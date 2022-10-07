ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Milford, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Milford, NY
News 12

Sheriff’s office: 3 arrested in connection to at least 5 vehicle burglaries across Morris County Parks

The Morris County Sheriff’s Office has announced two men and one woman have been charged in connection with several motor vehicle burglaries across the county. Authorities responded Monday afternoon to the burglaries that spanned across the Morris County Parks. At least five vehicles were burglarized. The vehicles were parked in various County Parks in Chester Township, Mendham Township, and Washington Township.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
NBC New York

Paterson Police Shoot, Kill Suspected Carjacker: Sources

Police investigating multiple carjackings in New Jersey opened fire, killing a suspected thief behind the wheel of a stolen car, law enforcement sources said. Sources involved in the case said police were checking out reported carjackings in Paterson near Van Houten Street and Straight Street Monday afternoon. Officers tracked down the suspect, and shots were fired soon after police arrived at the scene.
PATERSON, NJ
News 12

Police: DOE employee shot in head on Utica Avenue; in critical condition

A 19-year-old employee of the city's Department of Education was shot in the head in Brooklyn on Tuesday afternoon, according to the NYPD. The victim was shot at the intersection of Avenue M and Utica Avenue and is currently in Brookdale Hospital in critical condition. The incident took place near P.S. 203. The NYPD says that the victim is currently in critical condition.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Taco Bell
CBS New York

Tow truck driver killed while aiding a disabled car on LIE

NEW YORK -- A beloved tow truck driver is being remembered after he was killed by an alleged drunk driver on the Long Island Expressway early Saturday.CBS2's Alecia Reid spoke with family members who say he was doing what he loved and did one final good deed before passing away.It was a somber evening as loved ones gathered to remember 47-year-old tow truck operator Carlos Santiago, affectionately known as "Campy.""He's everything to me," said Destiny Feliciano, the victim's niece.He was killed just after 3:30 a.m. on the westbound side of the expressway near 84th Street and Woodhaven Boulevard in Queens. "I woke up to...
QUEENS, NY
NJ.com

67-year-old woman dies after being hit by car while walking dog, police say

A woman died last month after she was struck by a car in Hawthorne while walking her dog, authorities announced Thursday. A 2018 BMW driven by an unidentified 76-year-old Hawthorne woman was traveling south on Metro Vista Drive around 1 p.m. on Sept. 23 when it left the road, struck several “stationary items” and then hit Bonnie Siebert, 67, also of Hawthorne, according to a joint statement from the Hawthorne Police Department and the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.
HAWTHORNE, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
News 12

Airmont man charged with arson and criminal mischief

An Airmont man is faces charges after a fire on Monday. In a post on their Facebook page, Ramapo police say that when they arrived on the scene, officers observed smoke coming from the area of a balcony/porch at the location, but no active fire. The fire appeared to have...
RAMAPO, NY
Daily Voice

Teen Boy Dead, Another Wounded In Double Passaic Stabbing

A 16-year-old boy was killed and a 17-year-old boy hurt in a stabbing overnight in Passaic, authorities said. The city residents were apparently arguing when the incident occurred around 1:20 a.m. on Krueger Place and Poplar Streets, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis A. Guzman said.
PASSAIC, NJ
NJ.com

Dog owner who was KO’d by Jersey City police officer in 2017 will receive $925K settlement

It was a rough four-month stretch for the Jersey City Police Department, and now the City Council is writing out another check to pay for it. A city man who suffered multiple facial fractures when he was punched by a police officer in May 2017 over his unleashed dog will receive $925,000 from the city to end his federal lawsuit, the second six-figure police brutality lawsuit settlement in two weeks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy