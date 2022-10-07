Read full article on original website
Broncos Trade Candidates with Deadline Approaching
The Denver Broncos are 2-3 coming off their loss to the Indianapolis Colts, and while their season is far from over, it's worth asking how realistic the team's chances are at the playoffs. The injuries are piling up, the Broncos aren't exactly deep at every position, and some may wonder...
Watch: Joe Burrow Wears All Black Suit For Bengals’ Primetime Matchup With Ravens
BALTIMORE, MD — The Bengals are in Baltimore to play the Ravens on Sunday night. Joe Burrow got to M&T Bank Stadium in an all black suit. Check out his pregame look below. For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.
Panthers Could Target Coordinators From Cowboys, Eagles, Rams and Giants
The Panthers are the first NFL team to enter the 2022–23 head coaching carousel after firing Matt Rhule on Monday. While this is sometimes a dubious distinction for a team to have to dismiss its coach so early in the season, it’s also an advantage for the right people. Owner David Tepper could have a fall and winter akin to that of Jeffrey Lurie, the Eagles’s owner, a few years ago, when Lurie parted ways with Chip Kelly and used the remaining time in the season to poll players and learn what they’d like in a new coach.
Patriots, Odell Beckham Jr. Signing Rumors Keep ‘Pulling Us Back In’
FOXBORO — Autumn in New England is typically defined by brilliant foliage, pumpkin and apple picking and … rumors connecting the New England Patriots to wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. Amidst Bechkam’s acrimonious exit from the Cleveland Browns in late-October/early-November2021, many projected New England as a potential destination...
Continued Turnover Struggles Doom Trevor Lawrence in Sloppy Loss to Texans
After winning the AFC Offensive Player of the Week in Week 3 after a standout performance against the Los Angeles Chargers, these last two weeks have not been kind to Trevor Lawrence. The young quarterback struggled to develop a rhythm with top receivers Zay Jones and Christian Kirk against the...
Four Takeaways From the Chiefs’ 30-29 Win Over the Raiders
Divisional games are difficult to predict in the NFL and in the AFC West specifically, things can get even crazier. The Kansas City Chiefs witnessed that firsthand on the Monday Night Football stage against the Las Vegas Raiders. Going down 17-0 at one point, the Chiefs came all the way...
Cowboys ‘Thermostat’ Defense: Micah Parsons & DeMarcus Lawrence Turn Up Heat at Rams
That's what Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy had to say in response to the Los Angeles Rams being favored 5.5 points against the spread on Sunday. Few teams across the league are hotter than Dallas. Following surgery to starting quarterback Dak Prescott, the Cowboys have won three games in a row.
Answering Your Las Vegas Raiders Questions
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the most passionate fan bases in all of the professional sports. Each week we endeavor to answer the emails and questions that you send us. So let's get right at this week's mailbag:. Hondo, I was disappointed that the Raiders waived Tyron...
Derek Wolfe Feels ‘Catfished’ by Broncos Preseason ‘Hype’
The recently retired Derek Wolfe, former Super Bowl 50 champion with the Denver Broncos, has joined the ranks of the media. Now a co-host on 104.3 The FAN's 'The Drive,' alongside Darren 'D-Mac' McKee, Wolfe has become much more active on social media. During the Broncos' stinker performance against the...
How to Watch Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Time, TV, and Live Stream Ahead of Sunday Night Football
BALTIMORE, MD — The Bengals are in Baltimore to play the Ravens on Sunday night at M&T Bank Stadium. Cincinnati is looking for their third win in a row, meanwhile the Ravens are hoping to get revenge after being swept by the Bengals in 2021. Get details about how...
Richard Sherman: Seahawks ‘Have to Keep’ QB Geno Smith Following Hot Start
The Seattle Seahawks find themselves seemingly at a crossroads as we near the halfway point of the season. With a rebuild underway, the process of determining who is a part of the future will be a season-long task, but some players are already making their name known as potential franchise cornerstones.
Players Comment on the Noise Surrounding Matt Rhule’s Job Security
Matt Rhule's future in Carolina looks bleak following a 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, dropping the team to 1-4 on the season and 11-27 since he took over as head coach. With all the changes that were made to the roster and coaching staff this offseason,...
David Tepper Addresses the Firing of Matt Rhule
Monday morning, the Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule just two years and some change into a seven-year deal that the two sides agreed upon in the winter of 2020. Rhule went 11-27 in 38 games as the man in charge. Just a few hours after the team's announcement,...
Tuesday Dolphins Mailbag: Tua, Trade Talk, Fixing the Defense, O-Line, and More
Part 1 of the post-Jets game SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:. Don’t want to beat a dead horse but it seems the concussion rules are different for Miami based on optics. Tua has passed every test and he is still weeks out, yet the Bills DB who go knocked out vs. the Ravens on MNF was back in a week. Berrios never left game against Miami. Thoughts?
Broncos at Mini-Bye: Highest & Lowest Graded Players
There is no question that the Denver Broncos are off to a disappointing season. While it was expected to take some time to put it all together, expectations were much higher than the level of ineptitude the Broncos have displayed. The issues with the Broncos start from the coaching and...
Texans Coach Lovie Smith Pumps Brakes on Dameon Pierce Rookie of Year Talks
When the season began, Houston Texans fans everywhere were hopeful for the emergence of rookie running back Dameon Pierce. However, early in the season, the Texans eased Pierce into the offense as he continued his transition to the NFL. Now, though, Pierce has burst onto the scene over the last...
Texans Offering Buyback of Ex QB Deshaun Watson Jerseys?
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans announced on Monday that the team is offering fans the opportunity to exchange jerseys of former players throughout the bye week. Fans will be able to exchange player jerseys at the Houston Texans Team Shop at NRG Stadium for 44 percent off a new jersey. Select NFL licensed player jerseys eligible for exchange will include players who the Texans acquired from 2017 - 2021 who are no longer on the roster.
Bucs Embrace Otton, Who Has Best Day After Overcoming Tragedy
Sometimes life is no different than rush-hour traffic, where everything can get so jammed up and overwhelming. Two days after he made his first NFL catch for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as a rookie tight end playing for a Florida city that has taken an instant liking to him, his mother passed away suddenly on Sept. 20.
Raiders’ McDaniels Comments on Davante Adams’s Postgame Incident
Raiders star receiver Davante Adams currently faces a potential suspension from the NFL after he shoved a photographer while leaving the field following the team’s 30–29 loss to the Chiefs on Monday night. Adams later apologized on Twitter for his actions, noting that the push was out of...
NFL source: Seahawks plan to sign back Bruce Irvin for needy defense, practice squad first
If you can play linebacker — if you can still play linebacker — the Seahawks have a spot for you. An NFL source told The News Tribune Seattle is planning to bring back its former first-round draft pick Bruce Irvin on a contract, initially to the team’s practice squad.
