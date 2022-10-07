ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage, MI

WWMT

Walkers raise more than $68,000 to fight Alzheimer's

KALAMAZOO, Mich — More than 300 people registered for the Kalamazoo County Walk to End Alzheimer's. Many of them gathered Saturday morning at Bronson Park in downtown Kalamazoo to walk. The Alzheimer's Association says right now more than 190,000 people across Michigan are living with the disease, that does not have a cure.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Ceremony planned for late Kalamazoo Public Safety Officer Christian Smith

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public Safety Officer Christian Smith, 32, passed away Saturday after his battle with leukemia. Smith, a six-year veteran of the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, served as a police officer, firefighter, field training officer, K9 handler, and drug investigator, according to KDPS. A celebration of life...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Trunk-or-Treat: Halloween events in the Kalamazoo area

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Halloween is just weeks away and preparation for this spooky day never hurts. Oct. 15 - 2nd annual Pumpkins in the Park Motorcycle Trunk n Treat. The event is free, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and located 131 S. Main St., Plainwell. Line the motorcycles up and hand out candy to those smiling little faces. Decorate your scoot for a chance to win some goodies.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Fireplace, new gathering space planned for South Haven park

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — South Haven could soon gain a year-round gathering space and fireplace, pending the success of a crowdfunding campaign. If the campaign, through Patronicity, reaches $40,000 by Dec. 2, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, also known as MEDC, will fund a matching grant for the project, state officials said.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
WWMT

Crews extinguish house fire in Kalamazoo Edison neighborhood

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety sent crews out Tuesday afternoon to battle a house fire. The house caught fire on Race Street, between Hays Park Ave and Lisa Street. Delay on the tracks: Passengers endure 19-hour train trip from Detroit to Chicago. Public safety officers responded...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Black Voters Matter encourages WMU students to vote

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A statewide tour bus rolled into Western Michigan University's campus Tuesday, encouraging students to vote in the Nov. 8 midterm election. Midterm Election 2022: A look inside the ballot for West Michigan. Black Voters Matter, a national voting rights organization, hoped to mobilize Black voters before...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Paw Paw Public Schools drop TRAILS curriculum, sparking community division

PAW PAW. Mich. — Paw Paw Public Schools administration decided to drop their TRAILS (Transforming Research into Action to Improve the Lives of Students) curriculum, according to Superintendent Rick Reo. It's a form of social and emotional learning (SEL) that helps students practice skills like self and social awareness.
PAW PAW, MI
WWMT

Michigan voters gather in Kalamazoo to protest national abortion bans

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — People from around the area gathered in Kalamazoo's Bronson Park Sunday to protest bans on abortion. The Kalamazoo Reproductive and Women's Rights March was held one day after thousands gathered in Washington, D.C. for a similar march. Union Square: Thousands gather in DC for Women's March,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Beaumont, Spectrum Health form under new name: Corewell Health

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health formed in February 2022, signaling its commitment to health and wellness. The duo has a new name: Corewell Health, leaders announced Tuesday. “We recognize the amazing outcomes and history from Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health," President & CEO Tina Freese...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Fire leads to explosion in Cass County, one injured

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — Foul play doesn't appear to be a factor in a explosion that rocked a Cass County residence Sunday, according to authorities. The fire Sunday morning at a residence on Valley Road, near Robbins Lake Road, lead to an explosion around 9 a.m., according to Cass County Sheriff Richard J. Behnke.
CASS COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Fire damages two garages in Kalamazoo's Milwood neighborhood

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two garages were left charred Sunday afternoon in Kalamazoo's Milwood neighborhood. Just after 3:30 p.m. officers from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a home on Homecrest Avenue, near Pasadena Street, for reports of a garage on fire. Officers arrived to see a garage...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo Public Safety Officer dies from cancer

KALAMAZOO, Mich — A Kalamazoo Public Safety Officer passed away Saturday after a battle with leukemia. The department releasing through a Facebook post Sunday morning that PSO Christian Smith, was called home. The post said Smith. "was a fierce warrior, devoted protector, and selfless public servant." It went on...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Recording device found in Portage Public Schools locker room

PORTAGE, Mich. — An investigation is underway after a recording device was found in a Portage Public Schools locker room, the district confirmed Monday. Curriculum changes: Paw Paw Public Schools drop TRAILS curriculum, sparking community division. The incident involved two Portage Northern High School students, a boy and a...
PORTAGE, MI
WWMT

New WMU compostability lab hopes to advance product sustainability

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Ph.D. candidate at Western Michigan University has helped launch an innovative lab that will help companies develop more sustainable products. The compostability lab serves as an extension of WMU's Paper Pilot Plant, a research and product development facility at the College of Engineering and Applied Sciences.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

A Crime Fighting Tool: 200 Ring cameras coming to Kalamazoo neighborhoods

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — 200 Ring cameras are being installed in Kalamazoo. Officials said a significant majority of the cameras were going up in three Kalamazoo neighborhoods: the Northside, Edison and Eastside neighborhoods. Also in Battle Creek: Battle Creek organization giving out free Ring doorbell systems to residents. Police said...
KALAMAZOO, MI

