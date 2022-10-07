Read full article on original website
Tri-City Herald
Postseason baseball returns to Seattle: Saturday’s first pitch, rosters set for Game 3
Postseason baseball returns to Seattle for the first time in 21 years on Saturday, and first pitch is set. On Tuesday, the Mariners announced game times for the first four games of the American League Divisional Series, and after a pair of road games in Houston, Seattle hosts Game 3 of the ALDS on Saturday at 1:07 p.m at T-Mobile Park.
Tri-City Herald
Dodgers vs Padres: 26-Man NLDS Roster Announced with Surprises for LA
The playoffs finally begin for the Dodgers today and the much-discussed 26-man postseason roster is here. Now, if you've been paying very close attention to Dave Roberts over the last several days, some of the moves -- or omissions -- may not be all that surprising. But, generally speaking, it's a stark contrast in some areas from what we've been used to seeing in the regular season. And, honestly, in past postseasons.
Tri-City Herald
Dodgers News: Evan Phillips Doesn’t Let Outside Noise Detour Him From Main Goal
The Dodgers have had a target on their backs all season long yet they have been able to somehow exceed expectations. Of course the only thing left for the Dodgers to do is to win the World Series, but that isn't enough to bother Dodgers pitcher Evan Phillips. The Dodgers...
Tri-City Herald
Dodgers Roster News: Dave Roberts Had a ‘Tough Conversation’ with Craig Kimbrel
When the Dodgers released their roster for the National League Division Series on Tuesday morning, there were no huge surprises. There was, however, one omission that made waves even though the writing had been on the wall: former closer Craig Kimbrel was left off in favor of Dustin May. Los...
Tri-City Herald
Watch: Joe Burrow Wears All Black Suit For Bengals’ Primetime Matchup With Ravens
BALTIMORE, MD — The Bengals are in Baltimore to play the Ravens on Sunday night. Joe Burrow got to M&T Bank Stadium in an all black suit. Check out his pregame look below. For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.
Tri-City Herald
Texans Offering Buyback of Ex QB Deshaun Watson Jerseys?
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans announced on Monday that the team is offering fans the opportunity to exchange jerseys of former players throughout the bye week. Fans will be able to exchange player jerseys at the Houston Texans Team Shop at NRG Stadium for 44 percent off a new jersey. Select NFL licensed player jerseys eligible for exchange will include players who the Texans acquired from 2017 - 2021 who are no longer on the roster.
Tri-City Herald
‘Josh Allen Cam’: WATCH: Buffalo Bills QB View Of Gabe Davis’ Big Play
With its explosive offensive endeavors and new heroes seemingly popping up every week, this Buffalo Bills season might feel like a movie to the team's expansive fanbase. It is, at the very least, looking like one, anyway. Viewers from Buffalo and beyond have been awed by the team's camera work...
Tri-City Herald
Texans Coach Lovie Smith Pumps Brakes on Dameon Pierce Rookie of Year Talks
When the season began, Houston Texans fans everywhere were hopeful for the emergence of rookie running back Dameon Pierce. However, early in the season, the Texans eased Pierce into the offense as he continued his transition to the NFL. Now, though, Pierce has burst onto the scene over the last...
RELATED PEOPLE
Tri-City Herald
Continued Turnover Struggles Doom Trevor Lawrence in Sloppy Loss to Texans
After winning the AFC Offensive Player of the Week in Week 3 after a standout performance against the Los Angeles Chargers, these last two weeks have not been kind to Trevor Lawrence. The young quarterback struggled to develop a rhythm with top receivers Zay Jones and Christian Kirk against the...
Tri-City Herald
Shockingly, Packers Really Do Miss Davante Adams
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Remember that time when the Green Bay Packers were 7-0 without Davante Adams? Remember that time when the offense potentially would be even better without Adams?. That seems like ancient history. The Packers have struggled through the first five games of the season. They are...
Tri-City Herald
Bucs Embrace Otton, Who Has Best Day After Overcoming Tragedy
Sometimes life is no different than rush-hour traffic, where everything can get so jammed up and overwhelming. Two days after he made his first NFL catch for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as a rookie tight end playing for a Florida city that has taken an instant liking to him, his mother passed away suddenly on Sept. 20.
Tri-City Herald
Ficken Gets Another Chance to Fix Things
View the original article to see embedded media. Sam Ficken finally has another chance. The Detroit Lions signed the former Tennessee Titans kicker on Tuesday as they continue a search for stability at the position that resembles what the Titans went through not that long ago. He becomes the sixth...
Tri-City Herald
Celtics Waive Former First-Round Pick
As the Celtics gear up for opening night next Tuesday, Oct. 18, against the Sixers, they must trim the roster down to a maximum of 15 players by Monday at 5 pm EST. View the original article to see embedded media. While Boston has one more preseason game left, a...
Tri-City Herald
NFL source: Seahawks plan to sign back Bruce Irvin for needy defense, practice squad first
If you can play linebacker — if you can still play linebacker — the Seahawks have a spot for you. An NFL source told The News Tribune Seattle is planning to bring back its former first-round draft pick Bruce Irvin on a contract, initially to the team’s practice squad.
NHL ref Chris Rooney delivers all-time awkward moment ahead of Rangers-Lightning game
The Rangers and Lightning opened up the NHL regular season on Tuesday night and referee Chris Rooney made sure everyone knew in a cringeworthy intro to the season.
Tri-City Herald
Do Rocket League Cosmetics Transfer to Sideswipe?
Rocket League Sideswipe is getting more and more competitive, which means players will want to transfer their cosmetics from the main game to flex on their opponents. It has almost been a full year since Rocket League Sideswipe's debut in November 2021 and, each season, brings handfuls of new cosmetic items to help deck out your car. Though there are a decent amount of cosmetics that have been introduced into the mobile game, it still does not compare to the number in the main game. Currently the Sideswipe is in its fifth season whereas the original Rocket League is in its eighth. There is even a database to keep track of how many items there are in the main game.
Tri-City Herald
Kenny Pickett Feels Respected Enough to Hold Steelers Accountable
BUFFALO -- The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered a blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills and moved to 1-4 for the first time since 2019. As the 38-3 final score would indicate, the team needs to make improvements in just about every phase of the game. The offense has struggled to score...
Tri-City Herald
Miami Heat’s Marcus Garrett Sidelined At Least Four Weeks With Wrist Fracture
Miami Heat guard Marcus Garrett will miss at least four weeks because of a wrist injury. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra addressed the issue after Monday's practice. “You really do feel for him,” Spoelstra said. “He’s had such a tremendous summer. He’s really been diligent with first of all getting his wrist healthy and then preparing him for summer league. He had some great moments, and then August and September have just been outstanding.”
Tri-City Herald
‘Heartbreaking’: Rashaad Penny out for Seahawks’ season (again), surgery for broken leg
Days earlier, Rashaad Penny had stated his appreciation for where he was, where he’d been and where he never wanted to be again. “I felt like I let people down as far as being hurt all of the time, not making it to Sundays, and not showing my true potential, because I really know what I can do,” the Seahawks’ lead running back and 2018 first-round pick said of finally being through four seasons of injuries. “I feel like they drafted me here for a reason, and I feel like I can give a lot when I’m healthy. That’s just one thing, health, and I always tried to stay on top of that.
