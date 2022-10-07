Read full article on original website
WATCH: President Biden praises U.S. jobs data, but seeks ‘stable growth’
President Joe Biden hailed new job numbers Friday, saying the slowdown in job growth shows the United States is transitioning to “more stable growth,” although he warns that there is “still a lot of work” to be done. Watch Biden’s in the player above. America’s...
Majority in U.S. see relations with foreign adversaries grow more hostile, poll finds
WASHINGTON (AP) — A majority of U.S. adults expect America’s relations with foreign adversaries like Russia and North Korea to grow more hostile, according to a new poll, a major shift in public opinion from four years ago under President Donald Trump. Two years into the Biden administration,...
Biden says a ‘slight recession’ is possible but doesn’t anticipate it
President Biden on Tuesday night said there is a possibility of a “slight recession” while reiterating that he doesn’t think there will be one at all in the U.S. “No,” Biden said when asked by CNN’s Jake Tapper if Americans should prepare for a recession.
Labor Department proposal could upend rules for gig workers
The Biden administration published a new proposal Tuesday regarding how workers should be classified, saying that thousands of people have been incorrectly labeled as contractors rather than employees, potentially curtailing access to benefits and protections they rightfully deserve. The new U.S. Department of Labor regulations would replace a Trump-era rule...
WATCH: White House calls for LA councilmembers to resign after racist remarks
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre addressed the resignation of Los Angeles’ city council president after an audio recording was leaked of council members using racist language to describe their colleagues. Watch the briefing in the player above. Former Council president Nury Martinez, a Democrat, stepped down from the...
EU summit struggles to form gas price cap plan
PRAGUE (AP) — European Union leaders struggled Friday to bridge significant differences over a natural gas price cap as winter approaches and Russia’s war in Ukraine fuels a major energy crisis, driving up prices for consumers and businesses. The price cap is one of several measures the 27-nation...
Michael Flynn is recruiting an ‘Army of God’ in growing Christian nationalist movement
BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) — By the time the red, white and blue-colored microphone had been switched off, the crowd of 3,000 had listened to hours of invective and grievance. “We’re under warfare,” one speaker told them. Another said she would “take a bullet for my nation,” while a third insisted, “They hate you because they hate Jesus.” Attendees were told now is the time to “put on the whole armor of God.” Then retired three-star Army general Michael Flynn, the tour’s biggest draw, invited people to be baptized.
WATCH: State Department says U.S. is working to provide humanitarian aid to Haiti
State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said Friday that the U.S. is considering a request for a humanitarian corridor to restore the distribution of fuel within Haiti as gangs and protesters paralyze the country and basic supplies including fuel and water dwindle. Watch the briefing in the player above. The...
Official says Haiti is looking for foreign armed forces to calm violence
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s government has agreed to request the help of international armed forces as gangs and protesters paralyze the country and basic supplies including fuel and water dwindle, a top-ranking Haitian official told The Associated Press on Friday. The official, who was not authorized to...
Death toll rises to 11 after Russian missiles hit Ukrainian city apartments
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The death toll from a missile attack on apartment buildings in a southern Ukrainian city rose to 11 as more Russian missiles and — for the first time — explosive-packed drones targeted Ukrainian-held Zaporizhzhia on Friday. As the war sparked by Russia’s February...
LISTEN: Supreme Court hears arguments on animal welfare in pork industry and death penalty case
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is weighing a California animal cruelty law that pork producers say could upend their industry and raise the cost of their products nationwide. Listen in the player above. But in arguments Tuesday, the justices seemed to have bigger concerns beyond bacon. Pork producers...
Trial begins for Russian analyst who was source for flawed Trump dossier
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A Russian analyst who played a major role in the creation of a flawed dossier about former President Donald Trump fabricated one of his own sources and concealed the identity of another when interviewed by the FBI, prosecutors said Tuesday. The allegations were aired during...
6 European nations agree to step up their cross-border anti-drug cooperation
AMSTERDAM (AP) — Six European countries pledged Friday to beef up their cross-border cooperation and to work more closely with Latin America in fighting organized crime, especially drug barons battling for control of the lucrative cocaine market. The Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, Italy and Spain made the commitment at...
Supreme Court grapples with animal welfare in a challenge to a California law requiring pork to be humanely raised
Should Californians be able to require higher welfare standards for farm animals that are raised in other states if products from those animals are to be sold in California? The U.S. Supreme Court will confront that question when it hears oral argument in National Pork Producers Council v. Ross on Oct. 11, 2022.
Stocks slump on fears about rates, recession after jobs data
NEW YORK (AP) — Good news on the economy remains bad news for Wall Street, as stocks fell sharply Friday on worries a still-strong U.S jobs market may actually make a recession more likely. The S&P 500 ended 2.8 percent lower after briefly dropping 3.3 percent as traders weighed...
Large rail union rejects contract deal with railroads, renewing strike possibility
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The U.S.’s third largest railroad union rejected a deal with employers Monday, renewing the possibility of a strike that could cripple the economy. Both sides will return to the bargaining table before that happens. Over half of track maintenance workers represented by the Brotherhood...
Israel and Lebanon reach agreement over gas reserves in the Mediterranean
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister said Tuesday that the country has reached a “historic agreement” with neighboring Lebanon over their shared maritime border that could pave the way for natural gas exploration and reduce tensions between the enemy countries. The agreement, coming after several years...
Social Security cost-of-living increase will help millions of kids and their caretakers
WASHINGTON (AP) — Seventy-year-old Cassandra Gentry is looking forward to a hefty cost-of-living increase in her Social Security benefits — not for herself but to pay for haircuts for her two grandchildren and put food on the table. The three live in a Washington apartment building that houses...
Tourists travel to Japan after COVID-19 restrictions lifted, expected to provide major economic boost
TOKYO (AP) — Eager to admire colorful foliage, eat sushi and go shopping, droves of tourists from abroad began arriving in Japan on Tuesday, with the end of pandemic-fighting border restrictions that had been in place for more than two years. “We got the news that we can finally...
Russian officials, commentators call for more missile strikes on Ukraine
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Moscow’s barrage of missile strikes on cities all across Ukraine has elicited celebratory comments from Russian officials and pro-Kremlin pundits, who in recent weeks have actively criticized the Russian military for a series of embarrassing setbacks on the battlefield. Russian nationalist commentators and state...
