padres lead Mets in must-win Game 3

The San Diego Padres and the New York Mets meet Sunday in a win-or-go-home Game 3 on the final day of MLB wild-card action. Both San Diego (89-73) and N.Y. (101-61) finished the regular season second in their respective NL divisions. The winner will advance to face the Los Angeles...
QUEENS, NY
FOX Sports

MLB Wild Card top plays: Mariners complete historic comeback win over Jays

Day 2 of MLB wild card action featured four outstanding games, highlighted by the Seattle Mariners' improbable comeback to complete a 2-0 sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays. The Cleveland Guardians swept the Tampa Bay Rays in Saturday's first matchup, via a walk-off homer. Seattle followed that up by completing...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shane Bieber
Person
Albert Pujols
Person
Shane Mcclanahan
FOX Sports

2022 MLB Playoffs: Gerrit Cole sets tone in Yankees' Game 1 ALDS win

NEW YORK — Prior to Tuesday, the last taste Yankees fans had of postseason Gerrit Cole was his meltdown against the Red Sox in the 2021 American League Wild-Card Game in Boston last October. Fast-forward to his outing Tuesday against Cleveland, amid thousands of rocking Yankees fans supporting their...
BRONX, NY
FOX Sports

MLB Divisional Series top plays: Phillies dominating Braves

The American and National League Divisional Series kicked off Tuesday, with the Atlanta Braves currently in action against the Philadelphia Phillies on FOX while the Houston Astros take on the Seattle Mariners. Later in the day, the New York Yankees host the Cleveland Guardians and the Los Angeles Dodgers host...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Playoffs#Phillies Cardinals#The Cleveland Guardians#The St Louis Cardinals#The Philadelphia Phillies#Nl#Blue Jays
FOX Sports

FOX Sports Reveals 2022 MLB Postseason Coverage Plans

LOS ANGELES – Joe Davis makes his Fall Classic debut, teaming with Emmy Award winner and first-ballot Hall of Famer John Smoltz, as Brad Zager, President of Production & Operations, Executive Producer, announces the 2022 FOX MLB Postseason roster today. Home to the National League Division Series (NLDS), National...
MLB
FOX Sports

NFL Week 5: Raiders leading Chiefs on MNF

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are playing host to Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football to close out Week 5 of the NFL season. There's no love lost between these longtime rivals. The Chiefs lead all-time series 70-54-2. Here are the top plays...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Giants hire Pete Putila as new general manager

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants have hired Houston assistant general manager Pete Putila as their new GM. President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi announced Monday night that Putila will replace Scott Harris, who was hired as GM for the Detroit Tigers last month. “Pete has a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Roughing-the-passer call prompts officiating scrutiny

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones believes the NFL should allow video review of roughing-the-passer penalties after his controversial call — the second in as many days — nearly cost the Kansas City Chiefs in their come-from-behind 30-29 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
FOX Sports

Houston Astros add new talent to usual cast of stars with Pena, Mancini, more

Welcome to Season 6 of everyone's favorite — or least favorite, depending on who you ask — fall drama: "Astros In October." Yes, for the sixth consecutive season, the Houston Astros are back in MLB's postseason. Their quest for a sixth straight ALCS appearance and fourth AL pennant begins this week against the red-hot Mariners in the ALDS.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy