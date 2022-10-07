ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss’ Watkins on Facing Auburn

No. 9 Ole Miss overcame a sluggish first half to finish strong with a 52-28 victory over Vanderbilt on Saturday in the Music City. The Rebels offense had explosive plays by two different wide receivers in Jordan Watkins and Jonathan Mingo. Mingo set the single game receiving record at 247 yards with two catches over 70 yards.
OXFORD, MS
High School Football PRO

Senatobia, October 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

SENATOBIA, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin pushes to recruit middle school QB to Ole Miss on Twitter

Lane Kiffin’s #CometotheSip tag is a Twitter classic. The coach has used it since arriving on campus as a recruiting tactic. He’s used it on just about everybody in the country who shows proficiency at football it seems. Now, Kiffin is out here recruiting middle schoolers. Admittedly, this...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Finalizes 2022-23 Schedule

Ole Miss men’s basketball has finalized tipoff times and networks for its entire 2022-23 schedule. The Rebels will play on national television a total of 25 times throughout the year after two more non-conference home games were picked up for SEC Network on Dec. 10 vs. Valparaiso and Dec. 17 against Temple.
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

OHS Band Marches to Victory

Oxford High School Band represented the Oxford School District proudly on Saturday as Tupelo hosted two competitions in which the Chargers performed and brought home winnings. After first earning “All-Superior” ratings at the State Marching Festival, they went on to take first place in both Color Guard and Percussion, as well as second place and Reserve Grand Champion at the Mississippi Invitational Marching Band Competition.
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Kickoff Time Set for Ole Miss, LSU

The Southeastern Conference has announced a 2:30 p.m. kickoff for Ole Miss’ Oct. 22 road contest at LSU, with the contest televised on CBS. The game will mark the 111th all-time meeting between Ole Miss and LSU dating back to 1894. The Tigers are the Rebels’ second-most played opponent behind Mississippi State.
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Oct. 4 – 10

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Checker’s #3316 – 883935 […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
nomadlawyer.org

Southaven: 7 Best Places to visit in Southaven, Mississippi

If you love to eat, Southaven has many fine dining options. Huey’s Burger has been in business since 1970 and serves up delicious burgers, sandwiches, and snacks. The classic burger is made from 100% Angus beef,. and the menu also includes seafood dishes. Guests can also enjoy a homemade...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
thecomeback.com

Lane Kiffin gets brutally honest about getting fired

Lane Kiffin has done a fine job this season as the head coach of the Ole Miss Rebels, leading the team to a perfect 6-0 record so far this year along with an impressive top-10 ranking. But as Kiffin pointed out in his weekly press conference, things haven’t always been this easy for him.
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Ford Center Celebrates 20th Anniversary

The Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Mississippi celebrates its 20th anniversary this academic year with a diverse slate of performances, an expanded offering for area school children, a book and a spring gala featuring Mississippi celebrities and friends. “The Ford Center is more...
OXFORD, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Mississippi Celebrates 20th Anniversary

Diverse season, book and celebrity gala to commemorate landmark season. The Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Mississippi celebrates its 20th anniversary this academic year with a diverse slate of performances, an expanded offering for area school children, a book, and a spring gala featuring Mississippi celebrities and friends.
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Attempted carjacking leads to shooting in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in Shelby County early Tuesday. Deputies were called to Shandy Drive and Turn Bow lane. One neighbor who lives nearby said he heard several gunshots around 4:30 a.m. Deputies say the shooting was the result of an attempted carjacking. Cassandra Evans says she […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Car stolen out of MS found in Collierville, two arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two people were arrested after police found a car stolen out of Marshall County, Mississippi in Collierville Monday. Collierville Police said an alert notified officers that the stolen car was in the area of Forrest Hill and Shelby Drive. Police found the car and arrested two people. They said one of the suspects […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
WREG

Pastor identified after fatal crash in Eads

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man who was killed in a car crash Saturday night. Willie Boyd, 44, died after his car struck a tree around 7 p.m. near N. Reid Hooker Road and Monterey Road in Eads, Tennessee. Boyd was pronounced dead on the scene by the Shelby […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Oxford Eagle

The two shall become one

There are some memories that burn in our hearts of something more wonderful than we could have imagined. That is the way I will remember my grandson’s wedding. Aidan is a Navy scuba diver and machinist mate on a nuclear submarine. He leaves for deployment later in October, and his new bride, Alex, leaves for her first traveling job as an x-ray technician, soon after. The couple will spend a little over two weeks together before enduring a lengthy time apart.
OXFORD, MS
desotocountynews.com

DeSoto County plans Fall Cleanup Week

DeSoto County officials have announced Oct. 29-Nov. 6 as this year’s Fall Cleanup Week, a good time to clear the clutter from your home, yard, and community. The County plans to place 14 dumpsters in unincorporated areas of DeSoto County. They will be emptied throughout the week when needed.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS

