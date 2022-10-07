Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
St. Louis Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
4 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
16 Year Old Missing Since 2008 Has Never Been FoundJeffery MacBerkeley, MO
Wood River Man Charged With Setting Apartment Complex On FireMetro East Star Online NewspaperWood River, IL
Sporting News
Mariners vs. Astros schedule: Complete dates, times, TV channels for 2022 ALDS games
The Mariners squeaked by the Blue Jays with a historic comeback in the wild card round, but things aren't getting any easier for Scott Servais' crew. The Mariners will now face the No. 1 team in the American League, the Astros, who dominated them in the regular season. The Astros won the season series 12-7, including six of their last seven meetings. This series features two of the best defensive teams in MLB, with the Astros sitting at third in defensive efficiency at .719 and the Mariners (a rather distant) fourth at .710.
Sporting News
MLB playoff schedule 2022: Updated bracket, dates, times, TV channels for ALDS, NLDS
The second Wild Card Series round in MLB history has wrapped up, and now just eight teams remain in the 2022 postseason. The vaunted AL East, which sent three teams to the playoffs, saw both the Rays and Blue Jays eliminated by the Guardians and Mariners, respectively. Two of the biggest playoff underdogs will continue their postseason run.
MLB・
Sporting News
Mariners manager Scott Servais defends decision to replace closer Paul Sewald for Robbie Ray that led to Astros' Yordan Alvarez walk-off home run
For 8.2 innings, everything was going so swimmingly for the Mariners. They got to Astros ace Justin Verlander, knocking him out of the game after putting up a crooked number in the game's opening four innings. They held Houston's bats as quiet as one could hope for, whiffing Jose Altuve, Jeremy Pena and Kyle Tucker a combined five times.
Sporting News
Why Bob Costas is calling Yankees vs. Guardians 2022 ALDS series
What an unfortunate thing to happen on "Dozen-Egg Night." Viewers tuning into the ALDS on Tuesday night will hear a familiar, velvety voice coming over the airwaves — that's because Bob Costas returns to the postseason baseball scene, decades after hanging up his microphone on the equally high-stakes BASEketball scene.
MLB・
Sporting News
Who is the Dodgers' closer? Los Angeles goes closer by committee with Craig Kimbrel's struggles
The postseason Dodgers are no strangers to quirky bullpen management -- just ask Clayton Kershaw -- but they've generally entered October with a reliable closer. Kenley Jansen was the staple of the Dodgers' bullpen for years, and he was generally the guy Dave Roberts could turn the ball over to in the ninth inning. Since Jansen has moved on to the Braves, the Dodgers have found the closing role to be a bit of a void. They acquired Craig Kimbrel for A.J. Pollock before the season, hoping he would recapture prime form, but Kimbrel didn't notch a one-run save until August, blew five saves in the regular season, and did not make the roster for the Division Series against the Padres.
Sporting News
Who is Steve Wilks? What to know about interim Panthers coach replacing fired Matt Rhule
The Panthers on Monday made the long-awaited decision to fire third-year coach Matt Rhule. His Carolina team dropped to 1-4 this season with a 37-15 loss to the 49ers on Sunday, dropping his career NFL record to 11-27. In announcing Rhule's firing, the Panthers also named their interim coach for...
NFL・
Sporting News
Why did the Raiders hire Josh McDaniels? Las Vegas took a chance on ex-Patriots OC after Rich Bisaccia's playoff run
The Raiders have had an interesting revolving door at head coach the past few years. They started 2021 with Jon Gruden entering his fourth year, but Gruden of course resigned midseason when he became embroiled in an email scandal in which he used homophobic slurs amid other heinous verbiage. From...
Sporting News
Umps massage Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove's ears after Mets call for illegal substance check
MLB umpires take the responsibility of checking for sticky stuff very seriously. They check belts, hats, jerseys, gloves and more. The Mets asked for them to look elsewhere as part of a bizarre investigation Sunday night in the deciding Game 3 of their Wild Card Series vs. the Padres. Before...
Sporting News
World Series predictions 2022: Why these 5 stats show Dodgers, Astros are most likely to win
Baseball, perhaps more than any other sport, loves to spout off obscure stats. Viewers may have noticed ESPN showing OPS+ for batters at the plate, where the channel clarified league average is 100. Expected weighted on base average (xwOBA) has become popular. For pitchers, stats like expected batting average and whiff percentage are becoming indicators of success.
Sporting News
Where is Aroldis Chapman? Why Yankees' former closer isn't on roster for ALDS against Guardians
Aroldis Chapman has been a mainstay of the Yankees bullpen since 2017, when New York signed the flamethrower back after trading him to the Cubs to be a part of their World Series run in 2016. One of the players who helped usher in the era of the 100-mph reliever, Chapman posted 30-save seasons in 2018, 2019, and 2021, posting 11 blown saves in those three years combined.
Sporting News
5 reasons Yankees fans should fear a Guardians upset in 2022 ALDS
Heading into the ALDS, the New York Yankees are heavy favorites against the Guardians. Caesars Sportsbook is giving the second-seeded Yankees -195 odds to beat the third-seeded Guardians, who are coming off a Wild Card Round sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays. The season series bears that out, with the...
Sporting News
In the end, 'These Mets' just weren't good enough
The 2022 Mets won 101 games. It wasn’t good enough. They held a 10.5-game lead in the National League East. It wasn’t good enough. They got on base at a clip just one point off MLB’s best. It wasn’t good enough. They reset their rotation to...
Sporting News
Bears' David 'Montogomery' has name misspelled on back of jersey
The Bears hadn't even kicked off ahead of their 1 p.m. ET start at the Vikings before they committed their first mistake. Eagle-eyed viewers noted how Chicago's equipment managers misspelled fourth-year running back David Montgomery's name on the back of his jersey. It reads, "Montogomery." Off to a great start,...
