ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Odessan accused of theft

By Odessa American
Odessa American
Odessa American
 4 days ago

An Odessa man was arrested Wednesday after being accused back in July of stealing a truck and breaking into a house while out on bond in a theft of property case.

According to Ector County Sheriff’s Office reports, an employee with Ranger Energy Services on West Murphy Street called deputies on July 19 and reported a Ford F-550 had been stolen. Deputies spotted the truck on July 26 pulling into a business on FM 1936, but the driver fled.

One day earlier, a woman had called the sheriff’s office to report she saw a man identified as William Boyd Simmons Jr., 42, prying a door open at her uninhabited residence on West Hubnik Road via her security cameras, according to the report. She told deputies that when she arrived at the home, she saw Simmons and another man who had been inside the house leave. She also discovered tools and an air compressor were missing from the house and a storage shed, the report stated.

On July 29, deputies identified Simmons as the man who stole the Ford pickup and deputies sought warrants for Simmons’ arrest on Aug. 8 in both cases.

Simmons was arrested Wednesday on unauthorized use of a vehicle and burglary of a building, both of which are state jail felonies punishable by a prison term of six months to two years.

He was booked into the Ector County jail on those charges and a failure to appear warrant in a 2021 theft of property case. In that case, Simmons is accused of stealing two pickup trucks, an MG convertible, an ATV and various tools. All together, the property is valued at somewhere between $30,000 and $150,000.

Simmons is being held without bond in the theft case and on surety bonds totaling $5,000 in the more recent cases.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC Big 2 News

MPD searching for theft suspect

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft.  According to a Crime Stoppers post, the man pictured below is accused of walking out of a United Supermarket with a cart full of merchandise; about $526 worth. Investigators said he left the store […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Crime of the week: Recognize this guy?

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Crime Stoppers and the Midland Police Department are asking for help from the community to identify a suspect accused of using stolen credit cards to buy supplies from Big Horn Supply.  According to a Facebook post, on several occasions during the month of August, the suspect contacted the business and purchased […]
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
County
Ector County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Odessa, TX
Crime & Safety
Ector County, TX
Crime & Safety
ABC Big 2 News

One arrested in Walmart theft that left employee injured

MPD still trying to identify second suspect MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested last week after investigators said he and an unidentified woman were allegedly caught on camera stealing a basket full of groceries from Walmart and assaulting an employee trying to prevent the theft. David Betancourt, 57, has been charged with Robbery.  […]
ABC Big 2 News

2 accused of stealing phones from Walmart

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two women accused of theft.  According to a Crime Stoppers post, on October 1, the women pictured below stole two Apple iPhone 12s from Walmart on the north side of town. Investigators said one woman distracted an electronic department […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Woman accused of assaulting dad, OPD officer, amid disturbance at church

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)-  An Odessa woman was arrested last week after investigators said she allegedly assaulted her father during a disturbance at church; she’s also accused of later assaulting an officer with the Odessa Police Department who was there to investigate. Divina Bujanda, 24, has been charged with Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Assault on […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man accused of stealing thousands from local check cashing business

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two men were arrested last week after investigators said they allegedly cashed checks at a local business even though the bank said there was no money in the account to cover the cost. Jason Maldonado, 38, has been charged with Theft of Property and Possession of a Controlled Substance and Antwoine Wright, […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Crime#Ranger Energy Services#Ford F 550#Mg
ABC Big 2 News

Dangerous prank prompts warning from Odessa Police

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Two teens were recently caught on video kicking a door in the middle of the night in the Ponderosa Estates neighborhood, and Odessa Police say a prank like that can have deadly consequences. The Ring video was recently posted to the social media site Nextdoor, and commenters noted that behavior like […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man stabbed in Salvation Army bathroom, one arrested

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after investigators said he allegedly stabbed another man earlier this month. Tommy Lee Harris, 73, has been charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon.  According to an affidavit, on October 4, officers with the Midland Police Department were called to the Salvation Army on Wall […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Man pleads guilty to Big Spring Murder

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to our partners at KBEST Media, Timothy Michael Geng, has pleaded guilty to the murder of a Big Spring woman. Geng was arrested in April of 2022 on unrelated charges, where he then told authorities that they could find a woman’s body in a home in Big Spring. Shortly after that, police uncovered the body of 68-year-old, Guadalupe Miranda.
BIG SPRING, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Teen breaks into ex-girlfriend’s home, smashes phone, police say

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland teen is behind bars after investigators said he allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home after a breakup. Timothy Biersdorfer, 17, has been charged with Burglary and Criminal Mischief.  According to an affidavit, on October 5, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a home after a girl and her […]
MIDLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC Big 2 News

UTPB police respond to unattended death

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On Sunday, October 9 at 8:13 a.m., UTPB Police received a call about an unresponsive person in a field near the walking trails off Loop 338.  Upon arrival, police located the body of a man with an apparent self-inflicted injury. After an initial investigation, it was determined that no foul play […]
ABC Big 2 News

Man found hiding in hotel charged with multiple burglaries

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man is behind bars after investigators said he was allegedly caught on camera breaking into cars and a home late last month. Donny Casarez has been charged with four counts of Burglary of a Vehicle and one count of Burglary of a Habitation. Jail records indicate he was also picked up […]
ODESSA, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Defendant Pleads Guilty in the Brutal Beating Death of his 68-Year-Old Girlfriend in Big Spring

BIG SPRING – A Big Spring man recently pleaded guilty to the brutal beating death of his girlfriend. As previously reported, on Apr. 9, 2022 Timothy Michael Geng, of Big Spring, was arrested for murder after police say he killed 68-year-old Guadalupe Miranda. At the time of the arrest, Geng was caught in Zavala county. Prior to him being detained he led police on a high speed chase. For more see: Big Spring Fugitive Wanted for Murder Arrested in South Texas After police caught Geng he told them they could find Miranda's body at a home in Big Spring. Once the body was located it was…
BIG SPRING, TX
cbs7.com

West Texas Food Bank truck hanging off highway ledge

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A box truck for the West Texas Food Bank was seen hanging off the ledge of a busy highway Tuesday morning. The truck is near the W Loop 250 overpass at Highway 191 (Andrews Highway). Law enforcement on scene tells CBS7 that the eastbound lane of...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland business owner loses van, tools in fire

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A local business owner is pushing forward after a fire destroyed nearly everything he used for work. Anthony Magallanes is a small business owner in Midland. He owns ‘Rolling Suds Mobile Wash and Detail.’ Anthony’s job is to take care of his customers’ cars: cleaning, steaming, scrubbing, and washing them. He […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

2 jailed, accused of firing at vehicles Saturday night

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two Odessa men are behind bars after investigators said they allegedly fired at multiple vehicles Saturday night. Juan Olivas Jr., 25, and Donyvan Carrillo, 30, have both been charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon.  According to court records, on October 1, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa Drone Drama

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On Monday, Natasha Sims and her children were enjoying time in their backyard in central Odessa when she says a drone flew over them about 6 feet from the ground. “If you’re in my yard, you’re invited. You can’t get to it. You can’t even see my yard from the street,” […]
ODESSA, TX
Odessa American

Odessa American

Odessa, TX
4K+
Followers
425
Post
559K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Odessa American

Comments / 0

Community Policy