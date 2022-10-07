Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A hidden gem in the heart of Paterson New Jersey.Multi Media Solutions TodayPaterson, NJ
Donations Needed to Feed Hundreds of Families at ThanksgivingProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
The Coolest Small Town in America Just So Happens To Be in New YorkGeorge J. ZiogasBeacon, NY
Where To Visit The Best Cideries in The Hudson Valley, New YorkGirl Eats WestchesterOrangeburg, NY
October Proclaimed Blindness Awareness Month in Morris CountyMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Related
Police find fireworks, pills after man allegedly flees from traffic stop
A Queens man has been arrested after police say he fled from a traffic stop, leading to the discovery of fireworks and pills.
Authorities probe fatal police-involved shooting Monday involving alleged armed carjacker in Paterson
The Attorney General's Office is probing a fatal police-involved shooting that occurred Monday involved an alleged armed carjacker in Paterson.
wrnjradio.com
Wanted man arrested after walking in roadway and refusing to move for vehicles in Warren County
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A Warren County man was arrested and facing several charges after allegedly walking in roadway and refusing to move for vehicles, police said. On September 25, at around 6:34 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Route 31 south. in Washington Township...
Police: 1 arrest made in fatal MTA bus stabbing; second suspect at large
Police have identified the 55-year-old man stabbed to death on an MTA bus Sunday night.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hunt for killer after 17-year-old girl fatally shot Monday night
A 17-year-old girl was fatally shot in Brooklyn Monday, and as of right now police have no leads on her killer.
News 12
Sheriff’s office: 3 arrested in connection to at least 5 vehicle burglaries across Morris County Parks
The Morris County Sheriff’s Office has announced two men and one woman have been charged in connection with several motor vehicle burglaries across the county. Authorities responded Monday afternoon to the burglaries that spanned across the Morris County Parks. At least five vehicles were burglarized. The vehicles were parked in various County Parks in Chester Township, Mendham Township, and Washington Township.
NBC New York
Paterson Police Shoot, Kill Suspected Carjacker: Sources
Police investigating multiple carjackings in New Jersey opened fire, killing a suspected thief behind the wheel of a stolen car, law enforcement sources said. Sources involved in the case said police were checking out reported carjackings in Paterson near Van Houten Street and Straight Street Monday afternoon. Officers tracked down the suspect, and shots were fired soon after police arrived at the scene.
News 12
Police: DOE employee shot in head on Utica Avenue; in critical condition
A 19-year-old employee of the city's Department of Education was shot in the head in Brooklyn on Tuesday afternoon, according to the NYPD. The victim was shot at the intersection of Avenue M and Utica Avenue and is currently in Brookdale Hospital in critical condition. The incident took place near P.S. 203. The NYPD says that the victim is currently in critical condition.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tow truck driver killed while aiding a disabled car on LIE
NEW YORK -- A beloved tow truck driver is being remembered after he was killed by an alleged drunk driver on the Long Island Expressway early Saturday.CBS2's Alecia Reid spoke with family members who say he was doing what he loved and did one final good deed before passing away.It was a somber evening as loved ones gathered to remember 47-year-old tow truck operator Carlos Santiago, affectionately known as "Campy.""He's everything to me," said Destiny Feliciano, the victim's niece.He was killed just after 3:30 a.m. on the westbound side of the expressway near 84th Street and Woodhaven Boulevard in Queens. "I woke up to...
67-year-old woman dies after being hit by car while walking dog, police say
A woman died last month after she was struck by a car in Hawthorne while walking her dog, authorities announced Thursday. A 2018 BMW driven by an unidentified 76-year-old Hawthorne woman was traveling south on Metro Vista Drive around 1 p.m. on Sept. 23 when it left the road, struck several “stationary items” and then hit Bonnie Siebert, 67, also of Hawthorne, according to a joint statement from the Hawthorne Police Department and the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.
Cops tried to nab N.J. man for drunk driving. He slowly died in their custody.
When two Newark police officers came upon Juan Restrepo around 9:45 on a sunny morning in June 2020, the 73-year-old was sitting in the front seat of a rental car with a busted hood and deployed airbags. He was disheveled and struggled to communicate or follow officers’ orders to shut...
Police: Fire set in former Garden Street School in Brewster
Police say the three people were seen leaving the building just moments after the fire was set.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
10-year-old hit by car in TJ Maxx parking lot
A 10-year-old is recovering from minor injuries after they were hit by a car Thursday at the TJ Maxx parking lot in Wallkill.
News 12
Airmont man charged with arson and criminal mischief
An Airmont man is faces charges after a fire on Monday. In a post on their Facebook page, Ramapo police say that when they arrived on the scene, officers observed smoke coming from the area of a balcony/porch at the location, but no active fire. The fire appeared to have...
Trio crashes car on NYS parkway after attempting to rob upstate Walgreens: report
Three alleged robbers crashed in their car on a New York State parkway after trying to rob an upstate Walgreens Tuesday morning.
Teen Boy Dead, Another Wounded In Double Passaic Stabbing
A 16-year-old boy was killed and a 17-year-old boy hurt in a stabbing overnight in Passaic, authorities said. The city residents were apparently arguing when the incident occurred around 1:20 a.m. on Krueger Place and Poplar Streets, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis A. Guzman said.
Prayer service held for Floral Park woman killed in Boston crash
Delanie Fekert was a graduate of Sacred Heart Academy and graduated from Quinnipiac University in 2021 with a doctorate in physical therapy.
Latimer: Shooting on Bee-Line bus may be gang-related
Westchester County Executive George Latimer says investigators believe a shooting last week on a Bee-Line bus in Yonkers was gang-related.
Brooklyn man accused of fatally striking baby daughter faces manslaughter charge
A Brooklyn man has been arrested and charged in the death of his 1-year-old daughter after being accused of striking her in the head.
Dog owner who was KO’d by Jersey City police officer in 2017 will receive $925K settlement
It was a rough four-month stretch for the Jersey City Police Department, and now the City Council is writing out another check to pay for it. A city man who suffered multiple facial fractures when he was punched by a police officer in May 2017 over his unleashed dog will receive $925,000 from the city to end his federal lawsuit, the second six-figure police brutality lawsuit settlement in two weeks.
Comments / 0