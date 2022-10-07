ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

PBS NewsHour

Labor Department proposal could upend rules for gig workers

The Biden administration published a new proposal Tuesday regarding how workers should be classified, saying that thousands of people have been incorrectly labeled as contractors rather than employees, potentially curtailing access to benefits and protections they rightfully deserve. The new U.S. Department of Labor regulations would replace a Trump-era rule...
U.S. POLITICS
PBS NewsHour

EU summit struggles to form gas price cap plan

PRAGUE (AP) — European Union leaders struggled Friday to bridge significant differences over a natural gas price cap as winter approaches and Russia’s war in Ukraine fuels a major energy crisis, driving up prices for consumers and businesses. The price cap is one of several measures the 27-nation...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
PBS NewsHour

Michael Flynn is recruiting an ‘Army of God’ in growing Christian nationalist movement

BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) — By the time the red, white and blue-colored microphone had been switched off, the crowd of 3,000 had listened to hours of invective and grievance. “We’re under warfare,” one speaker told them. Another said she would “take a bullet for my nation,” while a third insisted, “They hate you because they hate Jesus.” Attendees were told now is the time to “put on the whole armor of God.” Then retired three-star Army general Michael Flynn, the tour’s biggest draw, invited people to be baptized.
RELIGION
PBS NewsHour

Russian officials, commentators call for more missile strikes on Ukraine

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Moscow’s barrage of missile strikes on cities all across Ukraine has elicited celebratory comments from Russian officials and pro-Kremlin pundits, who in recent weeks have actively criticized the Russian military for a series of embarrassing setbacks on the battlefield. Russian nationalist commentators and state...
MILITARY
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

